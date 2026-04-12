“Evil no longer hides in the shadows but walks proudly in plain daylight. Strange that not more people see what’s right in front of them.”

— Tom_Quixote, online comment

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/11/26)

Well into the third year of the non-stop US/Israel Gaza genocide the slaughter continues as its coverage in the media weakly flickers. But occasionally, as with the methodical murder of 5-year old Hind Rajab, her family and medical workers on January 29, 2024 by Israeli ‘Defense’ Force criminals, occasional killings snap through our dulled, numb western consciousness.

The recent murder of another little girl in Gaza took place in front of her classmates and teachers, in a makeshift refugee tent school was yet another brutal reminder of US/Israel Zionist genocidal evil.

Amy Goodman reported on Thursday’s (4/10) Democracy Now! broadcast:

“In the Gaza Strip, health officials say Israeli soldiers shot and killed a nine-year-old girl in front of her third grade class Thursday, traumatizing students and teachers who were left in psychological shock. “Retaj Rahan was reportedly struck by a bullet without warning as she was sitting at her desk in a tent serving as a classroom in Beit Lahiya. Video and photos show her bloodied body being rushed through the streets toward a hospital on foot since there is no longer medical transport available in the area. She was one of four Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza on Thursday.”

You can watch the Democracy Now! segment on the US/Israel murder of Ritaj Rihan here, beginning at the 4:44-mark.

The US/Israel genocidal war crimes extend beyond the pummeled neighborhoods of Gaza into the villages of the West Bank, Iran and Lebanon, where some 300 innocents were killed in an Israeli blitzkrieg bombing attack specifically targeting 100 civilian areas in ten minutes, including central Beirut. The final death toll will never be known as many victims were — like in Gaza — crushed and buried beneath the rubble or vaporized upon impact.

And in Iran US and Israeli forces targeted civilian areas and infrastructure like universities, hospitals, markets, roads and bridges and residential neighborhoods. On the first day of the attack, the US incinerated 175 school girls, ages 6-12, and their teachers in a double-tap missile attack.

The never-ending litany of obscene US/Israel war crimes can be soul-numbing and reduced to desiccated casualty lists and tallies of buildings destroyed. But there are images of individual innocent victims that break through the soul-numbing normalcy of a genocidal state. Ritaj Rihan is one such precious soul.

This image of little Ritaj is the image of the true nature of what Israel is really about…

And forget the Statue of Liberty, here Ritaj is the face of what America is truly about…

There are other faces and names that need to be associated with the murder of Ritaj. Those who fund, arm and provide political cover, including the soulless bipartisan members of “my” Congressional delegation.



Three accomplices to the murder of 9 year-old Retaj Rahan

These three faces are the ultimate face of genocide, as are nearly all in both the House and Senate, both political wings of the American Corporate Death (For Profit) State. Entirely owned and directed by the Israel Zionist lobbies and corporate Epstein Class.

According to Track AIPAC all three of Wisconsin’s collaborators in Ritaj’s murder are on the Zionist lobby dole. The following are the total pay-offs received for each from the Israel lobby:

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) — $2,907,105

Senator Ron Johnson (R) — $1,611,834

Representative Tony Wied (R) — $29,371

Two questions essential for mid-term elections

With the upcoming November elections, there are two basic questions every candidate for federal office needs to be asked — if at all possible — in a public setting. Don’t be shy:

Are you America first, or Israel first? Have you currently or in the past taken ANY campaign contributions from ANY of the Israel/Zionist PACs?

If the answer to the first is not ‘America’ and ‘No’ to the second, you cannot morally vote for a candidate.

Be clear: Genocide is the ultimate state crime.

There is no such thing as a “lesser”, “nicer”, “pronoun-perfect, polite and reasonable” genocider. Those who voted for Kamala Harris (who is likely to run ruin again) were voting in favor of genocide and fascist Zionism as much as MAGA voters.

No difference.

Scroll back to the top and take in the photos of Ritaj. Pause and look into her sweet, innocent face, before she was murdered in her classroom by US/Israel genocidal maniacs.

Which side are you on? The side of humanity or the side of state genocide?

