Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“They are playing psychology games now. So, get tougher. Get tougher. Steel your mind for this. We’re gonna’ win. We’re gonna’ win in the end.”

— Candace Owens

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/6/26)

The US/Israel genocide in Gaza and the roll-out of more mass killings, child executions, rape camps and massive, wholesale bombing of civilian schools, power and water facilities, hospitals, neighborhoods churches and mosques in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and now Iran has blown the ghoulish mask off the true nature of the Zionist state and the corruption and takeover of the US government by the Zionist billionaire lobby.

While many Boomers remain frozen in the dark amber of 1960s Israel-worshipping propaganda, there has been a tectonic shift in public understanding of the true nature of Israel, Zionism and the complete conquest of the White House and Congress. You know, “the” government, not “my” or “our” government.

The Israeli propaganda has taken over and deeply embedded itself throughout the corporate media most Americans meekly lap up daily.

But there is a hopeful shift happening, even among many Republicans. The impending launch of yet another trillion-dollar Middle East war for Israel is destined to expand globally, bringing worldwide death and suffering, has stoked widespread opposition of about 60% — similar to opposition in the darkest depths of the Vietnam War.

With Israel about as popular as a colonoscopy, the Israeli government and the Zionist big money running the government know they have lost the perennial “world victim” narrative and something needs to be done — quick!

Get ready for incoming blitz

In the first half of her podcast Tuesday (5/5/26), Candace Owens reported on the details of a massive Israeli propaganda blitz about to be unleashed, designed to swamp and recapture the American mind and popular narrative.

Expect a Maoist Cultural Revolution-scale tsunami of reality-defying propaganda.

“Israel’s upping their propaganda to about a billion dollars,” Owns reports. “That also includes bots, guys. They are in fact using bot campaigns. They use fake accounts. Their idea is to flood the zone in comments sections, so be aware of that. They are playing mind games with you.”

The campaign, Owens warns, will be more than manipulated headlines in The New York Times or Bari Weiss programming cozy Netanyahu PR on CBS News.

Expect it to be closer.

More personal.

Darker.

“They want your mind,” Owens explains. “They want to make you feel alone in your thoughts. So they will execute a thousand bots to a comment section. I observed this in Megyn Kelly’s comment section on Instagram, because I lived through it after I was fired from The Daily Wire and I found out they were bots.”

“There were literally ‘bot armies’. They can also send three thousand bots on a dime. …Israel has companies that can literally send bots. They are playing psychology games now. So, get tougher. Get tougher. Steel your mind for this. We’re gonna’ win. We’re gonna’ win in the end.”

And, as if that is not enough, Owens details a sophisticated phone tracking program now being used to get the names and addresses of anyone attending — or even walking or driving by — evangelical ‘Christian’ churches to be targeted by Israeli propaganda.

Also note her comment regarding the Israeli and corrupt Trump family ties with the Salem Media Podcast Network, the platform of nasty Zionist whackadoodle “journalist” Josh Hammer.

Owens doesn’t get into this, but pay attention to what is likely coming tomorrow and check out the video below of the experience of a former British Royal Marine veteran working with the Israel ‘Defense’ Force in Gaza and keep that in mind during the coming Israeli slop blitz.

A Tale Of Three PR Disasters: Blake Lively, Turning Point USA & The Massive Israel Propaganda Tsunami Coming Our Way

Candace Owens (5/5/26)

A major win today for truth as the Blake Lively lawsuit is settled, Israel ups their spending on American propaganda to almost a billion dollars this year, and it is amazing how many ties there are to Israel and Charlie following his assassination. Nothing to see though guys, because Bibi already said that Israel didn’t do it—remember?

1-hour, 10-minute video

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” — Ephesians 6:12

Real life ‘Squid Games’ dystopia

Former Royal Marines Commando Exposes Israeli Murders At Gaza Aid Sites

The former Royal Marines Commando went to Gaza to help deliver food. What he witnessed was a sadistic ‘field day’ for IDF soldiers, who shot at starving Palestinians desperate for food.

Declassified UK (4/22/26)

Dave McIntosh, a private security contractor who managed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites, has blown the whistle on Israeli war crimes at Gaza aid sites, in his first ever sit down interview.



The former Royal Marines Commando went to Gaza to help deliver food. What he witnessed was a sadistic ‘field day’ for IDF soldiers, who shot at starving Palestinians desperate for food.



Dave showed Declassified previously unseen videos he filmed while working for the controversial GHF. The videos show a ‘sick’ Red Light, Green Light system, which he says was devised by the Israelis to create a frenzy among the aid seekers.



He also took eye witness statements regarding the killing of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy by Israeli forces at the GHF site in September 2025. The boy was shot by an Israeli sniper in the shoulder and was left untreated for more than 30 minutes. 'You don't survive that,' Dave told us. However, GHF didn't investigate the killing themselves nor follow up with Dave about his report of the killing.

00:00 Gaza whistleblower intro

01:56 Site 4 - IDF shooting at aid seekers

03:43 ‘The infamous Green Light’ - Israel’s real Squid Game

06:50 ‘They want to make a frenzy’

10:08 ‘Gaza is like an apocalypse’

12:59 ‘Straight up murder’ - Dave accuses Israel of killing Palestinian child

18:55 ‘Are you complicit?’

23-minute video

This Muslim Singer STUNNED Everyone

Abdul Vocals (3/25/26)

4-minute video

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