By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/8/25)

Okay, okay, yeah, so the CIA wrote this for another country and another time, but it has some handy advice for opposing today’s fascist state here at home. After untold billions of our taxpayer dollars the CIA has used up for assassinations of political leaders at home and abroad, secret torture centers, bloody coups for corporate profit, blackmail, corruption of the corporate media, worldwide murder and mayhem, it’s nice to know the CIA — accidentally and completely unintentionally — did a tiny bit of good for the American people.

These days in ‘Murica, a guy has to take whatever sliver of good he can from the fascist government, even if it is completely unintentional and totally by accident.

IMAGINE THAT! Declassified CIA Guide To Sabotaging Fascism Has Suddenly Gone Viral!

The guide has surged to become the 5th-most-accessed book on Project Gutenberg, an open source repository of free and public domain ebooks.

By Jason Koebler

404Media (1/29/25)

A declassified World War II-era government guide to “simple sabotage” is currently one of the most popular open source books on the internet. The book, called “Simple Sabotage Field Manual,” was declassified in 2008 by the CIA and “describes ways to train normal people to be purposefully annoying telephone operators, dysfunctional train conductors, befuddling middle managers, blundering factory workers, unruly movie theater patrons, and so on. In other words, teaching people to do their jobs badly.”

Over the last week, the guide has surged to become the 5th-most-accessed book on Project Gutenberg, an open source repository of free and public domain ebooks. It is also the fifth most popular ebook on the site over the last 30 days, having been accessed nearly 60,000 times over the last month (just behind Romeo and Juliet).

“Sabotage varies from highly technical coup de main acts that require detailed planning and the use of specially-trained operatives, to innumerable simple acts which the ordinary individual citizen-saboteur can perform,” the guide begins. “Simple sabotage does not require specially prepared tools or equipment; it is executed by an ordinary citizen who may or may not act individually and without the necessity for active connection with an organized group; and it is carried out in such a way as to involve a minimum danger of injury, detection, and reprisal.”

CIA advice for ‘citizen saboteurs’

The guide’s intro was written by William “Wild Bill” Donovan, who was the head of the Office of Strategic Services during World War II, which later inspired the creation of the CIA. The motivating factor for writing the guide, according to a passage within it, is that citizen saboteurs were highly effective at resisting the Nazis during World War II, and the Office of Strategic Services wanted to detail other ways sabotage could be done: “Acts of simple sabotage are occurring throughout Europe. An effort should be made to add to their efficiency, lessen their detectability, and increase their number,” the guide states. “Widespread practice of simple sabotage will harass and demoralize enemy administrators and police,” the guide states, adding that citizens often undertake acts of sabotage not for their own immediate personal gain, but to resist “particularly obnoxious decrees.”

Because it was written during active wartime, the book includes various suggestions for causing physical violence and destruction, such as starting fires, flooding warehouses, breaking tools, etc. But it also includes many suggestions for how to just generally be annoying within a bureaucracy or office setting. Simple sabotage ideas include: “Insist on doing everything through ‘channels.’ Never permit short-cuts to be taken in order to expedite decisions.” “Make ‘speeches.’ Talk as frequently as possible and at great length. Illustrate your ‘points’ by long anecdotes and accounts of personal experiences. Never hesitate to make a few appropriate ‘patriotic’ comments.” “Bring up irrelevant issues as frequently as possible.” “Haggle over precise wordings of communications, minutes, resolutions.” “‘Misunderstand’ orders. Ask endless questions or engage in long correspondence about such orders. Quibble over them when you can.” “In making work assignments, always sign out the unimportant jobs first. See that the important jobs are assigned to inefficient workers of poor machines.” “To lower morale and with it, production, be pleasant to inefficient workers; give them undeserved promotions. Discriminate against efficient workers; complain unjustly about their work.” “Hold conferences when there is more critical work to be done.” “Multiply paperwork in plausible ways.”



