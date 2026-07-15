“For much of my life as a journalist, I’ve viewed myself as being embedded with civilians and with those people who live on the other side of the barrel of a gun.” — Jeremy Scahill

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/15/26)

There are many factors and numerous goons who have led us to this horrible point of war and looming economic collapse, but the prime actor I blame is the collapse of American journalism.

As a one-time print journalist and political cartoonist, I have no illusions about a heroic ‘golden age’ of American media. Numerous books have been written on the influence of and complicity with major media by the CIA, Wall Street corporate sociopaths and grubby politicians. While I never worked at that national level, I saw how my paper’s editor was giddy every week going off for lunch at the local Petroleum Club in downtown Albuquerque, located atop the city’s largest bank building. Soon after I was hired he took me with him one week to meet some of the “important guys.”

Felt like I needed a bleach bath afterward.

But the current failure of the American media has been monumental and especially grotesque, given the looming world-shattering consequences we face. With rare exception, corporate media has echoed administration talking points and Israeli smears and lies. Instead of challenging those in power, they provide a shiny bright platform from which to deceive.

The debacle is epitomized in the recent takeover of the once (long ago) respected CBS News by billionaire Israeli agents and mismanaged by Zionist PR hack Bari Wiess.

A real journalist in action

One of the too few true journalists in this country is Jeremy Scahill, of Drop Site News, a news site that has featured some of the best coverage of the US/Israeli genocides in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and now Iran. Scahill has also written several important books (noted below) tracking America’s decades-long bloody path of lies and corruption, cowardly war crimes and torture to this present moment.

On Tuesday, Scahill took the lead in an interview with Democratic congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) on his recent detention by Israeli settler thugs and Israeli ‘Defense’ Force goons in the West Bank. I want to acknowledge Khanna’s willingness to be interviewed about the dangerous event and his candid admission of having lacked full understanding of the racist hell Palestinians face in Israel until it was in his face.

But there was only so far Khanna would go and Scahill did his job as a true journalist challenging the congressman’s hesitancy to speak the full, obvious truth of the US-funded Israeli state and the legal and moral right of the Gazans to defend themselves against the crimes of Israel and the American “shield” we provide for Israeli snipers.

The one-on-one portion of the video below is in the first 22 minutes, but I urge you to watch the entire half-hour for Scahill’s observation about the exchange and the larger moral questions the media and United States want to ignore or — at best — selectively and timidly acknowledge.

Watch how a real journalist works.

“I believe that we [Americans] are making more new enemies than we are killing terrorists at this point, and I think it’s time that we stepped back from this aggressive assertion that we can just go to any country and conduct lethal operations.” — Jeremy Scahill, Dirty Wars: The World Is a Battlefield

Jeremy Scahill & Ro Khanna CLASH Over Palestinian Armed Resistance & Iron Dome Shielding Of Snipers

Drop Site News (7/14/26)

30-minute video

Books By Scahill…

“Three weeks after he climbed out the kitchen window, the boy was outdoors with his cousins—teenagers like him—laying a picnic for dinner beneath the stars. It was then he would have heard the drones approaching, followed by the whiz of the missiles. It was a direct hit. The boy and his cousins were blown to pieces. All that remained of the boy was the back of his head, his flowing hair still clinging to it. The boy had turned sixteen years old a few weeks earlier and now he had been killed by his own government. He was the third US citizen to be killed in operations authorized by the president in two weeks. The first was his father.” ― Jeremy Scahill, Dirty Wars: The World Is a Battlefield

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