DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
6h

The blitz will fail. Once people have seen a genocide, they cannot unsee it.

Another colossal waste of American working class wealth.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Melanie Willis's avatar
Melanie Willis
9h

Seriously. Why do you characterize things as a generational conflict? That is SO out of step with reality it stings. "Boomers remain frozen in the dark amber of 1960s Israel-worshipping propaganda" WTAF? It's straightahead propaganda. Period. The "them" in "us vs them" doesn't have anything to do with generational nonsense. It has to do with $$$ vs the rest of us. Wake up.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Taylor and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Taylor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture