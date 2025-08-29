You have to be a special kind of low-life thuggish bully with penis shame to terrorize farm workers working ten-hour days eking out a living harvesting lettuce. Not the kind of people you’d want as a neighbor … or around your kids.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy. ink (8/28/25)

Just as a neighborhood Mafia boss needs his snorting goombahs to collect shake-down money and take out any threat, all dictators need their enforcers. Hitler had his Brownshirts and Mao his Red Shirt gangs. Donald Trumpstein has the ICE Gestapo thugs whose ranks are being rapidly built up with relaxed recruiting standards, a $50,000 sign-up bonus and as much as $60,000 student loan forgiveness bringing in 110,000 applications.

Additional benefits include higher-than-standard overtime pay and enhanced retirement benefits. Good luck trying to find a living wage as a university instructor educating our next generation, but if you are willing to zip tie children and mothers and throw them into unmarked vans and drive them off to holding cells and concentration camps the US government has a great deal for you.

I’m guessing next ICE will offer free Nazi-themed sleeve tattooing.

As noted by AOL, the money and cushy benefits are needed because, “Americans are not in support of ICE’s activities. CNN reported in July that 55% of Americans say the president has “gone too far” in deporting illegal immigrants. A further 59% oppose arresting and detaining undocumented immigrants who have no criminal records".

There’s a reason they are masked

There’s a reason ICE goons mask their faces and don’t wear name tags — decent people, rightfully, despise them. You have to be a special kind of low-life thuggish bully with penis shame to terrorize farm workers working ten-hour days eking out a living harvesting lettuce.

Not the kind of people you’d want as a neighbor … or around your kids.

A similar rapid expansion of the Customs and Border Protection after 9/11 under the G.W. Bush administration led to an agency rattled and riven by drug cartel and human trafficking scandals.

As the article for Common Dreams below notes, questions and concerns about new recruits under eased job requirement may be drawing members of right wing militia hate groups. As thuggish as the Gestapo ICE is now, expect to see things get worse and degenerate into little man white nationalist cruelty and criminal behavior.

Speaking of degenerates, be sure to check the Breaking Points update of the Israeli government pedophile case below. It’s a story the mainstream Zionist-owned corporate media is working hard to ignore.

My, What Big Tough Dudes! Teen With Disabilities Detained By ICE Outside School in Los Angeles — On Monday, a 15-year-old boy with disabilities was detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside a Los Angeles Unified School District high school at 9:30 a.m., when he was registering for classes. KTLA 5 reported that the boy was placed in handcuffs; he was only released after both school staff and the Los Angeles Police Department intervened. Latino students, who are more likely to be profiled by ICE, make up close to 75 percent of the student body at LAUSD. … Link to story

Decorated Army Vet Exposes Trump’s SECRET MILITARY

Medias Touch (8/26/25)

ICE has become Trump’s personal internal police force, with a budget larger than the Marine Corps and a culture that breeds extremism. In part two of Ken Harbaugh's conversation with Army vet turned Nazi hunter Kris Goldsmith, they discuss how ICE attracts some of the worst actors in our society, and what it will take to stop them.

12-minute video

Thinking Ahead To The Full Military Takeover of Cities / A New Executive Order Gives Trump His Army: Donald Trump is assembling a military force under his direct personal supervision that can be used to seize control of American cities at gunpoint. In light of the fact that he has already sent the Marines into Los Angeles and the National Guard into the streets of DC, this may seem like only a minor progression. But it is very important that we all take this seriously. On Monday, the White House issued an executive order titled “Additional Measures to Address the Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia.” This title is misleading for a couple of reasons. First, there is no crime emergency. This is demonstrated both by crime statistics, and by the personal experience of those of us who actually live and work in these cities, as opposed to Republicans who only experience cities through lurid online news and through the windows of their weird little fascist social clubs in Georgetown. Second, the EO will have an impact far beyond the borders of Washington. After ordering the hiring of new prosecutors and park police in DC, the order says this. … Link to story

‘Vigilante portal’

New Trump Order Among 'Scariest Things I've Seen in US Politics,' Civil Rights Attorney Says

The new order, he says, would essentially allow "random fascist vigilantes" to "sign up to be a Brownshirt" for Trump's militarized occupation forces.

By Stephen Prager

Common Dreams (8/25/25)

An executive order signed Monday by US President Donald Trump may permit "random fascist vigilantes" to help him crack down on protests across the country, according to one prominent civil rights lawyer.

The new order, which comes amid wider concern about Trump's militarized takeover of Washington, DC, directs Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to ensure that each state's National Guard is equipped to "assist Federal, State, and local law enforcement in quelling civil disturbances and ensuring the public safety."

To that end, it orders the secretary to create a "standing National Guard quick reaction force" that "can be deployed whenever the circumstances necessitate," not just in the nation's capital but in "other cities where public safety and order has been lost."

Monday's order calls for the creation of "an online portal for Americans with law enforcement or other relevant backgrounds and experience." Agency heads then "shall each deputize the members of this unit to enforce federal law."

Alec Karakatsanis, the executive director of the Civil Rights Corps, described it in a post on X as "an online portal to permit random fascist vigilantes to join soldiers," adding that it was "one of the scariest things I've seen in US politics in my adult life."

