DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
12h

Apparently, Khanna is wholly UnAware that Palestine has been under ZioSATANist SEIGE since the 1800s and that 2023 was the DEADLIEST YEAR for Palestine CIVILIANS in recent history.

Good on Jeremy for his push-back. And good on Khanna for facing those questions.

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The Talking Wombat's avatar
The Talking Wombat
14hEdited

💯, Mark. Jeremy does his job. Sadly, few journalists operate similarly these days. The government and other institutions have elevated a stigma to being called an antisemite; that stigma strikes paralyzing fear into many. Kudos to Jeremy. Drop Site News appears to be doing top notch journalism. Drop Site apparently have the freedom that The Intercept once did.

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