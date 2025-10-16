Historic Iwa Jima flag raising image from free DeMOCKracy.ink Antifa flyer download .

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/16/25)

My guess is that a large percentage of Americans ranting about supposed Antifa ‘terrorists’ don’t even know what the term stands for: Antifascist.

Likewise, many have no idea what fascism is.

For those who don’t, it is Nazism.

It is Adolf Hitler

Benito Mussolini

Francisco Franco

Augusto Pinochet

Donald Trumpstein

You know bombastic, morally empty, cowardly, disgraceful mass killing grifters, con men and thieves.

Railing and sputtering and hyperventilating about ‘antifa this’ and ‘antifa that’ is your right, but, find yer spine, step up and admit what you’re really saying.

Let’s get real clear here: Given the true history of various antifa groups and movements since the 1930s, if you are opposed to anything identified as ‘antifa’ you are — by definition — pro-Nazi.

Pro-fascist.

Pro-genocide.

Pro-death camps.

Pro-killing of World War II American troops. (See the last article in this post.)

Like the five-time draft dodger Donald Trumpstein who claimed medical deferment for bone spurs yet walks circles every weekend on taxpayer-subsidized golf outings, you’re a coward and despicable traitor of our World War II dead. You know, the same ‘man’ who dismissed dead and wounded veterans as “suckers” and “losers.”

Antifa flyer for ‘No Kings’ protests

A friend and I collaborated on producing a flyer you can download for free to help educate people on what antifa means. The articles below add more meaning and context and some history I actually did not know, including that the acronym antifa has been a term used since the heroic battles against the brutal fascist regime of Francisco Franco in the 1930s.

There are two versions of the flyer. One provides four two-sided fliers per page for handing out or leaving at public spots and the other two-image version for bulletin boards. Make ten copies of the first and you have 40 fliers and ten of the second you have 20.

The QR code links to downloads for both versions.

Link to the flyer download and feel free to post, share, pass along, use on websites, social media, staple to bulletin boards etc.

HAVE A CELL PHONE? You Might Want To Read This: ICE is preparing to deploy a sweeping new surveillance system that would allow it to monitor the real-time movements and online activity of millions of people. … Link to story

Anti-Fascism Scholar Flees U.S. Fearing For His Family’s Safety Amid Trump’s “Antifa” Fearmongering

“MAGA, I believe — and I study fascism, I don’t say this lightly — is a fascist movement.”

Democracy Now (10/15/25)

We speak with Rutgers University professor Mark Bray, who fled from the U.S. to Spain with his family after receiving death threats over his scholarship. He is the author of the 2017 book Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, which explores the history and tactics of anti-fascist movements in Europe, the United States and beyond.

Turning Point USA, the conservative campus group founded by Charlie Kirk, had called for Bray’s firing and branded him “Dr. Antifa.” This comes as the Trump administration has dramatically escalated its war on dissent following Kirk’s assassination, using his death as pretext to launch an assault on activists, organizations and speech it disagrees with.

“What we’re seeing today in the U.S. is increasingly fascist. MAGA, I believe — and I study fascism, I don’t say this lightly — is a fascist movement,” says Bray, referring to Trump’s political movement.

President Trump signed an executive order designating antifa as a terrorist organization, but Bray stresses there is no such organization; anti-fascism is a loose political movement or ideology akin to feminism, but Trump is using the label to “demonize resistance” to his policies.

32-minute video interview

Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook

“Focused and persuasive . . . Bray’s book is many things: the first English-language transnational history of antifa . . . and a record of advice from anti-Fascist organizers past and present.” —The New Yorker

Book Description

As long as there has been fascism, there has been anti-fascism — also known as “antifa.” Born out of resistance to Mussolini and Hitler, the antifa movement has suddenly burst into the headlines amidst opposition to the Trump administration and the alt-right.



In a smart and gripping investigation, historian Mark Bray provides a detailed survey of the full history of anti-fascism from its origins fighting Hitler and Mussolini, to the present day — the first transnational history of postwar anti-fascism in English. Today, critics say shutting down political adversaries is anti-democratic; antifa adherents argue that the horrors of fascism must never be allowed the slightest chance to triumph again. Bray amply demonstrates that antifa simply aims to deny fascists the opportunity to promote their oppressive politics, and to protect tolerant communities from acts of violence promulgated by fascists.



Based on interviews with anti-fascists from around the world, Antifa details the tactics of the movement and the philosophy behind it, offering insight into the growing but little-understood resistance fighting back against fascism in all its guises.

“This is what fascists do.”

Trump Labels Antifa A Terrorist Org In His War On All Dissent

Democracy Now! (9/25/25)

President Trump says he is designating the decentralized anti-fascist movement known as “antifa” as a terrorist organization, as conservatives blame left-wing groups and ideas for creating the conditions that led to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The Trump administration is “using this as a catch-all to go against the broader left and anyone who speaks out against fascism right now, while at the same time giving continued unchecked authority to the FBI to ignore the rise of right-wing violence,” says writer Will Potter. “The intention is to capitalize on this to crack down on their opponents and to consolidate authoritarian power.”