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported on an internal memo discussing the creation of a "quick reaction force," which outlined its objectives in clearer detail.

It called for 600 National Guard troops to be "on standby at all times so they can deploy in as little as one hour," to "American cities facing protests or other unrest." It did not specifically mention the involvement of civilians.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the pro-democracy advocacy group Public Citizen, said on Monday that the executive order represents a dangerous expansion of Trump's authoritarian takeover.

"Freedom of speech and the right to assembly are foundational constitutional rights, and the Posse Comitatus Act prevents the use of the military domestically," Gilbert warned in a statement. "The moves outlined in this overreaching and unnecessary executive action undercut those foundational rights and are egregious steps by a wanna-be-dictator who is placing the pursuit of power above the well-being of our country."

Recruiting far right militants

During his second term, Trump has maintained friendly relations with far-right militia groups. He pardoned over a thousand people involved in the violent insurrection of January 6, 2021, including members of the militant Proud Boys group, which Trump infamously told to "stand back and stand by" amid 2020's racial justice protests in American cities.

He has also met with its leader, Enrique Tarrio, who, along with Oath Keepers militia leader Stewart Rhodes, had previously suggested after his pardon that their groups could help Trump serve "retribution" upon his enemies.

The Oath Keepers also notably used the same term "quick reaction force" to refer to its efforts to transfer weapons across state lines to have them ready in DC to help with efforts to overturn Trump's election loss on January 6.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration—attempting to swell the ranks of Immigration and Customs Enforcement—eliminated degree requirements for new recruits, lowered the minimum age to 18, and introduced a fat $50,000 signing bonus, along with student loan relief.

In The Atlantic, technology reporter Ali Breland noted that members of the Proud Boys he'd been monitoring "seemed to be particularly pleased by the government's exciting career opportunity."

Since Trump took over law enforcement in Washington, DC, onlookers have described and documented countless egregious civil rights violations.

On-the-ground dystopia

Jesse Rabinowitz of the DC-based National Homeless Law Center has described the dystopian scene on the ground in a post on X.

"There are full-on police checkpoints most nights," he said. "Every day, multiple friends see ICE kidnapping people. Daycares are scared to have kids go on walks due to ICE."

According to research by the libertarian Cato Institute published earlier this month, one in five people arrested by ICE have been Latinos with no criminal past or removal orders against them from the government, which they called a "telltale sign of illegal profiling."

Karkatsanis warns that through his latest order, Trump has created a "vigilante portal" where anyone can "sign up to be a Brownshirt to brutalize poor people, immigrants, people of color, and anyone else who might dare to, say, go to a protest."

He says that it "should be a nonstop emergency news alert," but that "instead, mainstream news and Democrats are barely mentioning it."

Common Dreams work work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

Link to story and 5-minute audio

A call to veterans to fight the fascist enemy within!

Task Force Butler: Vets Fighting Fascists

Task Force Butler is a veteran-led nonprofit dedicated to upholding democratic values and countering the rise of authoritarianism. As threats of political violence and extremism escalate across the country, we’re expanding our work to identify, expose, and dismantle networks that endanger our communities.

Generals Mattis, Milley, and Kelly—who each served at the highest levels of the Trump administration—have issued grave warnings, describing his behavior as “fascist” and cautioning that his actions threaten the very fabric of democracy. We agree with their assessment. And like generations of veterans before us, we are rising to meet the moment—organizing, training, and taking action to defend the country we swore to protect.

Many Veterans felt helpless, hopeless, and ashamed as they watched the democracy that they fought for attacked from within by radicalized Veterans carrying American flags and symbols of military service on January 6, 2021.

We give these Veterans the opportunity to fight back, to work to reclaim the meaning of patriotism, and to reshape the role Veterans play in America’s political landscape.

We help veterans impose social and economic costs on extremist groups, within the bounds of the law, where our government is now failing to do so.

We Are American Veterans Who Hunt Neo-Nazis.

Link to website and 2-minute video

“My interest is, my one hobby is, maintaining a democracy. If you get these 500,000 soldiers advocating anything smelling of Fascism, I’m going to get 500,000 more and lick the hell out of you.”

— USMC Major General Smedley Butler, 1934

Combat Vets vs. Trump D.C. TAKEOVER: Hear Their INSPIRING Message to National Guard

“You had your right hand raised to support and defend the Constitution. And I want you to know that you have rights. You are not obligated to follow unlawful orders. And there is the GI Rights Hotline which is 1-877-447-4487 which you can call and get guidance on if the orders that you are being given are lawful or not. And if they're not, I hope that you have the courage to stand up and do the right thing.”

Status Coup News (8/27/25)

Crowds of combat veterans gathered together in DC on the week of August 25th, 2025 to protest Trump's deployment of the National Guard to the US capital.

4-minute video

UPDATE! Alleged Israeli Government Pedo SKIPS COURT, Judge FURIOUS

“Everything here stinks. It stinks to high heaven.” — Saagar Enjeti, journalist

Breaking Points (8/28/25)

11-minute video

US support for Nazi ‘veto through violence’

Journalist Aaron Maté On How The US Corporate State Engineered & Continues Ukraine War

Judging Freedom (8/27/25)

24-minute video

