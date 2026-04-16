DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Matthew T Hoare's avatar
Matthew T Hoare
1h

The so-called "broken back" was nothing of the sort, the guard suffered an extremely minor crack to one of the spinous processes of a vertebrae. It was so minor it wasn't even picked up on the initial examination & x-ray.

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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
1h

How were they even re-arrested after the British ZioSATANists first suit and the law permitting it were ruled illegal❓❓❓

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