Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more art on the Corporate Creep State.

Time to beg, borrow or steal a spine my fellow Americans. The crisis is here.

OCCUPIED AMERICA: Israeli Geofencing Launched To Target, Track & Spy On American Christians

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/9/25)

This Saturday is the next round of No Kings rallies across the nation. Given the recent acceleration of violent attacks by masked, unidentified Gestapo ICE and Border Patrol goons and the ramped up unhinged rhetoric by the Trumpstein administration, the threat of state violence against peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment Constitutional rights is very real.

There is another unseen and pernicious attack that is already taking place: turning the cellphone in your pocket into a little quisling for the state. Now I want to stress I am not a tech expert in any way, however the videos below are by people who know and understand that world. For your own safety and the safety of those who may join you in protest, I sincerely urge you to take the time to watch them to understand and learn of ways to reduce the likelihood of a state internet mugging.

Herding and shearing you of your privacy

I knew a little about geofencing, but only in terms of use by businesses to target passerbys with ads or trying to entice people with some free French fries to stop for a meal. But it is much more than that. It is a direct, pernicious attack on your privacy targeting you with propaganda and then permanently tracking you.

As Ian Carroll details in the first video below, a newly formed multi-million dollar political action group called Show Faith By Works LLC, organized by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs is creating a massive geofencing operation surrounding, targeting and tracking all who enter Christian churches and college campuses in five western states (AZ, CA, CO, NV, TX). The congregants and students/staff or anyone else who may visit or deliver a package will be targeted with pro-Israel propaganda influencers and ads now being created using Hollywood stars and athletic figures.

The names of some of the software being used by the Israelis PenLink spyware — Tangles, Weblock, Cobbweb — tell the tale of what they want to do with your information and mind.

“These tools suck everyone affiliated with their targets up,” journalist Taylor Lorenz explains in her podcast below. “And, of course, news of this PenLink contract broke right as Wired reported that ICE plans to hire dozens and dozens more contractors to scan X, Facebook, TikTok, and other social media platforms to target people specifically for deportation.”

It is safe to say many of those contractors will have Israeli ties or outright ownership.

At the same time this surreptitious Israeli targeting of Americans is happening, Trumpstein Attorney General Pam Bonid has eliminated the agency tasked with monitoring compliance by foreign Foreign Agent Registration Agent-registered groups like Show Faith By Works LLC.

Could there be other unseen foreign or domestic geofencing operations going on to erode truth, track and propagandize Americans? Could there be geofencing operations set up in small storefronts or apartments in cities or perhaps even in vans that cruise from neighborhood to neighborhood or park near stadiums or even country fairs or high school football games. I don’t know, but the chance seems more than likely.

Nothing this government or the Israelis do can be trusted.

Absolutely Nothing.

The lies and propaganda of US and Zionist war and genocide is not limited to the bloodied rubble landscape of Gaza or the killing fields of the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria. It is now coming to your church, campus and community. It’s a silent, unseen fascist techno strategy of lies and deceit.

The rat in your pocket

The primary channel for these kinds of operations is your phone. There is talk that ICE and other agencies have begun to geofence protests, siphoning off information of those rallying for humanity and decency in a filthy government. It is important to be able to video tape protests, especially if/when state goons arrest individuals or police agent provocateurs disrupt peaceful protests, as happened during a number of Black Lives Matter protests. This is a long-time tactic of the state, also seen during the protests against the criminal Vietnam war and going back to labor protests in the early 20th century.

Having video of such incidents is important, but having a phone can be risky. You can find a wide variety of inexpensive, unobtrusive pocket video cameras that can record events while leaving your phone safely behind.

Podcaster Parkrose Permaculture has some good phone advice below. Her number one piece of advice is to remove all biometrics from your phone. As she notes, if your phone can be opened with facial recognition or a fingerprint, the Supreme Court has ruled police can force you to open your phone. But if you use a numerical code they can’t. She also suggests using a burner phone with no information stored.

In an interview below, Alex Krainer gives a blunt warning of where the growing techno feudal surveillance state will deliver our children. Delete as many apps as possible. Make purchases in cash whenever possible. Resist and evade the techno trap whenever possible.

Life in an occupied country

When another country is free to do such surreptitious spying and lying in the United States without the government doing a damn thing, we are not living in a sovereign nation. We are an occupied nation.

We are under foreign rule.

It is time to understand that while the US also uses Israel, we live in a vassal state ruled by a truly sick, twisted, genocidal Zionist nation for which we will be ordered to continue sacrificing our tax money, freedom, future and children for their upcoming regional war on Iran.

