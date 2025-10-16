DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

What people fought and died for in WWII means nothing now with fascism full blown in the USA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Taylor and others
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
13hEdited

Video update on patriots in action across the nation: "Americans Are Fed Up With Trump's ICE Thugs." Some funny Gestapo ICE bumbling and burping...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY-8QoP4ngw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Taylor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture