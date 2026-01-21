A Letter To Members Of The Military & National Guard

Your greatest service to the nation and your fellow citizens may well not be in foreign or domestic combat but in refusing illegal orders. I know it is not an easy thing to do. But it is the moral thing to do. In times and under a government like this the truly heroic thing to do.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/21/26)

As of this writing, 1,500 active duty military troops in Alaska are on alert for possible deployment to the neighborhoods of Minneapolis to back up the Gestapo ICE terror squads campaign in the city.

As we have seen in other cities like Portland, Oregon and Chicago, Illinois, no place is safe. Private homes and apartments have doors smashed in, people with no criminal records and appropriate paperwork and full citizenship are frog marched out of their homes into the snow and hauled away in U-Haul trucks. Some — most with absolutely no criminal records — have been sent to concentration torture camp in El Salvador or shipped off to nations they have no connection to.

Schools are raided. Children are brutally yanked away from their parents. In one especially perverse incident, a 5 year-old autistic girl was held hostage by ICE agents to draw her parents out of their home. In another just a couple days ago, a Minnesota family of six driving to their home was hit by ICE agents with flash-bang grenades and tear gas and temporarily trapped in the vehicle. The mother had to perform CPR on her 6 month-old son, who had stopped breathing and lost consciousness.

The Constitutional rights of legal due process apply to ALL persons in the United States; citizen or non-citizen.

No exception.

It’s the law.

No matter what a senior officer may tell you.

Across the country Gestapo ICE goons have detained, arrested, beat, brutalized, raped, wounded and killed innocents without required legal warrant or a scrap of Constitutional due process. They have the same lack of professionalism and morality as the worst of the drug gangs or child traffickers. There is no honor in terrorizing and brutalizing families and children.

Is this what you signed up for?

You have the moral duty, obligation and legal right to refuse to follow illegal orders.

I want to be clear that I do support national borders and was disgusted with the reckless open borders policy of the Biden administration. But random, brutal round-ups and deportations without due process is wrong, and ultimately a threatening precedent that can be aimed at any of us.

Speaking as a United States citizen and taxpayer, I want to say to anyone in the active duty military or National Guard reading this that participates in such crimes against your fellow Americans is criminal and cowardly. There is no honor in attacking us or innocents in other countries. If you actively participate, support or make possible such crimes to any degree, you are betraying your oath to the Constitution and the trust of the American people. You can also be subject to international war crime prosecution, just like every coward in the military right down the chain of command who facilitated the slaughter of Gazans and Venezuelan fishermen over the past few months or the kidnapping of Pres. Maduro.

Despite what the Vice-President said, there is no such thing as “complete immunity”. Do a crime against your fellow citizens or innocents in another country and you can be held liable.

You should be held liable.

Just like any of us.

Evidence is being gathered

Keep in mind, everything on the streets is being recorded by multiple people from different angles. The internet has a long memory and far reach. The evidence of crimes you might be involved in will not evaporate.

I never served in the military, but I want you to know I have great empathy for how you are lied to, used, betrayed and traumatized by this government. As a former psychotherapist who had several Afghan/Iraq War combat veterans under my care, I have good understanding of what this government has done to you. I heard their stories and seen how their hearts, bodies and souls were maimed by this government in useless illegal wars.

Note, I always refer to “this”, rather than “our” government because it is not ours. It is about and in-service — your service — to a tiny gang of evil, snoggly billionaires and corrupt corporations. This is a long-standing truth. If you haven’t heard of two-time Medal of Honor General Smedley Butler, check out his book, War Is A Racket.

Don’s Con

Never forget, Donald Trump used seven deferments and bogus bone spur medical exemption (which doesn’t appear to hinder his weekly golf outings) to evade the military draft and has routinely referred to wounded, POW and dead combat veterans as “suckers and losers”. And he will happily serve you up in any kind of domestic or foreign criminal operation to distract from release of the Epstein files, in which he has appeared.

He doesn’t give a damn about you, or any of us. That’s why he is happy to turn us against each other. Don’t fall for Don’s Con.

The original antifa

Below, you will find several resources. At the very least, please watch Tom Hartmann’s video, featuring a 1943 War Department pamphlet to service members on why it is essential to fight the kind of fascism that now rules this country. Yes, our WW II soldiers were the original Antifa (see the free pamphlet download at the end).

Also note the third video about the planting of agents provocateurs by ICE among protesters to stage violent acts in order to ‘justify’ government violence.

I also urge you to read the post below I did for this past Memorial Day on how this government is — every day and with every illegal decree — desecrating the sacrifice and memory of our WW II veterans — the original heroic antifa.