Act as stupid as the government

The guide also suggests “general devices for lowering morale and creating confusion,” which include “Report imaginary spies or danger to the Gestapo or police,” “act stupid,” “Be as irritable and quarrelsome as possible without getting yourself into trouble,” “Stop all conversation when axis nationals or quislings enter a cafe,” “Cry and sob hysterically at every occasion, especially when confronted by government clerks.”

It is impossible to say why this book is currently going viral at this moment in time and why it may feel particularly relevant to a workforce of millions of people who have suddenly been asked to agree to be “loyal” and work under the quasi leadership of the world’s richest man, have been asked to take a buyout that may or may not exist, have had their jobs repeatedly denigrated and threatened, have suddenly been required to return to office, have been prevented from spending money, have had to turn off critical functions that help people, and have been asked to destroy years worth of work and to rid their workplaces of DEI programs. Maybe it's worth wondering why the most popular post in a subreddit for federal workers is titled “To my fellow Feds, especially veterans: we’re at war.”

A Note To Federal Workers From 404Media…

Do you work for the federal government? I would love to hear from you. Using a non-work device, you can message me securely on Signal at jason.404 -- Otherwise, send me an email at jason@404media.co.

HANDBOOK: How To Resist Musk/trump Fascism? Become Ungovernable

For a day, a week, or as a rolling walkout, we could shut down the economy and most governmental functions and bring the country to a standstill.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/29/25)

If you are like many — most — wondering WTH to do to resist the whirlwind of the Musk/trump fascist putsch, you are not alone. With the corrupt fossilized Democratic party pretty much sitting on the sidelines, this is the time for citizens to unite, mobilize and lead the resistance to fascism.

The two articles below provide solid suggestions and powerful resources. In the first piece, Nan Levinson quotes from Gene Sharp, but does not mention his book Dictatorship to Democracy: A Conceptual Framework For Liberation, which has inspired a number of liberation movements around the world. Given the totalitarian regime we are in and the despotic path we see before us, I urge you buy a paper copy or download and print out a free copy. Do not depend solely on a digital copy. The fascist collapse is accelerating by the day and it won’t be long before the digital resources for resistance will be limited, cut off or used to track resistance. …

“When people refuse their cooperation, withhold help, and persist in their disobedience and defiance they are denying their opponent the basic human assistance and cooperation that any government or hierarchical system requires.” — Gene Sharp, from Dictatorship to Democracy (Free download)

U.S. & Mexican Autoworkers Call For Labor Solidarity, Not Divisive Tariffs

"They are always harping on foreigners, foreigners, foreigners. But what about the capitalists?"

Democracy Now! (5/8/25)

As workers brace for uncertainty and fallout from Trump's tariffs, we hear from two autoworkers, one in Mexico and one in the United States. Israel Cervantes, founder of the National Independent Union for Workers in the Automotive Industry in Mexico, calls for unions across North America to unite against the tariffs, which have already led to layoffs from auto manufacturers. In the U.S., autoworker and UAW member Sean Crawford joins Democracy Now! on his work break to respond to the rhetoric and impact of the tariffs.

"They are always harping on foreigners, foreigners, foreigners. But what about the capitalists?" says Crawford, who urges international solidarity against corporations' attempts to sow division among exploited workers. "This nationalistic viewpoint has not been working for us and has resulted in a lot of these layoffs," he says. "I want to see us grow together as a working class."

15-minute video.

Destroying The Myth…

“Militarized societies are fertile ground for demagogues. Militarists, like demagogues, see other nations and cultures in their own image — threatening and aggressive. They seek only domination. They peddle illusions of a return to a mythical golden age of total power and unlimited prosperity. The deep disillusionment and anger that led to Donald Trump’s election — a reaction to the corporate coup d’etat and the poverty afflicting at least half of the country — have destroyed the myth of a functioning democracy.” — Matt Kennard, ‘The Empire At Home’ / The Racket: A Rogue Reporter vs The American Empire (p. XVii)