It’s black or white. No grays.

Stand for Ritaj and the children of the Middle East.

Or be complicit. It’s really not complicated.

Oh, yeah, and release the Epstein files!

Ex-US Intelligence Officer: US & Israel Civilian Targeting Is Intentional — Former US intelligence officer Josephine Guilbeau tells Al Mayadeen that intel-collection abilities used by the US and the IOF leave no room for mistakes, referring to strikes on civilians across the region. Guilbeau says "Israel" has normalized targeting civilians, adding that the "Zionist empire must fall" and that she is "willing to pay the price for that." Link to 4-minute video

Al Jazeera’s I-Unit Identified Israeli Soldiers Who Posted Possible War Crimes On Social Media: 3-minute video

“Democrats chose genocide over winning in 2024. When does this stop?”

VILE! Democrats Reject Resolution Condemning AIPAC Money In Primaries

Mass murder genocide-enabler Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, speaks during an interview at DNC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on November 2, 2025. / Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

By Mike Ludwig

Truthout (4/10/26)

Democratic Party leaders had a chance this week to push back against Israel’s violent expansionism and the Israel lobby’s massive political spending in the United States.

Once again, Democrats chose instead to punt the issue despite plummeting public support for Israel, both among their base and the wider U.S. public, ahead of the midterms.

At a meeting in New Orleans on April 9, members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted down a symbolic resolution to limit the “growing influence” of dark money and corporate outside spending on Democratic races, particularly the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which recently pumped tens of millions of dollars into Democratic primaries in New Jersey and Illinois.

A draft of the resolution stated that “massive outside spending” by groups on candidates based on “positions regarding international conflicts or foreign governments” raises concerns about undue influence on debate and policy making, potentially “constraining elected officials’ ability to represent the views of their constituents.” The resolution specifically called out AIPAC by name.

The DNC Resolutions Committee also tabled a pair of resolutions to recognize a Palestinian state and support restrictions on aid to units in the Israeli military accused of war crimes. Those resolutions were referred to the party’s nascent Middle East Working Group, which was created last year as it became increasingly clear that public opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza cost Democrats votes in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Muddle awaiting orders…

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

More free-use cartoons on Democrats here.

DNC members also sent to the working group a resolution calling for an end to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and pointing to potential war crimes in the suspected U.S. strike on a girls’ school in Minab that killed at least 175 people, most of them children, on February 28.

Asleep and obtuse

The Middle East Working Group, which includes members with diverging views on Israel, held its fourth meeting this week but has been slow to agree on an agenda. Hamid Bendaas, communications director at the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project, said the group does not appear on track to accomplish much before voters go to the polls in November.

“The Democratic Party seems asleep at the wheel and is not responding to this very quick and very influential public opinion shift on Israel,” Bendaas told Truthout in an interview.

However, some Democrats know that the party cannot forever avoid either U.S. financial and military support for Israel’s expansionist conquests or the influence of AIPAC. One DNC member speaking on the condition of anonymity said they had received direct calls about the resolutions from “two presidential aspirants who would have to answer for the DNC’s positions on Israel and AIPAC if they run,” according to Politico.

Meanwhile, Israel’s violent apartheid and ethnic cleansing, perpetrated with U.S. weapons and funding, continues unabated, according to the American Friends Service Committee’s Just Peace Global Policy Director Mike Merryman-Lotze.

“The failure of the DNC to take even minimal action in the face of ethnic cleansing and genocide is shameful,” Merryman-Lotze said.

Merryman-Lotze said the DNC’s tabling of the resolutions on a Palestinian state and military support to Israel came as the Israeli government announced 34 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, where extremist settlers are violently forcing Palestinians from their homes with support from the Israeli government and military. The DNC resolutions reaffirm that such settlements are illegal under international law.

“The approval of these new settlements follows a year of extreme violence by the Israeli military and settlers in the West Bank that has killed hundreds of Palestinians and displaced tens of thousands from their homes,” Merryman-Lotze said in an email. “Despite the six-month-old ceasefire, Israel has bombed Gaza on 36 of the last 40 days, killing at least 107 people.”