Your greatest service to the nation and your fellow citizens may well not be in what you do in foreign or domestic combat but in refusing illegal orders. I know it is not an easy thing to do. But it is the moral thing to do. In times and under a government like this, the truly heroic thing to do. It is true honorable service to the nation.

Finally, do not forget the real reason the Trump administration is willing to put your lives on the line, here or overseas —

Epstein

Epstein

Epstein

“The end of the Cold War came and went. And we’re not interested in comity, cooperation, collaboration. What we’re interested in creating is a Hobsien World and sitting atop. That’s what we’ve been doing and have been doing, creating that world.” — Col. (ret.) Larry Wilkerson, Blazing Alarms, Collapsing Alliances — America’s Foreign Policy Just Backfired (1/20/26)

This is exactly what we are now seeing with ICE

This BONE-CHILLING Letter To American Troops In 1943 Predicted Trumpism

“Fascism thrives on indifference and ignorance. It requires being alert and on guard against the infringement not only of our own freedom but the freedom of every American. If we permit discrimination, prejudice or hate to rob anyone of his democratic rights, our own freedom and all democracy is threatened.”

— US War Dept. pamphlet to American troops, 1943

Thom Hartmann Program (1/18/26)

9-minute video

Green Beret Calls Renee Good’s Killer a “Deviant Sociopath”

Katie Halper (1/17/26)

Whistle Blower & retired Green Beret Anthony Aguilar watches for the first time and reacts to the ICE Agent who murdered Renee Good's bodycam video, exposing how Israeli oppression tactics are being imported to the U.S.

10-minute video

“If something feels weird, it is weird.”

EXPOSED: Feds Infiltrate Protests & CAUSE CHAOS In Minnesota! | The Kyle Kulinski Show

7-minute video

Betrayal and treason

MEMORIAL DAY DESECRATION: Trump, Congress & Zionists Spit On Graves & Sacrifice Of Our WW II Dead

Photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Though Adolf Hitler did not survive the war, he and his Nazi movement have -- through the Trump putsch -- now conquered America.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/26/24)

A few months ago, I was driving a back road in rural Wisconsin and came upon a beautiful church, one of five built around 1880 by Catholics fleeing persecution in Chicago. At some point it became an Episcopal church, the faith I was raised in and once was.

I could see some very old tombstones behind the church and stopped to explore. The earliest birth date I found on one worn marker was 1839, but there were other toppled and eroded headstones half buried in the ground and covered with weeds that were undoubtedly older.

But one simple marker brought me to a stop:

Roland F. Tallman

Pfc 354 Inf 89 Div

World War II

Feb. 23, 1925 March 26, 1945

Twenty years old.

About 20 feet behind the simple marker there was a larger, more ornate stone marker put in place by the family…

IN MEMORY OF OUR SON

On the base was etched:

FATHER MOTHER SON

I was struck by the clear grief the family experienced as evidenced by the large, expensive headstone commemorating their son.

I also thought, “He died for nothing. They all died for nothing.”

I thought of the combat trauma I had witnessed among some fathers of kids I grew up with in the 50s and 60s. I recalled the suicide of one — the father of a classmate and well-known surgeon in our city — who had been a combat medic in WW II. He shot himself.

All for nothing.

In our rapidly emerging fascist state of grotesque genocide, masked agents conducting illegal round-ups, corrupt and incompetent White House officials, ignored legal rulings and bipartisan meek Congressional complicity and cowardice, imprisonment and deportation of hundreds to brutal foreign concentration camps without basic rights of due process, we see the toxic belching of our modern Nazi state. We have become what the Nazi state once was.

The totalitarian fascism young Roland Tallman died fighting against eight decades ago.

We see the evil of our Nazi state in the stultifying censorship and deportation of some of our brightest and most ethical students and faculty at universities — many of which, like Columbia University — have abandoned all principles of education, kow-towing to ignorant Nazi thugs and bullies. We live in a nation where it is now common for a young college student to be grabbed, handcuffed and hustled off in an unmarked car by unidentified, cowardly masked government goons showing no warrant for simply co-writing a polite editorial opposing genocide in her school newspaper.

Our modern day version of the Nazi Gestapo and Einsatzgruppen.

We live in a nation of video game warriors conducting murderous and cowardly bombings with absolutely no care, concern or consideration of civilian casualties in the tradition of the German Luftwaffe intentionally bombing civilians in London.

A war crime then. A war crime now.

Nazism then. Nazism now.

Family history

When I got home I did some online searching for the story of Roland and his family. I didn’t find much.

