Hey, Elon, is it ‘Grok’ or ‘Grope’?

The Epstein Class…

“A recent study estimated that Elon Musk’s platform created 23,000 pornographic images of children in 11 days last month.”

— Sharon Zhang, French Police Raid X’s Offices in Investigation of Grok’s Deepfake Porn Problem

As long as these pedophiles are not revealed and held to account, this nation has no moral legitimacy. It’s a blank-eyed zombie ruled by absolutely evil, demonic forces protected and empowered by the government.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/5/26)

From endless wars and government drug operations to a collapsing middle class in a nation that six weeks ago wiped away healthcare for another 21 million people and the social media rambling, ranting outbursts and explosive farts of Donald Trump in his tacky golden Offal Office, evidence of the collapsing American empire is on daily display.

But of all the death throes of dying empire, nothing is more revealing than the widespread moral depravity of the Epstein Class, revealed in the latest release of less than half of the remaining files. Despite heavy redaction (protection) of the wealthy ruling class perverts in the files, the details and casual confessions and banal, mocking humor of their email bantering has exposed the moral corruption and truly demonic nature of those who manipulate obscene levels of profit from our corrupt — evil — economy and corporate regime as millions fall into poverty.

The Department of Justice absolutely illegal handling of the files in which perpetrator names were often redacted while the names of many survivors — sometimes including addresses — are on full display is not merely incompetence: it a threat to others to not come forward.

And this is nothing new.

In the late 1980s a very similar trafficking network based in Omaha, Nebraska, run by a well-known Republican preacher routinely sent children from the famous Boys Town off to Washington, DC to Hollywood to be raped by politicians and wealthy businessmen. The Franklin Scandal was a smaller version of the Epstein scandal. It even had ties to the CIA. As now, so then, both were for the delight of our perverted business and political class and the cover-up was similar.

As is being proven now with Trump’s protection of the Epstein files, this government actively promotes and protects the sexual abuse and trafficking of children for the perverse pleasure of the so-called ‘elite’.

Ultimate betrayal

Any nation refusing to care for, protect and fight for its children has lost any right to continue. Such a nation is a perverted gangster state without any moral justification to stand. While a very small group in Congress have courageously stood up and forced the largely ignored law mandating the “Just-Us” Department to release the files, the vast majority of Congress sits by idly, doing nothing to hold the White House and bipartisan political system to meaningful account.

Every elected member of Congress who remains silent is an active co-conspirator of pedophilia. Makes no difference what party or even what marginal good they may have done in the past. This protection through inaction of the wealthy pedophilia Epstein Class is active complicity and enabling of the ongoing trafficking and sexual exploitation of our children.

There are no excuses.

No justification.

No forgiveness.

It is evil.

They are evil.

As long as these pedophiles are not revealed and held to account, this nation has no moral legitimacy. It’s a blank-eyed zombie ruled by absolutely evil, demonic forces protected and empowered by the government.

Not our government.

The perverted criminal government.

*****

“There is the Epstein Class, not the Epstein files, not the Epstein affair, not just Jeffrey Epstein, but the Epstein Class of politicians and journalists [which] has so poisoned our body politic that it is difficult to see how from it we can possibly recover. But we have to try otherwise, we accept that our countries are finished. Our democracy is dead. Our liberties and freedoms are adios.” — George Galloway, They’re Trying To Russiagate The Epstein Affair (2/4/26)

Investigation has expanded to include allegations of the possession of child sexual abuse material.

French Police Raid Elon’s X Offices In Investigation Of Grok’s Deepfake Porn Problem

In this photo illustration, the Grok Imagine website is seen on a computer screen on January 26, 2026 in Miami, Florida. / Joe Raedle / Getty Images

By Sharon Zang

Truthout (2/4/26)

French police have raided X’s offices in Paris and summoned its chairman, Elon Musk, to testify, in an escalation of a multifaceted investigation into the social media platform’s data use, deepfake porn generation, and other allegations of wrongdoing.

Cybercrime investigators in France have been probing the company for over a year, with authorities looking into the company for allegations of abuse of algorithms under Musk and fraudulent data extraction.

The investigation has expanded in recent months, Paris’s chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement on Tuesday. Recently, the investigation has expanded to include allegations of the possession of child sexual abuse material, after X’s AI bot, Grok, generated an estimated 3 million sexualized images over the course of 11 days last month, including 23,000 that appeared to depict children.

Violation of privacy

French prosecutors have said that X is allowing users to be targeted for ads based on highly sensitive personal information, in violation of privacy concerns.

Also under investigation by French authorities is Grok’s alleged spreading of Holocaust denial, which is illegal under French laws.

Prosecutors have summoned Musk and former chief executive Linda Yaccarino to appear at hearings this spring in relation to the probe.

X’s Global Government Affairs department said in a statement that the allegations are “baseless” and said the investigation violates “X’s rights to defend itself.” Musk said it was a “political attack,” without evidence.

UK investigation announced

The U.K. also launched an investigation into the company on Tuesday, shortly after the Paris raid. The U.K. government is investigating whether X and xAI, which operates Grok, broke the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, known as GDPR, in creating the sexualized deepfakes.

The investigations are the latest developments in fights between X and other Big Tech companies against Europe’s digital rights regulations.

“The reports about Grok raise deeply troubling questions about how people’s personal data has been used to generate intimate or sexualised images without their knowledge or consent, and whether the necessary safeguards were put in place to prevent this,” said William Malcolm, an official with the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office. “Losing control of personal data in this way can cause immediate and significant harm. This is particularly the case where children are involved.”

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) , and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.

Link to story

Elon Musk BUSTED By His Daughter Over Epstein Files Denial! Link to 8-minute video

“And these perverts have the nerve to call other leaders and countries ‘Axis of Evil’. The real evil is at our doorstep.”

— Online comment

Share

Leave a comment