As I often note in these post, the depth of lies, myth and outright deception Americans have been subjected to about the origins and reality of the Israeli Zionist fascist state is one of the biggest PsyOps of all time. The horrors of the US/Israel genocide in Gaza — and now unfolding in the West Bank — are blowing the bloody mosaic of lies to pieces.

One of the first things for we in the United States and throughout the corporate empire of the west to do is educate ourselves about what really has happened to the Palestinians. To explore and come to grip with the extent and depth of control the fascist regime and the Zionist lobby has on our Congress — as we saw recently on cringey display with Netanyahu’s recent ‘State of the Union Address’.

We need to learn the truth and much of that truth comes from Jewish journalists, commentators and scholars like Norman Finkelstein and Ilan Pappe, who grew up in Israel.

Pappe has published several books on Israel and the fascist nature of Zionism. “Lobbying For Zionism” is his latest.

In the fascinating interview below, Pappe brings historical reality, context and perspective to the current crime of the US/Israel genocide in Gaza. The interview is from early March, so some of the facts of the genocide have changed, but his overall observations are not only valid, they are being proven out in real time.

We need to learn

We need to act.

We need to resist.

Ilan Pappe — How He Became An Israeli Dissident & The True Nature Of The Israeli State & Why Zionism Will Soon Fail

“I saw evidence that really challenged everything that I knew”

UNAPOLOGETIC / Middle East Eye (3/15/24)

Ilan Pappe shares how he came across historical documents back in 1978 that debunked Zionist myths and set him off on his journey to becoming an Israeli dissident, why what is going on in Gaza is a ‘genocide’ that is much worse than the Nakba of 1948, and why he thinks Zionism is near its end.

50-minute video

Episode Outline:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 What was the Nakba?

04:23 Zionist fabrications around the Nakba

09:15 Gaza compared to 1948 Nakba

12:12 Why did you decide to study the Nakba

14:34 Meeting Palestinian academics

17:00 False assumptions I took for granted

19:07 How did you approach the documents

21:10 how I became secure in my work and my findings

21:45 being forced out of Haifa University

24:40 life in Israel as a dissident

27:30 Getting sh*t parcels in the mail

29:30 Observations on Israeli society becoming racist

32:30 The Israeli education system indoctrinating a new society

36:25 Israel's ruthlessness in Gaza now

38:30 Gaza a strategic challenge to Zionist project

40:15 What happens in Gaza now

43:30 What Israel is doing now will lead to a strategic loss for Israel

45:00 Reasons why Zionism will come to an end

Israeli Filmmaker Eric Goldman's Documentary "Tantura" Puts The Cruelty Of The 1948 Nakba In Human Terms

(Editor’s Note: Back in early July I did a post on the documentary film “Tantura” by Israeli filmmaker Alon Schwarz. The film documents the horrors and crimes of the Israeli military and settlers in the Palestinian village of Tantura, during the 1948 Nakba. You can link to the post with more information on the film here. Unfortunately, the link to the full film apparently no longer works. Track it down, watch it and learn what the United States is helping to perpetuate. — Mark Taylor)

JBS (12/6/22)

Director Alon Schwarz discusses “Tantura,” his documentary as it investigates controversial events at the Palestinian village of Tantura in 1948, where survivors claimed to witness a massacre of civilians by Israeli troops.

34-minute video