His father was Fred Henry Tallman, his mother, was Caroline. They had three daughters. Roland was the second eldest and only son. He was a United States Army Private First Class and served with the 354th Infantry, 89th Division. He was killed in action crossing the Rhine River in Rhine-Palatinate, Germany, just a month and three days after his 20th birthday.

Fred died in 1959 at the age of 81, and Caroline in 1965, at the age of 79. Their funerals were held in the church. I could find obituary photos of his parents, but Roland’s obituary did not have a photo.

This Memorial Day is 80 years after the defeat of Nazi Germany and coming just days after Donald Trump — with a red MAGA cap perched above his smarmy orange mug — gave an absolutely grotesque and mentally meandering address about Al Capone and trophy wives to the graduation class at West Point. And this is the mental and moral midget who could order you into battle?

Unlike past presidents who addressed West Point grads, Trump didn’t stay to shake the hands of the graduates, many of whom will undoubtedly be sent off to Iran within the next year.

No doubt he had a golf date to keep. (Learned later that indeed was the reason.)

Such disdainful disrespect shouldn’t be a surprise. In 2018 Trump weaseled out of a visit to honor the dead at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, saying the cemetery was “filled with losers.”

On the same trip he referred to the 1,800 Marines who died in the World War I battle of Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Trump’s vile disrespect can be very up front and personal:

“The Defense officials also confirmed to The AP reporting in The Atlantic that Trump on Memorial Day 2017 had gone with his chief of staff, John Kelly, to visit the Arlington Cemetery gravesite of Kelly’s son, Robert, who was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan, and said to Kelly: ‘I don’t get it. What was in it for them?’”

And then there was his animosity toward former Viet Cong war prisoner Sen. John McCain:

“The senior Marine Corps officer and The Atlantic, citing sources with firsthand knowledge, also reported that Trump said he didn’t want to support the August 2018 funeral of Republican Sen. John McCain, a decorated Navy veteran who spent years as a Vietnam prisoner of war, because he was a ‘loser.’ The Atlantic also reported that Trump was angered that flags were flown at half-staff for McCain, saying: ‘What the f—- are we doing that for? Guy was a f—-ing loser.’”

A term Trump also applied to a former president:

“Trump also referred to former President George H.W. Bush as a ‘loser’ because he was shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.”

And now the Trump/Musk recent cutbacks are shuttering veteran health clinics across the country and laying off thousands of veteran civil servants.

And all of this traitorous insult and callous disrespect from a guy who evaded the Vietnam military draft with four student deferments and a diagnosis of bone spurs from a chiropractor business buddy of his father, Fred Senior.

Master Sgt. Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump.

Hitler may not have survived the war, but he won it

So here we are now, on Memorial Day, 80 years after the defeat of the Nazis with a president who sounds like he could have been some low level, back office apparatchik on Hitler’s junior staff, as every protection from the fundamental 300 year-old right of Habeas Corpus through the Bill of Rights and every judicial gain in personal rights and safeguards are now under direct attack for non-citizen and citizen alike.

On top of that we are partnered with the Zionist state of Israel conducting a Nazi-scale genocidal slaughter in Gaza, much of it armed and funded by the United States and each of us taxpayers. Zionism’s fascist ideology has roots deeply intertwined with the Nazis. Wealthy German Zionists even collaborated with the Nazis, trading away poor and working class Jews sent off to labor and death camps to protect their own wealth and privilege.

Trump won his self-declared “mandate” for jackbooting us into fascism in the 2024 election with a squeaker 51% of the vote; a margin of only 235,000 votes in three states combined.

And as with the opposition in Wiemar Germany, today’s supine Democrats do nothing but vote to approve even the worst of Trump appointments.

There’s no cavalry behind any hill.

On this Memorial Day, patriotism in Trump’s America has been degraded into obscene, blustering, patriot porn.

The ‘FOR SALE’ sign is especially appropriate.

The battle against racist fascism is here and now on the homeland. Time to tap into the grit, courage and genuine patriotism of our WW II veterans — our grandparents, great grandparents and young Roland Tillman — to defend our nation and the principles of democracy we like to say we are about.

It’s time for true patriotism.

And to drive home the point…

“In God’s name, how many people do we have to kill before we learn that all of our killing doesn’t bring peace. We killed thousands in Afghanistan. We killed thousands in Iraq — hundreds of thousands. And we’ve helped facilitate the murder and death of thousands in Syria and now Palestine. I mean — Good God — when does it stop? We did it in Vietnam. Enough! Enough” — Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst, INTEL Roundtable w/ Johnson & McGovern : Weekly Wrap (3/28/25)





Finally…

