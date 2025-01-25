True Christian courage and compassion in America and the west was long ago crucified on the cross of political expediency and insatiable hunger for donations.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/25/26)

Recently during an inaugural service at the National Cathedral in DC, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, called upon Donald Trump to have compassion toward immigrants and the LGBTQ community, noting, “Let me make one final plea, Mr. President. I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

She went on to properly note, the majority of immigrants are law abiding, hardworking and good neighbors. All of which is true, and she was loudly praised by the left and corporate media for speaking much needed truth to Trump.

But, as the Electronic Intifada commentary below notes, Bishop Budde has been silent — and morally absent — throughout the US/Israel genocide in Gaza and now the West Bank. By repeating lies — especially given her position — she has actually been supportive of the genocide.

Do not the hundreds of thousands of victims of our tax payer-funded 2,000-lb bombs dropped from US-supplied jet fighters by Israeli war criminals on refugee camps of starving families huddled in tents deserve the same kind of moral call out?

Why Bishop Buddee’s silence about the campaign of grotesque war crimes by Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken?

Buddee’s selective Christian compassion is not unique. It plays out in congregations across the country.

“I’ll get back to you.”

Soon after the US/Israeli bombing campaign began devastating Gazan neighborhoods, schools and hospitals, I approached the pastor of a nearby United Church of Christ congregation with an idea. It’s a very liberal, gray-haired congregation, complete with a rainbow LGBTQ banner out front. I asked the pastor about the idea of forming a peace and justice committee to learn more about Zionism, the Palestinian situation and perhaps organize some action against the genocide.

The pastor reacted as if I suggested opening a weekend bar on the altar. She stammered and said things involving the Jewish community were “sensitive,” especially given the silence of most churches about the Holocaust in the years leading up to WW II. She said she would “think about it and I’ll get back to you.”

Needless to say she never did. When I have seen her occasionally in the community in the many months since, she will either ignore me or smile nervously and scoot away.

The Gaza genocide has not only stripped bare the true nature of Zionism, the US government and Western Empire, it has also exposed the hypocrisy, craven cowardice and empty spirituality of western Christianity.

While Bishop Buddee is praised in the media by Democrats and liberals, her silence — and theirs — on the central role of the US in the Gazan genocide proves that true Christian courage and compassion in America and the west was long ago crucified on the craven cross of political expediency and insatiable hunger for donations.

FULL STORY: How The Bishop Who Lectured Trump Actively Enabled Gaza Genocide

A case of selective morality.

The Electronic Intifada (1/24/25)

21-minute video

INTEL ‘ROUNDTABLE’: Several Big News Items You Won’t Hear From Corporate Media

[Editor’s Note: There are several important news items in the first half of this podcast. — M. Taylor]

Judging Freedom (1/24/25)

30-minute video

MIDNIGHT MASSACRE — Trump FIRES His Own War Dept. Inspector Generals

MeidasTouch (1/25/25)

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Donald Trump firing essentially all of his Inspectors General on Friday night in an apparent violation of federal law.

10-minute video

WATCH YOUR MAILBOX: Then Let The Democrats Know What You Think Of Their Genocide, Cowardice & Corruption

When I left the Democratic Party I tried to sever all connections with the machine. As a frequent former donor, the fundraiser calls continued. Whenever a call came in I would give a brief diatribe about why I could no longer belong to such a craven, cowardly corporate party. I’d ask that they scrub my name from their call list. The calls mostly withered away, but the Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraising crap still pops up in the mailbox.

For the past year or so I have welcomed the propaganda. Or at least the stuff with a prepaid return envelope which I now pack full of cat food labels, cut up cardboard and scraps of junk mail. I add a few kind notes, seal it up and drop the plump envelope off at the Post Office to let the DNC pick up the extra cost of the weighty envelope. I make sure to tear any mention of my name or return address from the junk as now I want to stay on their mailing list and let them waste a little money. I know it won’t change the Democrats, but — WTF! — any act of resistance in the midst of such bipartisan craven corruption and crime is important.

So if you get such junk mail, have some fun … and let the DNC pay for it!

— Mark Taylor

My generous contribution to the Democratic National Committee!

Share