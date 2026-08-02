NATIONAL WARNING!!!

An outright act of treason that would destroy our national sovereignty and have direct impacts on the rights, privacy and safety of every American.

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for other ‘in-their-face Uncle Sam cartoons!

This is not a time nor topic for silence. We need to bring heat and friction to Congress to offset the corruption of Zionist money and blackmail.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/2/26)

While the corporate media is giving the issue little coverage and hiding dark betrayal, the currently proposed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) now moving through Congress is no run-of-the-mill legislation. It is an outright act of treason that would destroy our national sovereignty and have direct impacts on the rights, privacy and safety of every American.

Various sections of the NDAA would legally tie the United States military, intelligence agencies, weapons development and manufacturing to Israel. By merging the two governments there would be no meaningful Congressional oversight and control of military and intelligence policy regarding Israel: it would all be one.

Fascist Zionism would be firmly and formally branded onto our Constitution and ultimately in control of national security and our daily lives.

It is not too dramatic to say that passage of the current NDAA would be the end to the United States.

The proposal has passed the House with a bipartisan majority and is currently in the Senate. It’s critical to call both your senators NOW and keep calling them until the issue is resolved. At the same time, also let your representative know you oppose the current National Defense Authorization Act sections betraying the American people and if they recently voted in favor of the bill that you see them for the bought-off traitor they are.

Four Points To Make When Contacting Your Senators:

The current NDAA is a direct attack on the national sovereignty of the United States.

The NDAA sections handcuffing the United States to Israel are treasonous.

If you vote for the current NDAA you are a traitor.

Vote for this betrayal, know I see you for who — and what — you are and will never forget.

Finally, on a directly related topic:

Insist on the immediate release of the full, unredacted Epstein Files because the bipartisan cover-up of the blackmail involved is clearly behind what is fueling all this legislative complicity with Israeli genocide, war crimes and betrayal of the nation.

This is neither a time nor topic for silence. We need to bring heat and friction to Congress to offset the dirty corruption of Zionist money and blackmail.

Resist

Persist

NEVER be complicit!

CIA Issues STUNNING Warning About Pending Military Funding NDAA Bill Binding US To Israel

The Young Turks (7/31/26)

"Israeli officials know they’re losing the American public. Panicked that America’s political consensus on Israel is collapsing, they’re pursuing a long-term strategy to permanently enmesh Israel within America’s military, intelligence, and defense establishment – in ways future administrations would struggle to unwind – according to a new confidential U.S. intelligence assessment." — Journalist Aída Chávez

15-minute video

LOCKING US IN: CIA Assessment Details Israel’s Race To Make U.S.-Israel Alliance Irreversible

The intelligence assessment says Israeli officials are pursuing a long-term strategy to make the alliance harder for future administrations to scale back.

By Aída Chávez

Capital & Empire (7/28/26)

Israeli officials know they’re losing the American public. Panicked that America’s political consensus on Israel is collapsing, they’re pursuing a long-term strategy to permanently enmesh Israel within America’s military, intelligence, and defense establishment – in ways future administrations would struggle to unwind – according to a new confidential U.S. intelligence assessment.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who led an effort to strip Section 219 from the $1.15 trillion Pentagon budget, called the provision “a betrayal of our sovereignty.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., similarly described the proposal as “an existential threat to American sovereignty and democracy.”

Israeli officials believe the political fight over Israel in the United States is becoming harder to win, and that the era of indefinitely securing billions of dollars in annual military aid is coming to an end, according to the assessment, which was described to Capital & Empire by several U.S. officials. Instead of relying on direct U.S. military aid – an increasingly visible and politically contentious form of support – Israel is racing to embed itself more deeply in America’s military, intelligence, and national security apparatus in ways designed to outlast future administrations.

The assessment, written primarily by the CIA and circulated this week, describes discussions about expanding intelligence cooperation and the possibility of hosting a permanent U.S. military base on Israeli territory. It also says Israeli officials have been cultivating prominent figures in the American technology sector to build long-term political and financial support for the strategy. The assessment does not identify those individuals by name.

Congressional betrayal & complicity

Congress has already begun advancing elements of Israel’s strategy. Last week, the House quietly approved Section 219 of the National Defense Authorization Act, establishing a permanent U.S.-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative within the Pentagon. The House version establishes a Pentagon executive agent charged with coordinating bilateral defense research, development, industrial cooperation, and technology integration. …

Link to story

The First Law Of Resistance…

“If we don’t follow them then they aren’t leaders.”

— jonathannagela2130, online comment

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