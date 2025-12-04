Song For The Department Of War

They appeal to your morals,

appeal to your fear.

Say folks far away

are a threat to you here.

There’s a malignant tumor

in our nation’s guts.

— Jesse Welles, The Department of War

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/4/25)

A new video popped up on YouTube the other day that initially snagged my attention on the fragging — killing — of army officers by rank-and-file military in the late stage of the American war on Vietnam. I’m old enough to remember that time and felt I was pretty familiar with the fragging scandal. I almost scrolled on but there was something that led me to check it out.

For those unfamiliar with fragging, the daily coverage of the seemingly endless Vietnam War began to be marked by occasional stories of soldiers — most of them drafted into the military — violently attacking (fragging) commanders from the Sargent level on up. There were reports on rifle and grenade killings and troops refusing to follow orders on the battlefield and increasing desertions.

But the thing that stood out to me about this report was how much the rebellious ranks then sounds pretty much like everyone in the United States today. As the obviously inept, corrupt, callous and just plain dumb command from the White House on down through the Pentagon and each of the branches of the military was clearly failing and killing innocent Vietnamese and American troops, cynicism, anger and alienation and violence spread through the ranks. Any sense of trust went up in smoke like a napalm bombing raid. Troops lost trust in commanders, leading to alienation, hopelessness, rampant drug use and the realization of facing death in service to a lie for the greed of those in power.

Betrayal in the homeland

As the situation was described, it resonated to what is happening now in the United States, and much of Western Europe. While the circumstances of war differ, the dynamic and result of betrayal of the ruled by corrupt rulers is the same.

Soon after viewing the video below, retired Army Col. Larry Wilkerson, 81, a combat veteran, was interviewed and went scorched earth on the hypocritical, venal and grotesque incompetence of not just the Trumpstein administration but of the entire, bipartisan corporate-owned American ruling class.

Again, the cost of such betrayal flow from battlefield to homeland and never affect the wealthy. This quote from the video below lays it out:

“Systems cannot function when the humans inside them withdraw consent. Doesn’t matter how powerful the system. Doesn’t matter how sophisticated the technology, doesn’t matter how clear the chain of command. When people stop believing, the system breaks. This applies to corporations. When employees stop believing in a company’s mission, productivity collapses. Talent leaves. Those who remain do the minimum. Management issues orders that are quietly ignored. The company continues to exist on paper, but it’s already dead. This applies to governments. “When citizens stop believing their government serves them, compliance becomes voluntary. Laws are ignored, tax collection drops, corruption increases, the state continues to function in form but loses substance. This applies to any institution, schools, churches, hospitals, organizations of every kind. They all rely on something that can’t be mandated or enforced: the willing participation of the people inside them. “The United States military in Vietnam learned this lesson the hardest way possible. They had the finest weapons technology in the world, but their soldiers wouldn’t use them. They had sophisticated tactics, but their units wouldn’t execute them. They had overwhelming firepower, but their troops wouldn’t fight. Because morale isn’t something you add to an army. Morale is the army. Without it, you have men with guns, but you don’t have soldiers. You have people wearing uniforms, but you don’t have a military.”

Here’s a quote from the video that sharpens the point:

“The army was destroyed by psychological forces, lack of purpose, absence of clear objectives, and policies that treated soldiers as interchangeable units rather than humans.”

Sound familiar?

When ‘our’ government abandons the people, leaving millions without even basic healthcare or a livable minimum wage resulting in almost 60% unable to meet a $1,000 emergency as the wealthiest billionaires are given tax breaks while funding a murderous genocide as our rights are shredded by gangs of masked government thugs, is there any wonder more and more people are hating the hierarchy.

A half-century after Vietnam, the war has come home to the corrupt empire that betrayed our military and peoples of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

Now, we are the ones on the corporate chopping block.

I urge you to watch the half-hour video below to see why we are where we are and feel the way you likely feel.

“When exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime, you are being ruled by criminals”

-- Edward Snowden

The army was almost as dangerous to itself as the enemy.