Potter is the author of Little Red Barns, an investigation into the state repression of those who attempt to expose the harms of the factory farming industry, with mechanisms to criminalize journalism and label civil disobedience as terrorism through its crackdown on citizen journalists, environmentalists and animal welfare activists, says Potter.

59-minute video

Inside Trumpstein’s War On Antifa

We’re going to “eliminate Antifa from existence,” says Kristi Noem.

That is, if they can find it.

By Ken Klippenstein (10/15/25)

The FBI and the homeland security department are actively investigating “Antifa” individuals and organizations that the Trump administration has branded domestic terrorists. Actions so far include collecting intelligence on Antifa “affinity” groups, canvassing the FBI’s vast informant network for tips about Antifa, and scrutinizing financial records, two sources involved in the investigations tell me.

While major media organizations continue to downplay the crackdown and virtually ignore the underlying executive order and related national security directive NSPM-7 that are driving the new crusade, sources say that the investigations will likely rival in scope those conducted after the Biden administration on January 6 perpetrators.

“Lawsuits will undoubtedly follow, as will much belly-aching about the Trump team not following established procedures, but no one should doubt the orders that have come down from on high to destroy Antifa,” a senior career homeland security official told me.

At a White House roundtable event about the threat of Antifa last week, President Trump and other administration officials likened the loose “anti-fascist” anarchist collective to an international terrorist group or an organized crime syndicate.

“Antifa is just as sophisticated as MS-13, as TDA [Tren de Aragua], as ISIS, as Hezbollah, as Hamas, as all of em,” Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said at the event.

“Fighting crime is more than just getting the bad guy off the streets,” added Attorney General Pam Bondi. “It’s breaking down the organization brick by brick, just like we did with cartels.”

“ What we are doing at the FBI is simple,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “We are following the money. Money never lies. And that’s what it’s going to take to bring down this network of organized criminal thugs, gang bangers, and yes, domestic terrorists because that’s what they are.”

Flounder and fuming

At one point, President Trump instructed several prominent conservative media figures present — all of whom said they’d been victimized by Antifa for reporting on them — to share their knowledge with top national security officials.

“Do you know the name of any of the funders?” Trump asked the roundtable. “Because if you do, I’d like you to give them to Kash or Pam or Kristi — as soon as you can.”

The floundering attempts to actually find an organized Antifa entity reflects a virtually 180 degree turn from previous government articulations of the group. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress that although Antifa is a “real thing … it’s not a group or an organization.” Wray instead likened Antifa to “a movement or an ideology.”

Not believing that Antifa doesn’t have an overall organizational structure, the Trump administration is now setting out to find one. …

Link to story

MEMORIAL DAY DESECRATION: Trump, Congress & Zionists Spit On Graves & Sacrifice Of Our WW II Dead

Though Adolf Hitler did not survive the war, he and his Nazi movement have -- through the Trump putsch -- now conquered America.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/26/25)

Photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/26/25)

A few months ago, I was driving a back road in rural Wisconsin and came upon a beautiful church, one of five built around 1880 by Catholics fleeing persecution in Chicago. At some point it became an Episcopal church, the faith I was raised in and once was.

I could see some very old tombstones behind the church and stopped to explore. The earliest birth date I found on one worn marker was 1839, but there were other toppled and eroded headstones half buried in the ground and covered with weeds that were undoubtedly older.

But one simple marker brought me to a stop:

Roland F. Tallman

Pfc 354 Inf 89 Div

World War II

Feb. 23, 1925 March 26, 1945

Twenty years old.

About 20 feet behind the simple marker there was a larger, more ornate stone marker put in place by the family…

IN MEMORY OF OUR SON

On the base was etched:

FATHER MOTHER SON

I was struck by the clear grief the family experienced as evidenced by the large, expensive headstone commemorating their son.

I also thought, “He died for nothing. They all died for nothing.”

I thought of the combat trauma I had witnessed among some fathers of kids I grew up with in the 50s and 60s. I recalled the suicide of one — the father of a classmate and well-known surgeon in our city — who had been a combat medic in WW II. He shot himself.

All for nothing.

In our rapidly emerging fascist state of grotesque genocide, masked agents conducting illegal round-ups, corrupt and incompetent White House officials, ignored legal rulings and bipartisan meek Congressional complicity and cowardice, imprisonment and deportation of hundreds to brutal foreign concentration camps without basic rights of due process, we see the toxic belching of our modern Nazi state. We have become what the Nazi state once was.

The totalitarian fascism young Roland Tallman died fighting against eight decades ago.

