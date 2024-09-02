IMPORTANT UPDATE: Attacks On Our Free Speech Rights Accelerating By The Hour!
Make no mistake, what is happening in Great Britain is coming our way as the stain of corporate fascism spreads throughout the west.
“This is Gestapo-style tactics.”
Editor’s Note: There are a number of new dark developments rapidly kicking into gear in Britain, with the US not far behind. This Grayzone interview with British journalist Richard Medhurst, who was recently detained for almost 24 hours by British security is an update on new developments in a rapidly growing crackdown on journalists.
Make no mistake, what is happening in Great Britain is coming our way as the stain of corporate fascism spreads throughout the west.
As the two videos below detail, we are manipulated and scammed by what we are told, and by what we are not told.
Speak up.
Resist.
Or submit.
— Mark Taylor
The Grayzone (9/1/24)
British journalist Richard Medhurst weighs in with The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal on the growing wave of arrests and interrogations of pro-Palestine journalists and activists, and what it says about freedom of speech and freedom of the press under the UK's Labour PM Keir Starmer.
30-minute video
CIA’s NEWSLETTER: "My Jaw Dropped," How The NYTimes Actively Helped CIA Cover Up Haiti Coup
Tucker Carlson Network (9/31/24)
9-minute video
Thanks for reading DeMOCKracy.ink Subscribe for free to receive new posts and original free-use cartoons, illustrations and photos to use in your good work to create — finally — a just and humane nation.
Brilliant report thank you very much.
Mary Kostakidis arrested over a tweet?
The moment when we collectively riseup against this fascist tyranny cannot be soon enough
WTF are we waiting for !
any documents stored in any cloud: comply to buy up in or you lose
across any platform i use
today was apparent
you sign in to an approved entity to be abused of any privacy or you and yours and purchases are canceled within 30 days
they aim to own what we peruse, have even paid to own
the clamp down is every where apparent
and any clash will be used to further that very aim
proceed with caution
we are in the very eye of the needle of a new witch hunting culture war