By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/12/25)

Do you feel it?

Do you feel just how fast the new fascist state is ripping things apart and torching any sense of normalcy? It’s more than a routine shift in politics or political party or the arrival of a new administration. Far beyond that.

From theft of all our personal information by Elon Musk and gutting out of essential services to complete decimation of our First Amendment and due process rights to gutting of consumer and environmental laws and agencies, this is a complete stripping away of all we’ve known. It’s the eliminating or all the boundaries and protections and it’s all coming down with little meaningful resistance and complete complicity through cowardly inaction by the Democrats.

What’s to follow?

Who — or what — is directing the napalming of all we’ve known?

While the on-again/off-again Musk/trump daily clown show is ripping up the world economy and the roads of normalcy, there is something bigger going on. Something beyond them. Much bigger. Much darker.

More brutal.

More deadly.

Fascism on flakka …

It’s a new reality

I came upon the Redacted podcast episode below on latest developments in the decade-long search for the missing Malaysian Airlines fight MH370. The entire video is worth watching and I encourage you to check it out, but if time is short, at least take in the concluding comments in the last half-hour about what the MH370 mystery appears to be pointing to.

To add some context to that discussion, check out the courage of Guardian investigative reporter Carole Cadwalladr. Listen not only to the content of what she is saying, but the emotion in her voice. Her taking on Facebook and Google led to lawsuits, threats and being hounded by the lewd little goons of the corporate broligarchy. You can link to videos on her journey, here.

The linked interview with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman doesn’t reveal much in the way of new information but does expose the kind of cold, empty, calculating personality — or lack thereof — of the new ruling order.

On behalf of who — or what?

The Democracy Now! interview with investigative reporter Ronan Farrow provides a real-life account of our new digital hellscape, with a fairly basic level of high-tech tracking and surveillance. The Israel-based Pegasus surveillance software is just one of a growing inventory of tracking and surveillance software programs being launched against us on behalf of who — or what.

Finally , podcaster Sabby Sabbs reviews part one of a two-part piece by investigative journalist Whitney Webb, author of the two-volume One Nation Under Blackmail, an explosive expose of how the US and it’s vassal states actually work.

In her latest work — One Label Under Blackmail: The Early Intersections of Diddy and the Epstein Network — Webb explores the evil, twisted alliance of the CIA, organized crime, and the music industry to gin up and exploit inner city Black-on-Black violence and crime to keep the private prison industrial complex and CIA drug cartels profitable.

What is happening now in this nation and throughout the rusty, leaky western empire is way, way beyond simplistic Republican vs Democrat or juvenile right vs left political gaming. It’s even beyond simple top vs bottom class dynamics. We are witnessing and being abused by an absolute continental shift in reality. The very being of our nation and future is being perverted in ways we can’t even fully see.

Things are moving so fast and the daily exploding toilet bowl of scandal and betrayal now underway means the opportunity to resist is closing as fast as a kicked-shut jail cell door.

As ugly as it is, be open to the new reality. That is the first step in kicking the cell door back open.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

What Resisting The Digital Coup Looks Like With Journalist Carole Cadwalladr

TED Talk (5/8/25)

“We are watching the collapse of the international order in real time, and this is just the start,” says investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr. In a searing talk, she details a fast-moving technological coup and the rise of the “broligarchy”: an unprecedentedly powerful class of tech executives (like Elon Musk) who are complicit in dismantling democracy and enabling authoritarian control across the world.

She shares a guide on how to digitally disobey in this age of runaway corporate power, data harvesting, corrupted algorithms and mass surveillance — and reminds us that we have more power than we think and that we better begin exercising it soon. (Recorded April 8, 2025)

18-minute video

EDITOR NOTE: Journalist Carole Cadwalladr referenced that Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, would be addressing the TED conference after her presentation. While she was limited to the standard 18-minute TED format, Altman was given 48-minutes. During the interview Altman is the model of how to wiggle away from responding to questions. Even cautious softball deferential questions, though to the credit of the interviewer, there were a few challenging questions.

THE SPY IN YOUR POCKET: Ronan Farrow Exposes Secrets Of High-Tech Spyware in New Film “Surveilled”

“People have to start realizing that their phones are now public spaces in so many ways. Even if you're just a person using your phone in a run-of-the-mill way and you don't think you're in one of these vulnerable categories. Anyone with the resources can hack your phone if they want to.”

Democracy Now! (1/1/25)

Is that a spy in your pocket? In a holiday special we speak to Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Ronan Farrow and filmmaker Matthew O’Neill about "Surveilled" - their new HBO documentary looking at how high tech surveillance spyware is threatening democracy across the globe. As part of the reporting for the documentary, Farrow traveled to Israel for a rare interview with a former employee of NSO Group, the Israeli software company that makes Pegasus. He warns that it’s not just “repressive governments” that abuse Pegasus and other surveillance technology, but also a growing number of democratic states like Greece, Poland and Spain.

U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies under both the Biden and Trump administrations have also considered such spyware, although the extent to which these tools have been used is not fully known. “

Surveillance technology has historically always been abused. Now the technology is more advanced and more frightening than ever, and more available than ever, so abuse is more possible,” says Farrow.

26-minute video

“Technologies can turn on your microphone without you knowing; can turn on your camera and record video without you knowing and send all of that information back to whoever has purchased and is working with NSO or whatever the spyware company is to operate the technology.” — Ronan Farrow

The Shocking Evidence That Changes Everything We Were Told About The Lost MH370 Flight

What really happened to Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370?

Redacted (9/7/24)

Ten years ago... Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared from radar on 8 March 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to its intended destination in Beijing. But It never arrived and neither did the 227 passengers and 12 crew members whose family members have been in anguish ever since.

What happened to their loved ones?

Who's covering up the real story?

Ten years have now passed and we finally might have some leads as to what caused this disappearance. Ashton Forbes has in many ways devoted his life to figuring out what happened here and we decided to invite Ashton on to talk about some of this new evidence.

1-hour, 19-minute video

‘ONE LABEL UNDER BLACKMAIL’ — Whitney Webb CONNECTS Diddy, Epstein & CIA

Sabby Sabbs (4/12/25)

38-minute video

