“Get up off the couch, Bibi says it’s time to go — SUCKERS!!”

Photos and protest sign by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Our ‘leaders’ are such evil, treasonous bastards.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/14/24)

Okay, it’s officially begun.

While we have been providing funding, weapons, logistical and intel support and obsequious diplomatic cover for the Israeli genocide in Gaza, with military boots now officially on the ground in Israel, we are fully participating in the Gaza genocide. We’re off to yet another failed, immoral, obscene Middle East War, only this one is going to be an even bigger, bloodier failure.

Bibi gave the word, so yesterday Biden officially dispatched some 100 U.S. military personnel on the ground in Israel to man antimissile batteries. Add that to the additional 4,000 soldiers and some 6,000 sailors Biden recently dispatched, and we now have over 50,000 known troops in the Middle East.

Our bait for fighting Israel’s war

Understand: With these deployments, the US government is cynically betraying every American soldier and sailor in the Middle East.

They are all being sent as bait. Bait for an attack to create deaths and casualties or captured prisoners to provide Congress, the White House and plump mad dog armchair warriors like Sen. Lindsey Graham the pretense of justification to fight Israel’s war with Iran. The war Bibi Netanyahu and the American Zionist lobby has long wanted us to fight, pay and die for.

And given the trigger-point role American casualties could play, our troopers are at as much risk of Israeli betrayal as an attack from Iran.

Remember, the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty during the 1967 Six Day War. In that horrendous hours-long attack by the Israeli air force and navy, 34 Americans were killed and 174 injured during a sustained bombing, machine gun and rocket attack designed to make Egypt look the villain. Rescue vessels from the nearby US fleet were called back twice on orders of LBJ. Most likely the hope was that the battered and broken ship would just quietly disappear beneath the waves. As crew members — our country men — bled out and died of their wounds rescue didn’t come from the nearby fleet for 17 hours.

It took decades for the truth of the USS Liberty to come out, but it finally did.

And let’s be clear, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump would be as willing to offer up and sacrifice American service members to Israeli demands, interests and bombs as LBJ was back in ‘67. Betrayal of the nation on orders of Israel is government policy. Given the money involved now, even more so. I wrote a detailed piece on the USS Liberty on the anniversary of the attack last June you can access here.

Expect more American lives to be given up for Israeli racist apartheid and more land theft.

We are such suckers.

A warning to the military on the ground

Meanwhile, members of the US military, you better start asking questions. Every American service member on the ground in Israel had better keep their head on a swivel and be looking behind them as much as they are looking forward. One way or another, they are being served up on the Zionist chopping block to provide an excuse for wider war.

My protest sign at a recent Wisconsin Harris/Walz campaign rally.

War with Iran will not be like war with Iraq. As much as the US couldn’t handle Iraq and Afghanistan, Iran and Lebanon will be a whole new perverse depth of disaster. A disaster of such magnitude even record war contract profiteering won’t be able to offset national collapse.

We are on a pathway begun by betrayal of our military members. Betrayal by our leaders and perhaps culminated by Israel. Time for everyone to keep their head on a swivel and to not believe a single word of the corrupted government and complicit corporate media.

Pentagon Confirms Deployment Of US Troops To Israel

By Jake Johnson

Common Dreams (10/13/24)

The Pentagon confirmed Sunday [10/13] that it has authorized the deployment of an advanced antimissile system and around 100 U.S. troops to Israel as the Netanyahu government prepares to attack Iran—a move that's expected to provoke an Iranian response.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, press secretary for the U.S. Defense Department, said in a statement that at President Joe Biden's direction, the Pentagon approved the "deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and associated crew of U.S. military personnel to Israel to help bolster Israel's air defenses" in the wake of Iran's ballistic missile attack earlier this month.

"The THAAD Battery will augment Israel's integrated air defense system," said Ryder. "This action underscores the United States' ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran."

The Pentagon's statement came shortly after The Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported on the Biden administration's plans.

It is not clear when the U.S. troops are set to arrive in Israel. The U.S. currently has some 40,000 soldiers stationed across the Middle East. [Note: Biden recently ordered 4,000 more ground troops and 6,000 sailors to the Middle East, bringing the known number of US military in the region to at least 50,000. All of them are being used as bait to justify invasion and war should/when they get killed, wounded or captured. — MT]

"We risk becoming entangled in another catastrophic war that will inevitably harm innocent civilians and may cost billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars."

Iran fired roughly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1 in response to the assassinations of Hezbollah's leader and Hamas' political chief. Most of the Iranian missiles were shot down with the help of the U.S., whose Navy fired interceptors at the missiles. [Note: Widely available video of the attacks clearly showed the vast majority of missiles evaded the vaunted ‘Iron Dome’ anti-missile system, pounding Israeli military targets. Some 90% of Iranian missiles outfoxed the antimissile system. Due to Israeli censorship, the scope of damage is unknown. — MT]

Journalist Séamus Malekafzali argued the U.S. deployment of troops and the THAAD system shows that "the Israelis are clearly planning something for Iran that is going to cause a retaliation they know their own systems are unable to take."

Inextricably involved

"U.S. troops being deployed to Israel in this matter is seismic," Malekafzali added. "The U.S. military is now inextricably involved in this war, directly, without any illusions of barriers. Netanyahu is as close as he has ever been to his ultimate wish: making the U.S. fight Iran on Israel's behalf."

Israel's cabinet met Thursday to discuss a potential response to Iran's October 1 missile barrage. One unnamed Israeli source told The Times of Israel that "no big decisions" were made at the cabinet meeting. Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Biden said that U.S. and Israeli officials were "discussing" the possibility of an attack on Iranian oil infrastructure.

Iran has warned of a "crushing" response to any Israeli attack.

In a statement Sunday, progressive U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), James McGovern (D-Mass.), and Greg Casar (D-Texas) said that "military force will not solve the challenge posed by Iran."

"We need meaningful de-escalation and diplomacy—not a wider war," the lawmakers added. "Nothing in current law authorizes the United States to conduct offensive military action against Iran. We risk becoming entangled in another catastrophic war that will inevitably harm innocent civilians and may cost billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars."