In a memo urging DNC members to adopt the resolutions on Palestine and AIPAC, IMEU pointed to polls showing the vast majority of Democrats (77 percent in August 2025) agree with leading human rights groups that Israel is committing the crime of genocide in Gaza. Support for providing U.S. military aid to Israel has plummeted across the political spectrum, including among Republicans and especially younger voters.

Growing support for Palestinian rights

New polling found notably strong support for Palestinian rights in Texas, a historically red state. According to a poll released on April 6 by the IMEU Policy Project and conducted by Data for Progress, 76 percent of voters in the March 3 Texas Democratic Senate primary agree that Israel is committing genocide, and 80 percent support ending weapons funding to Israel.

Nationwide, a Pew Research survey released on April 7 found that 80 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents hold unfavorable views of Israel, compared to 69 percent in 2024 and 53 percent in 2022.

Bendaas said IMEU consulted with Democrats on the party’s own autopsy of the 2024 elections. That autopsy concluded that Kamala Harris lost significant support in the presidential race due to the Biden administration’s policy of providing seemingly limitless funding for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“We are just not seeing any movement from the Democratic Party leadership to adjust from this reality,” Bendaas said. “There’s no urgency to react to what will clearly be an issue for many of their own voters in the November midterms.”

DNC Chair Ken Martin touted a resolution passed on April 9 that condemns the “corrosive influence” of dark money on Democratic primaries but does not single out AIPAC or any other specific interest group.

“We had various resolutions that focused on different industries and groups, and instead of going one-by-one, we passed a blanket repudiation,” Martin said on social media, adding that he supports an end to dark money in politics.

Brian Romick, president and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, applauded the DNC for rejecting a “set of divisive, anti-Israel resolutions.”

“These measures would be a gift to Republicans, would further fracture our party, and do nothing to bring Israelis and Palestinians closer to peace,” Romick said in a statement that did not mention AIPAC by name.

However, Bendaas said that Democrats face intense pressure from powerful lobbyists at AIPAC to take positions that do not align with their own voters. AIPAC is funded by Republican billionaire mega-donors such as Miriam Adelson and Paul Singer, and in 2024 the group was the largest source of GOP donations funneled into in Democratic elections. AIPAC’s $100 million in campaign spending in 2024 exceeded the spending of any organization in a single cycle in U.S. history.

“They are invested in defeating Democrats, and they are also flooding money into Democratic elections to support people who do not have voter support otherwise,” Bendaas said. “And this is an existential risk for Democratic Party if you are being propped up by the opposition.”

Bendaas said there appears to be an intentional strategy among AIPAC and its mega-donors to weaken and hollow out the Democratic Party as its voter base increasingly turns against Israel.

“Democrats chose genocide over winning in 2024,” Bendaas said. “When does this stop?”

Link to story

Senator and former CIA analyst

2028 Wannabe Elissa Slotkin LASHES OUT Over Israel Lobby Question

Breaking Points (4/10/26)

Krystal, Emily, Ryan, Griffin and Mac discuss Elissa Slotkin lashing out at her voters over questions on the Israel lobby.

34-minute video

WARNING: Do NOT Register Online For…

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/11/26)

While I have participated in numerous of these events, No Kings has always struck me as being a little too well-organized and polished, with a corporate vibe at the very tippy top (not local organizers).

It has been interesting how at most No Kings protests the only sign I have seen referencing our genocide in Gaza has been my “Bombs Off Gaza” sign. (I usually get several people looking at the sign with an oh-yeah expression and thanking me for bringing it.)

The reason for that absence is explained by a certain relationship No Kings has with a certain country, as detailed in the report below.

Urging people to register felt odd, though I may naively have done it myself early on. Wish I could undo that.

Don’t register for No Kings protests. If you want to protest just go, it’s nobody;s business if you do.

James Li is a very reliable journalist.

12-minute video

Candace Smacks Trump Upside His Morally-Empty Pumpkin Head!

Candace Owens (4/10/26)

My response to Trump's latest unhinged rant on Truth Social name dropping me.

49-minute video

“The GOP is a Mob family. And the godfather is dying.”

— W. A. Lawrence

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