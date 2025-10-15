DeMOCKracy.Ink

F....'s avatar
F....
9h

Max Igan nailed it years ago, Throw away your smart phone, now it's all coming true.

Another good reason is that without the so called ''snitch in your pocket'' you won't be able to carry a digital ID around.

All around the world and all at once they're trying to ram through the Digital ID - this is no coincidence they're working to an agenda.

Viroquan's avatar
Viroquan
3h

This makes me feel very uneasy.

It feels like yesterday when we were standing on Main Street for Occupy Viroqua but it was fourteen years ago. I remember you came up to us and said something to the effect of “if any of you have a smart phone, make sure you film anyone who is hassling you.”

None of us had a phone that could take videos.

Weird to think of 2011 as more “innocent” times.

13 more comments...