As I noted in a recent post, with the Gaza/Epstein/Kirk scandals, the mask is off the empire. The gang running the corporate Mafia state can no longer lull the population with any pretense of legitimacy. And with that illusion evaporated, they will have to ratchet up the propaganda and police state terror tactics of the CIA’s Jakarta Method, which is already underway. You can learn more about that here: KARMA: CIA’s Jakarta Method Has Come Home To Kill.

If you haven’t heard of Trumpstein’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), read Ken Kleppenstein’s post below. It is a direct attack on all our citizen rights that provides cover for the surveillance state.

The question for all of us individually and collectively who believe in the Constitution and Bill of Rights: Are there enough Americans with the morality and spine to stand up to foreign fascists and their fascist gerbils in the White House, Congress and corrupt War Department?

Time to beg, borrow or steal a spine my fellow Americans. The crisis is here.

*****

Special Free Offer

I will be doing a separate post on this, but a friend and I just completed two versions of a protest flyer inspired by a poster shown on a recent podcast. It is available for free. You can download it here from the DeMOCKracy.ink website. It would be good to hand out in your community and at this weekend’s No Kings protests. Feel free to copy, pass along, use in newsletters etc. We will be doing more on other issues.

Something Is SUPER Suspicious

Ian Carroll (10/7/25)

15-minute video

You Are Probably Being Tracked By ICE Right Now

“This means that anything you say online that could be construed as anti- capitalist or anti-American could be deemed as violent political rhetoric. NSPM7 also designates a slew of other belief systems as extreme and basically ensures that anyone questioning power will be put on a government watch list.”

Taylor Lorenz (10/10/25)

ICE is preparing to deploy a sweeping new surveillance system that would allow it to monitor the real-time movements and online activity of millions of people. Internal documents [show]. The two key tools — Tangles and WebLoc — were originally designed by the Israeli intelligence firm Cobwebs. Together, they enable ICE analysts to fuse billions of mobile location points with data scraped from platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Reddit to build detailed digital dossiers on anyone.

This expansion of ICE’s data surveillance efforts comes amid broader federal initiatives to monitor social media and suppress dissent. Reports indicate ICE will contract private analysts to continuously scan major platforms for “anti-American” or “anti-Christian” speech under the Trump administration’s new NSPM-7 directive. This is yet another dangerous escalation of mass surveillance and political targeting, undermining First and Fourth Amendment protections.

12-minute video

Texas Cops Used 83,000 Cameras to Track Down Woman Who Took Abortion Medication & Fled Abusive Gun-Wielding Partner: 4-minute video

Turn the biometrics off and get a burner phone

Expect ICE To Try Hacking Your Phone At Protests: Here’s What You Need To Know

Parkrose Permaculture (10/14/25)

10-minute video

How To Become Invisible Online (Delete Your Digital Footprint)

Taylor Lorenz (9/29/25)

Ads are following us everywhere, data brokers and hackers are stealing our info, social media companies and AI are hoovering up our data. It can all feel SO overwhelming. In this final installment of my data broker series, I sat down with two of the top security experts on YouTube, @_JohnHammond and @AllThingsSecured, to break down how vulnerable you might be and what practical things you can do to protect your information online.

40-minute video

“All the fish are in the net and then they are going to lift it.”

If We Opt In We Are Delivering Our Children Into A Future Not Worth Living In

“[When] people opt into the matrix, then all of these things that are coming are only a matter of time. And never forget, they regard us as hackable animals. And that’s where it’s going.”

Coffee And A Mike (10/7/25)

7-minute video

“They’re not going to introduce any restrictions tomorrow. It’s going to all be gradual. But if we opt in, if we just kind of go along because it’s easier, because it’s more convenient, we’re actually leading our children by the hand into slavery. We’re delivering our own children into a future that’s not even worth living in. So I think that for their sake, for the sake of future generations, we have to resist this like hell.” — Alex Krainer

Finally, Trump’s NSPM-7 gets Congressional attention

Senator Warns Of Trump’s Secret Watchlist Of Americans

“It suggests that any group that talks about anti-Christian values, views they don’t like on migration or race, differing views on the role of the family, religion, or morality could all be grounds for labeling an organization as domestic terrorists.”

— Sen. Elissa Slotkin

By Ken Kleppenstein (10/9/25)

The Trump administration is drawing up “secret lists of terrorist groups inside the United States,” Senator Elissa Slotkin said on the floor of Congress yesterday — the first such reference to the effects of National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7).

The directive, as I’ve reported, lays out Donald Trump’s policies with regard to equating “anti-Christian” and “anti-capitalist” sentiment with domestic terrorism. As a result of the directive, the FBI’s domestic terrorism watchlist is expected to double in the coming months, sources told me.