Why American Soldiers Started Killing Their Officers: Vietnam’s Hidden Crisis

“This wasn’t cowardice. This was rational self-preservation by men who’d stopped believing the mission mattered.”

WW2 Archives (11/20/25)

Captain Brian Donovan stood in Firebase Mackie, Vietnam, March 1971, holding a fragmentation grenade pin. His sergeant lay dead fifteen feet away—killed not by the enemy, but by his own men. In that moment, Donovan realized the American military was fighting two wars: one against the Viet Cong, and one against itself.



This is the untold story of Vietnam’s psychological collapse—the crisis that destroyed unit cohesion and turned America’s military into something unrecognizable. Between 1969 and 1972, over 900 documented fragging incidents occurred: soldiers using grenades, rifles, and improvised weapons to murder their own officers and NCOs. But the numbers only tell part of the story.

“I joined the army because I believed in service, in sacrifice, in leading soldiers who wanted to be led. What I experienced in Vietnam wasn’t leadership. It was crisis management of a system destroying itself.”



Through the eyes of officers who witnessed the disintegration firsthand, we explore how an elite fighting force descended into chaos. Drug epidemics. Refusal of direct orders. Underground newspapers calling for mutiny. Entire platoons that wouldn’t leave base. This wasn’t just indiscipline—it was systematic collapse.



What caused it? How did the U.S. military lose control of its own soldiers? And what does this crisis teach us about the limits of institutional power when morale breaks?

36-minute video

“The war was over. But the lessons remain. They apply to every organization, every institution, every system that depends on humans to function. You can have all the technology in the world. You can have the best strategy, the most sophisticated doctrine, the clearest chain of command. But if the people executing those plans don’t believe in what they’re doing, you will fail. Morale isn’t a bonus. It’s not something you add if you have extra time and resources. It’s the foundation. It’s the weapon that matters most. “The American military forgot that in Vietnam. Nine hundred fragging incidents, thousands of desertions, hundreds of combat refusals, entire units that ceased to function. All because the system broke something it couldn’t rebuild. Trust. That’s the story nobody admits. The crisis nobody wanted to document. The collapse that couldn’t be acknowledged. Because acknowledging it would mean admitting that the most powerful military in human history had been defeated not by the enemy, but by itself.”

WARNING! Members Of The American Military, Beware Your Single Greatest Threat…

“If you are men and women who are serving in the armed forces, how can you possibly think that these people are going to have your back when they’re the ones who are putting you potentially in legal jeopardy and then hang your ass out to dry whenever anything gets even remotely hot?” — Saagar Enjeti, White House, Hegseth Throw SEAL Admiral Under Bus

“It’s going to be a field day for our oil companies!”

MEMBER OF CONGRESS GETS HONEST: GOP Rep Wants To Trade Off Blood Of American Soldiers For Venezuelan Oil & Corporate Profit!

Jimmy Dore Show (12/3/25)

12-minute video

TAKE ACTION AGAINST WAR!

Give Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar a piece of your mind about her call for the blood of more American troops and innocent civilians to be shed for corporate profit.

Call her DC office at (202) 225-3931

Betrayal of the military is completely bipartisan

TRUTH About US Afghanistan Withdrawal

[Editor’s Note: For the full consequence and cost of this story be sure to watch to the very end. — MT]

Forgotten History (7/24/23)

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan witnessed around the world was by any measure a complete disaster, although the Biden Administration has touted that it was the most successful evacuation in history.

But was it?

What happened at Abbey Gate?

14-minute video

Millionaire crooks & hustlers getting pardons from Trumpstein

Trump FREES Convicted Ponzi Schemer W/ 10k Victims

Breaking Points (12/2/25)

12-minute video

Download, print out, pass along…then call Congress

DOWNLOAD FLYER: Time To Cut Healthcare For Congress

It’s time to give ‘em a taste of the deadly corporate medicine they shove down our throats every day. Use the QR code or link here

