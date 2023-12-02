Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (12/1/23)

Instead of running Rep. George Santos out of the House of Representatives, he should have been promoted to Speaker of the House — or in his case, “Squeaker”. I have been a huge fan of George from the moment he popped up in congress trailing like a clothesline hauled off by a dog, a tawdry trail of lies, scummy scams, grifts, thefts, porn sites, misrepresentations, unpaid bills, credit card thefts, heated fantasies and a full-on drag act!

You couldn’t make this stuff up.

As each grubby scandal emerged, George went from skittery denial to “Yeah, whatever, ‘F’ you”. Under fire, the dude became the most upright honest pathological liar in congress.

And in a legislative branch rotted out with corruption and cynical self-dealing at public loss and expense, George became the veritable icon of the bumbling toxic stew pot of deceit, greed and venal BS the United States congress has become and epitomized by the congressionally backed and ramped up US/Israeli genocide in Gaza.

‘Semper Fi’ To Big Money Bloodletting

Consider for a moment my Eighth District congress cretin Rep. Michael Gallagher, who at every opportunity plays up his U.S. Marine Corps experience, signing off every email with a hearty “Semper Fi”, like a little boy waving a GI Joe doll. His uniform support of and acquiescence to the Zionist fascist Israeli military slaughter of women, children

and infants in Gaza is explained by the fact his Number One campaign donor is the fascist American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). His desecration of the Marine Corps Semper Fi … “Always Faithful” — motto raises the question: Faithful to who, Congressman?

Faithful to what?

The answer, of course: Cold, hard campaign cash … no matter the depraved source. And if infants in incubators have to die for it? Oh well, you babies should have mustered up your own PAC. When you do, contact Mike’s campaign finance manager.

It’s a grotesque scam that would make even George Santos blush a tad.

Bloodletting From A Nice Progressive

Then we have my supposed “progressive” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) — close cheek-to-jowl comrade of Rep. Gallagher in the genocidal campaign to kill off every last Gazan child and infant possible. Baldwin’s Number Two donor is the JStreetPAC, the

supposedly liberal/progressive — whatever those damn terms mean anymore — Israeli PAC, which like AIPAC, has remained silent on the now resumed Gaza genocide.

As skilled and oily as his rubbery principles may be, even Baldwin’s stretch of cynical self-interest and cowardice would be too much of a stretch for ol’ George Santos.

Billions, bombs, threat n’ cover for genocide

While congress continues to do nothing about providing health care for uninsured Americans (but at least Israelis receive free health care) or addressing spiraling housing costs and homelessness or the fact that guns are now the leading cause of death for American children and overall life expectancy in the nation continues to drop like a 2,000-pound US bomb over a Gazan hospital, team Baldwin and Gallagher are super efficient at supporting genocide.

Never mind inflation gnawing away at families, the Baldwin/Gallagher team have been “Johnny-on-the-spot” hustling off taxpayer billions, bombs and diplomatic threats n’ cover for the US/Israeli genocide in Gaza. In fact, good as Baldwin and Gallagher are, their support for Israel at this moment is a model of genocide. Bold leaders that they are, they are funding a new AI targeting system that has made the obliteration of apartment buildings and the families and children within more diabolical than ever. It’s such a model of industrialized death, it is described as a "mass assassination factory by a former Israeli intel officer.

Talk about bold leadership!

In fact, team Baldwin/Gallagher has directly helped rack up numbers of (known) dead children — 5,500 and counting — making Gaza “a graveyard for children”. In fact, due to their hearty support, “More Palestinian children were killed in the first few days of Israeli attacks on Gaza than Ukrainian children in 18 months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” How’s that for leadership in DC!

All the while, they roll over to get their plump furry tummies rubbed by weapons industry lobbyists and Israeli Zionist fascist PACs.

Given all that, no one person best represents Congress and the spirit of Sen. Baldwin and Rep. Gallagher and the best of the worst who make up both parties and our government of cowardly incestuous and now genocidal corruption than — now former — Rep. George Santos: “Mister Squeaker!”

Already George is squeaking out dirt about his former colleagues.

Can’t wait for his ‘tell all’ book tour and Netflix miniseries. Perhaps a chapter on Rep. Gallagher or Sen. Baldwin?

Squeak, George, squeak.