The Senator from Michigan would know. She is a former CIA analyst and Assistant Secretary of Defense, and now serves on the Senate Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees. She defends the national security state as “good, corn-fed people who just want to help their country” and has said “I’m as hawkish as anyone” on Iran.

In other words, Slotkin is no hater when it comes to the national security system — which makes her warning especially chilling.

Slotkin in her Senate speech warned that with NSPM-7, the Trump administration had directed law enforcement agencies to “make secret lists of terrorist groups inside the United States and send the full force of the U.S. government against those terrorist organizations.”

“They are not telling anyone about this, but asking that the law enforcement [community] come up with that list,” she added.

Consistent with her remarks, NSPM-7 says, “The Attorney General shall submit a list of any such [domestic terrorist] groups” to the White House.

Labeling anyone a ‘terrorist’

“The Trump administration define[s] domestic terrorism incredibly broadly,” Slotkin said. “It suggests that any group that talks about anti-Christian values, views they don’t like on migration or race, differing views on the role of the family, religion, or morality could all be grounds for labelling an organization as domestic terrorists.”

She also decried the Trump administration’s secret list of designated foreign terrorist groups in its war on cartels, saying: “If this administration is not telling us who’s on their secret designated terrorist list for groups in the Caribbean, they’re definitely not going to tell us who is on their list of domestic terrorist organizations.”

Slotkin also revealed that the Trump administration had refused to provide its list of cartel terrorist groups to Congress, including even the Republican leadership. According to her, the list numbers in the “dozens”; this suggests that the administration is quite comfortable with such lists and is employing them against more than just the high-profile groups like Tren de Aragua.

In response to a request for comment for this article, Slotkin’s office directed me to another point she raised in a confirmation hearing this week for Trump’s nominee for general counsel of the Army, Charles Young. During the hearing, Slotkin asked if a list of domestic terrorist organizations would authorize the military to take action within the United States — a possible way that the administration could get around posse comitatus restrictions on the use of the active military to enforce the law.

Young’s reply: “Not to my knowledge”

I’ve been critical of Congress’ silence on NSPM-7 so I am heartened by the seriousness of Slotkin’s questions.

A small but growing number of members has now spoken up. Representative Ro Khanna of California was the first, saying: “NSPM-7 is a greater infringement on freedoms than the Patriot Act.”

Khanna was also kind enough to shout me out for my work in covering this.“It was @KenKlippenstein, an independent journalist, that broke the dam on this first,” Khanna said. “This is why it is so important we support independent media.”

Link to story

The presumption of innocence has been revoked!

We are all guilty of whatever the government says we are!

— Online comment

Herding Your Kid Off To War With Iran For Israel’s Benefit

Breaking Points (10/8/25)

Ryan and Emily discuss Netanyahu salivating over war with Iran.

15-minute video

Anticipatory obedience & American self-lobotomy

DEATH OF UNIVERSITIES: Inside America’s Zionist Academic Gulags

The Chris Hedges Report (10/8/25)

It’s impossible, says historian Rashid Khalidi, to teach about Israel, Palestine and the ongoing genocide in elite American education institutions anymore.

40-minute video

Now here’s an EXCELLENT idea!

“I really hope all of the professors, grad students and anyone who has been wrongfully expelled or fired from these places maybe organize together a new entity that brings them closer to the people, especially those who couldn’t have had a chance to attend these unjustifiably expensive universities. These schools have made a mockery of themselves and we can use that.” — Online comment

“We don’t hate Jews. We hate that a foreign government is seemingly in control of our country, and we want it back. We hate that our tax dollars help out a foreign country while our own citizens are struggling. We don’t hate Jews. We hate being lied to.”

— Online comment

IGNOBLE AWARD: American Corporate Media

“Somehow, shamefully, some mainstream media took seriously Trump’s longtime, petulant claim to deserve what many consider the world’s most prestigious prize - for many, proof of how low American media have fallen during the reign of a guy who still boasts about his ”perfect score“ on a basic cognitive test that requires naming a camel and lion, who is arguably more likely to win a Heisman Trophy or Miss Teen U.S.A., and who now joins the estimable ranks of Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Mao Tse-Tung, Pol Pot, Saddam Hussein, Putinm, and ”all the Kims“ to rightly fail to win a Nobel.” — Abby Zimet, A Beacon Of Hope and Woke Bullshit (10/10/25)

Competing Cults

“That’s the insanity of the United States. I mean, it’s competing cults. It’s like uh dealing with a nation and your choices are either alcoholics or methheads to lead you.” — Graham Elwood, comedian

Share

Leave a comment