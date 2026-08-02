DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
11h

I've shared all over. I hope Americans don't let this go through.

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2 replies by Mark Taylor and others
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
6h

I've contacted my two senators--both claim to be dear friends of Trump--and they don't even respond. I think I can spend my time better by planning on how to overthrow the government than change their narrow zionist minds.

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