Pentagon’s New Plans To Use Lethal Force Against Americans!

Jimmy Dore (10/17/24)

The Posse Comitatus Act, passed by Congress in 1878, bans the United States Armed Forces from being used to enforce domestic policies. Meaning the government can’t deploy the army to suppress protesters or otherwise act as police within the U.S. borders. Except that the Defense Department recently issued a directive that conflicts directly with the Posse Comitus Act and states that the military can and will be deployed domestically to crush internal dissent.

19-minute video

Does New Pentagon Directive EXPAND Military Authority Over Civilians?

“Everything’s in place to round people up.”

Due Dissidence (10/25/24)

27-minute video

LEAKED: Military Manual For Policing Homeland Internment Camps For Political Dissidents

By Ray Joseph Cormier (10/17/19)

LEAKED US MILITARY MANUAL FOR POLICING HOMELAND INTERNMENT CAMPS FOR POLITICAL DISSIDENTS

The link above confirms what is now Legally possible in the US as earlier reported in the link below posted January 11, 2012 on the 2012 National Defense Authorization Act giving the US Military legal authority to grab American citizens out of their homes or off the street, and lock them up indefinitely in some Gitmo-Gulag based on bureaucratic determination that someone has some vague association with terrorism.

There is no phone call to a lawyer. The Writ of Habeus Corpus, or a day in court, to contest the government allegation is removed. Anyone arrested becomes one of the Disappeared.

The following video details the contents of a Department of Defense document entitled “INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS” or FM 3-39.40. The document is 325 pages long and is signed by JOYCE E. MORROW Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army. It was created in 2010 however it has just recently [2019] been leaked to the public via the internet and can now be downloaded from multiple sources. In the description below you will find a download link for the document. I encourage you to download it yourself and verify everything that is being said here.

US citizens targeted

The document outlines military procedures for internment and resettlement of civilians and it describes the layout and administration of internment camps. It clearly states on page 38 that it applies within U.S. territory and specifically addresses the detainment of U.S. citizens as is indicated by the identification procedures for new prisoners on page 146, which states that social security numbers are to be recorded alongside their photograph and fingerprints. Included in the list of organizations which may be involved in these internment operations are the Department of Homeland Security, the FEMA, the Department of Defense and the United Nations.

Internment camps for political dissidents in the U.S. aren't a conspiracy theory. The Department of Defense document entitled "INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS" or FM 3-39.40 proves this beyond a shadow of a doubt.

4-minute video

On page 56 the document outlines the responsibilities of Psychological Operations officers within the camps among which it states that a Psyop officer “Develops and executes indoctrination programs to reduce or remove antagonistic attitudes and Identifies political activists.” On page 281 the document goes into more detail regarding the role Psychological Operations within the camps specifically in regards to pacifying the population and insuring cooperation.

Containment & suppression

On page 238 it gives the conditions for the use of deadly force in such camps, among the justifications for lethal force it includes to “terminate an active escape attempt”. That point right there should make it clear that these camps are not benevolent disaster relief type facilities.

On page 244 the document calls for the use of snipers during riots to quote “scan a crowd and identify agitators and riot leaders for apprehension and fire lethal rounds if warranted”.

On page 260 it shows the basic layout for a facility focusing on detainment. It is depicted with interrogation areas, tribunal areas and mortuaries. Each detainment facility is designed to hold 4,000 prisoners and they are depicted with multiple levels of barbed wire separating compartments within the facilities with a double barbed wire fence enclosing them and 24 guard towers.

‘Resettlement’…behind barbed wire

On page 261 it depicts the layout for what they call civilian resettlement facilities, which are designed to house 8,000 people. And though it uses the word resettlement the plans show multiple levels of barbed wire dividing the sections of the facility and double barbed wire fencing on the outside as well as 16 guard towers.

On page 262 the layout for facilities designed for what they call non-compliant prisoners is shown. These camps are designed to hold up to 300 prisoners, they have 3 interrogation centers and are guarded by 13 guard towers.

Now if there is any question whether these plans are active or are just theoretical this should be settled by the fact that the U.S. army has been running ads for job positions in these camps since 2009 and apparently they are still hiring.

If you look in the description you’ll find all the links you need to verify this information.

It’s important to note here that this document was created in 2010, which was under the Obama administration, and it predates the NDAA of 2012 which authorized military detainment of U.S. citizens. This clearly shows a long term agenda at work.

Army hiring for these internment camps:

THEY’VE DONE IT BEFORE: Don’t For A Moment Think They Won’t Gun Citizens Down

Origins OSU (4/27/23)

Just past noon on Monday May 4, 1970, a squadron of Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire at a loose collection of students gathered across an expanse of leafy lawns and campus parking lots at Kent State University in northeastern Ohio.

12-minute video

“Thirteen seconds and sixty-seven rounds later, one student was dead, three others lay dying. Nine students were wounded, including Dean Kahler, who took a bullet in his spine and never walked again. “The victim closest to the troops, Joe Lewis, was more than twenty yards away. His crime? He gave the Guardsmen the finger. The nearest fatality, Jeffrey Miller, was unarmed and nearly 100 yards away. Allison Krause was unarmed and 343 feet way. William Schroeder, a ROTC member, was nearly 400 feet away, as was Sandy Scheuer, who was walking to her next class. Clearly, none presented a threat to the State of Ohio.”

LUVFEST: Feel The Vibe, Democrats & Liberals Are Now The Party Of The CIA & War Department!!!

“Establishment Servants”

By Glenn Greenwald

System Update (9/26/24)

18-minute video

