By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/17/25)

Conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson has been doing some extraordinary work on the US/Israel genocide in Gaza. While mainstream corporate media and far too many supposedly progressive/left commentators have remained silent or cautiously tip-toed around the subject of our genocide, Tucker and other conservative commentators like Candace Owens, Dave Smith, Natali and Clayton Morris have courageously called out the American role in the genocide and the death grip Zionist lobbies like AIPAC have on all three branches of the government and both bought-n-owned treasonous political parties

Despite harassment, hate and death threats, Tucker and the others have fiercely and repeatedly called out the obvious reality that most media ignores, that our government has fallen to a foreign nation and completely fascist Zionist ideology. We do not live in a sovereign country.

We are occupied and dominated by one of the ugliest and most evil ideologies in world history: Zionism. The evidence is shoved in our face daily.

Why hasn’t mainstream media done this?

As part of Tucker’s video, he and his crew visited some of the 2,000 Palestinian refugees who have taken refuge in Qatar, including many children who have been disfigured, lost limbs, orphaned and traumatized by American weapons in service to Israel.

It’s clear that spending some time interacting with the children had an impact on Tucker and his crew. It is reporting you will not see in the manipulated and censorious and increasingly Zionist-run corporate media we are fed daily.

Hero in a time of scoundrels

In the first video below, Tucker interviews United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, a modern day hero at a time of governmental corruption, venality, cruelty and deceit. In reaction to her courageous work documenting non-stop US and Israel human rights violations and war crimes, Albanese has not been rewarded for her volunteer — unpaid — service. Instead, she has been vilified, smeared and sanctioned. Her finances have been frozen and she has been denied entry into the US — where a daughter lives — by our fascist government.

Doing a quick search on YouTube, outside of a few interviews on Democracy Now!, there have been very few interviews with Albanese by western and even alternative American media. You can search through available interviews here.

The dome of Zionist censorship of the neutered chipmunk-docile American media extended back through the genocidal Biden administration — which provided the initial funding, weapons and diplomatic bullying for the Gaza genocide. One could argue that the smothering blanket of censorship and media manipulation extends all the way back to the 1950s, when the Zionist movement was quietly seeping through and staining the government and both political parties.

I strongly encourage you to watch Tucker’s commentary below. The second video is a clip from the full commentary.

NOTE: Learn more about and how to support the Anti-Zionist America Political Action Committee, AZAPAC, below.

“Tucker, my only weapon is a pen.”

TUCKER CARLSON: Why Are We Defending Mass Murder In Gaza? Because Our Boss Demands It!

Tucker Carlson (12/10/25)

Why are we defending mass murder in Gaza? Because our Greatest “Ally” demands it. It’s time to rethink that relationship.

1-hour, 34-minute video

“Why do we have anything to do with this?”

We Went To A Gaza Refugee Camp & What We Saw Was Disturbing

Ask yourself why at no point in the two-plus years of the brutal US/Israel genocide of the Palestinian people, no mainstream corporate news network or newspaper has done what Tucker Carlson and his small crew have done in this powerful video.

Tucker Carlson Network (12/10/24)

16-minute video

Watch the video to see Tucker’s response and thoughts about Rep. Randy Fine’s (R-FL) social media post response, below…

“The ceasefire is not precarious, it is nonexistent.”

UN’s Francesca Albanese: Why Gaza Ceasefire Could Collapse

The Fourcast

Channel 4 News/BBC (12/11/25)

Phase one of Donald Trump’s ceasefire in Gaza appears to be holding, but it’s precarious as hundreds of Gazans have been killed since it began and hundreds of thousands remain homeless and displaced.

The Israeli defence force still occupies much of the territory and Hamas have re-established themselves in some areas.



So is phase two - with its transitional authority and international peace force looking any way possible?



Benjamin Netanyahu says it’s close, but what’s the view of the Palestinians?

One person who has reflected their concerns since the current conflict began is Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories.



She has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, accusing the government of genocide. It’s made her powerful enemies including the Trump administration who have sanctioned her while the Israeli government accuse her of bias and have designated her persona non grata.

40-minute video

Whose ambassador?

Trump Ambassador Meets Israeli Spy Who Called For ‘Nuking America’

Breaking Points (11/24/25)

Krystal and Saagar discuss Mike Huckabee meeting with an Israeli spy who sold American secrets and threatened to ‘Nuke America” if we enacted an arms embargo after Oct 7th.

13-minute video

Zionist Extremist Mark Levin’s Stepson Subverts State Dept For Benefit Of Israel

The Grayzone (11/24/25)

The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate on David Milstein, the stepson of Netanyahu’s leading voice in US media and senior advisor to the US ambassador to Israel, his involvement in a secret meeting with Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, and his growing influence inside the State Department.

21-minute video

Opposing Zionism in America means ridding the government of Zionists who serve Israel over the U.S.

New Anti-Zionist PAC LAUNCHES To UNSEAT AIPAC Stooges In Congress!

“There’s been a great deal of fear surrounding the power of Zionism in our country and people are deathly afraid of going up against it, or have been in the past. But the last two years have really shifted perception dramatically. Whereas many people probably had either a neutral or semi-supportive stance of Israel, or didn’t really think about it much, with the live-stream genocide and the ongoing horrors that they have undertaken. It’s shifted public opinion dramatically.” — Michael Rectenwald, founder of the Anti-Zionist America Political Action Committee, AZAPAC

Due Dissidence (11/26/25)

16-minute video

Opposing Zionism in America means ridding the government of Zionists who serve Israel over the United States. This demands, among other measures, confronting and competing with entrenched lobbies like AIPAC, CUFI, and J-Street. These groups bend U.S. policy to favor foreign agendas. Zionist influence drains American resources, undermines U.S. sovereignty, and runs counter to the interests of the American people. These and other powerful pro-Israel groups have captured most members of our political class, who extort money from U.S. taxpayers, censor the voices of citizens and residents, and prioritize endless foreign entanglements over domestic prosperity.

AZAPAC harnesses a growing consensus among Americans from across the political spectrum. The American people increasingly disapprove of Israel’s belligerence and U.S. involvement in Israel’s perpetual conflicts, including its utter demolition of the Gaza Strip. We help Americans reject policies that enable Zionist occupation at home and abroad.



Join this broad grassroots coalition that bridges the political divide, uniting progressives and conservatives alike. Only together will we overcome these nefarious influences and prevail. We will cut wasteful foreign military aid, champion universal human rights, and promote peace worldwide. Our goal is to reclaim the U.S. government for the American people. In doing so, the world is made a better, safer, and more peaceful place.

Link to and join Aza-Pac.com

As Congress is about to fail & betray us again…

Free Flyer Print-Out For Local Protest Over Millions Being Stripped Of Healthcare Coverage

Use the QR code or link to DeMOCKracy.ink PROTEST FLYERS . You can also use it as an ad in your community newspaper. Get a few people to kick in some money to buy ad space and run an ad like I did: CARTOON: Time To Cut Healthcare For Congress

Let the grifters in Congress get a taste of the terrible world they have inflicted on working Americans!

The Tradition Of American Corruption

“Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.” — Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, An Autobiography, 1913 (Appendix B)