We see the evil of our Nazi state in the stultifying censorship and deportation of some of our brightest and most ethical students and faculty at universities — many of which, like Columbia University — have abandoned all principles of education, kow-towing to ignorant Nazi thugs and bullies. We live in a nation where it is now common for a young college student to be grabbed, handcuffed and hustled off in an unmarked car by unidentified, cowardly masked government goons showing no warrant for simply co-writing a polite editorial opposing genocide in her school newspaper.

Our modern day version of the Nazi Gestapo and Einsatzgruppen.

We live in a nation of video game warriors conducting murderous and cowardly bombings with absolutely no care, concern or consideration of civilian casualties in the tradition of the German Luftwaffe intentionally bombing civilians in London.

A war crime then. A war crime now.

Nazism then. Nazism now.

Family history

When I got home I did some online searching for the story of Roland and his family. I didn’t find much.

His father was Fred Henry Tallman, his mother, was Caroline. They had three daughters. Roland was the second eldest and only son. He was a United States Army Private First Class and served with the 354th Infantry, 89th Division. He was killed in action crossing the Rhine River in Rhine-Palatinate, Germany, just a month and three days after his 20th birthday.

Fred died in 1959 at the age of 81, and Caroline in 1965, at the age of 79. Their funerals were held in the church. I could find obituary photos of his parents, but Roland’s obituary did not have a photo.

This Memorial Day is 80 years after the defeat of Nazi Germany and coming just days after Donald Trump — with a red MAGA cap perched above his smarmy orange mug — gave an absolutely grotesque and mentally meandering address about Al Capone and trophy wives to the graduation class at West Point. And this is the mental and moral midget who could order you into battle?

Unlike past presidents who addressed West Point grads, Trump didn’t stay to shake the hands of the graduates, many of whom will undoubtedly be sent off to Iran within the next year.

No doubt he had a golf date to keep. (Learned later that indeed was the reason.)

Such disdainful disrespect shouldn’t be a surprise. In 2018 Trump weaseled out of a visit to honor the dead at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, saying the cemetery was “filled with losers.”

On the same trip he referred to the 1,800 Marines who died in the World War I battle of Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Trump’s vile disrespect can be very up front and personal:

“The Defense officials also confirmed to The AP reporting in The Atlantic that Trump on Memorial Day 2017 had gone with his chief of staff, John Kelly, to visit the Arlington Cemetery gravesite of Kelly’s son, Robert, who was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan, and said to Kelly: ‘I don’t get it. What was in it for them?’”

And then there was his animosity toward former Viet Cong war prisoner Sen. John McCain:

“The senior Marine Corps officer and The Atlantic, citing sources with firsthand knowledge, also reported that Trump said he didn’t want to support the August 2018 funeral of Republican Sen. John McCain, a decorated Navy veteran who spent years as a Vietnam prisoner of war, because he was a ‘loser.’ The Atlantic also reported that Trump was angered that flags were flown at half-staff for McCain, saying: ‘What the f—- are we doing that for? Guy was a f—-ing loser.’”

A term Trump also applied to a former president:

“Trump also referred to former President George H.W. Bush as a ‘loser’ because he was shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.”

And now the Trump/Musk recent cutbacks are shuttering veteran health clinics across the country and laying off thousands of veteran civil servants.

And all of this traitorous insult and callous disrespect from a guy who evaded the Vietnam military draft with four student deferments and a diagnosis of bone spurs from a chiropractor business buddy of his father, Fred Senior.

Master Sgt. Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump.

Hitler may not have survived the war, but he won it

So here we are now, on Memorial Day, 80 years after the defeat of the Nazis with a president who sounds like he could have been some low level, back office apparatchik on Hitler’s junior staff, as every protection from the fundamental 300 year-old right of Habeas Corpus through the Bill of Rights and every judicial gain in personal rights and safeguards are now under direct attack for non-citizen and citizen alike.

On top of that we are partnered with the Zionist state of Israel conducting a Nazi-scale genocidal slaughter in Gaza, much of it armed and funded by the United States and each of us taxpayers. Zionism’s fascist ideology has roots deeply intertwined with the Nazis. Wealthy German Zionists even collaborated with the Nazis, trading away poor and working class Jews sent off to labor and death camps to protect their own wealth and privilege.

Trump won his self-declared “mandate” for jackbooting us into fascism in the 2024 election with a squeaker 51% of the vote; a margin of only 235,000 votes in three states combined.

And as with the opposition in Wiemar Germany, today’s supine Democrats do nothing but vote to approve even the worst of Trump appointments.

There’s no cavalry behind any hill.

On this Memorial Day, patriotism in Trump’s America has been degraded into obscene, blustering, patriot porn.

The ‘FOR SALE’ sign is especially appropriate.

The battle against racist fascism is here and now on the homeland. Time to tap into the grit, courage and genuine patriotism of our WW II veterans — our grandparents, great grandparents and young Roland Tillman — to defend our nation and the principles of democracy we like to say we are about.

It’s time for true patriotism.

Link to story

Share

Leave a comment