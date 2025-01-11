Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Corporate lobbyists and big-time fundraisers are among the Democratic National Committee members set to decide on the organization's leadership in the coming weeks.

By Jake Johnson

Common Dreams (1/10/25)

With the Democratic National Committee set to vote on its next chair in just over three weeks, a progressive magazine on Friday published in full a previously secret list of the DNC members who will decide on the next leader of the party organization in the wake of the disastrous November election.

The American Prospect's Micah Sifry reported that he obtained the closely guarded list from a "trusted source with long experience with the national party."

"This person thinks it's absurd that the party's roster of voting members is secret," Sifry wrote. "Indeed, since there is no official public list, each of the candidates running for chair and other positions has undoubtedly had to create their own tallies from scratch—making it very likely our list comes from a candidate's whip operation."

Based on the DNC's public statements, it was known that the DNC has 448 active members who will decide on key leadership posts in the coming weeks. But the identities of the individuals were, until Friday, kept under wraps.

Michael Kapp, a DNC member from California, told the Prospect that the committee's leadership "holds tightly to the list to prevent any organizing beyond their control."

"Knowing who has actual voting power over the DNC's governance may give grassroots activists around the country who care about the party's future some greater capacity to focus their efforts on the people who actually pull the levers."

Stand-out big-money hacks

The newly revealed list includes more than 70 "at large" members who were all "whisked into their current positions on the DNC roster by [outgoing chair] Jaime Harrison in 2021," Sifry wrote.

"According to DNC bylaws, at-large members must be voted in by the rest of the membership, but the current class was put forward by Harrison as a single slate that was voted on up-or-down as a bloc," Sifry added. "The hacks definitely stand out among Harrison's handpicked cohort. Those include top fundraisers Kristin Bertolina Faust and Alicia Rockmore of California, Carol Pensky of Florida, and Deborah Simon of Indiana, as well as David Huynh of New York, whose main claim to fame appears to be his work as a consultant to now-jailed cryptocurrency hustler Sam Bankman-Fried when he appeared to be the Next Big Funder of the Democrats in 2021-2022."

The lobbyists’ DNC hobby

The list also includes several lobbyists — such as Scott Brennan, a DNC member from Iowa who works for a lobbying firm with clients such as JPMorgan Chase and PhRMA— as well as union leaders, including American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten.

The DNC membership list was revealed as the organization prepares to vote on key leadership posts, including the committee's chair and vice chair positions.

Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chair Ken Martin, and former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley are among the contenders for the chairmanship.

Dark money? What dark money?

James Zogby, a longtime DNC member and outspoken progressive, is running for a vice chair post with the goal of improving "accountability and transparency" at the committee and curbing the influence of dark money—something the DNC has repeatedly refused to address.

Sifry acknowledged Friday that "making the DNC's membership roster public may have little overall effect on the direction of the organization."

"It is, after all, highly dependent on big money and exquisitely attuned to the political needs of the party’s leading officials in Congress," he noted. "According to OpenSecrets, the top contributors to the DNC in the 2023-2024 cycle, after House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries' campaign organization, were Bain Capital ($2.9 million), Google parent company Alphabet ($2.6M), Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins ($2.5M), community media conglomerate Newsweb Corp. ($2.5M), Jeffrey Katzenberg’' holding company WndrCo ($2.5M), Microsoft ($2.4M), Reid Hoffman’s VC firm Greylock Partners ($2.4M), real estate developer McArthurGlen Group ($2.2M), and hedge fund Lone Pine Capital ($2.2M)."

However, Sifry added, "knowing who has actual voting power over the DNC's governance may give grassroots activists around the country who care about the party's future some greater capacity to focus their efforts on the people who actually pull the levers."

"What they do with that potential," he wrote, "is up to them."

Complete Inability To Learn A Damn Thing…

“We knew men hated women. The last election showed, for some of us, that we underestimated the extent to which some women hate other women. America is as racist and misogynist as it has always been.” — Gilda Cobb-Hunter, a Democratic state representative from South Carolina and former president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, Gloom & Pessimism Take Hold Of Democrats As They Prepare To Elect Party Leader

How Israel Lobby Money Pushes The Democratic Party Ever Rightward

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This HuffPost story is from this past August, but provides good insight on the role of the Zionist lobby in pushing the Democratic Party ever rightward to abandon progressive causes like healthcare for all in favor of endless funding of the grotesque, criminal US/Israel Gaza genocide. — Mark Taylor]

By Molly Reden

Huffington Post (8/16/24)

A coalition of progressive groups is demanding that Democratic leadership reject endorsements and outside spending by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the pro-Israel lobbying group that helped take down two members of the “Squad” in their recent primaries.

The letter, addressed to Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison, exclusively shared with HuffPost, emphasizes that AIPAC’s reliance on large donations from right-wing donors and outsized attacks on the left wing of the Democratic Party.

“AIPAC and their allies are spending millions of dollars to defeat champions of the popular progressive agenda that voters demand and that help Democrats win, like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, reproductive justice, transformative immigration and democracy reform, a lasting ceasefire, hostage deal, and halt on all weapons funding to the Israeli military’s assault on Palestinians in Gaza,” the letter says. “It will be significantly more difficult for Democrats to defeat Trump in November as long as the Party continues to allow GOP-backed PACs and corporate lobbies to have sway over Democratic politics.”

When AIPAC has taken a stance in contested primaries, the group has almost always targeted progressive members of Congress who are not only critics of Israel but who have also led calls for wealth taxes, Medicare for All, and student debt cancellation ― all policies despised on the right.

The letter comes after AIPAC and its affiliated super PAC poured more than $25 million into defeating two congressional progressives: Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.). Bush and Bowman, members of the informal left-leaning group that named itself the Squad, suffered decisive losses as allies complained Democratic leadership had done too little to protect its incumbents.

The timing also falls just days before the 2024 Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago, where the party is hoping to project a unified front as Vice President Kamala Harris publicly accept the nomination for president. Few issues have riven the party like U.S. support for Israel and its deadly war in Gaza, which has killed more than 40,000 civilians, according to figures released Thursday by Gaza’s Health Ministry. …

Read the rest

“It’s a Trojan horse — it’s a way to smuggle Republican money into Democratic primaries,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), a longtime AIPAC critic, told HuffPost. “People should have to answer for taking that toxic money.”

PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO & CURSE THE DEMOCRATS FOR SELLING THEIR SHRUNKEN SOULS TO SUCH EVIL…

Israel Systematically KIDNAPS, RAPES & TORTURES Palestinian Doctors

By Katie Halper Show (12/9/25)

Katie talks to two doctors about the systematic abduction and torture of Palestinian doctors and health care workers.

Dr. Thaer Ahmad, MD, is a board certified emergency medicine physician and a board member of the Palestinian American Medical Association. He has traveled to Gaza on several medical missions and recently spent three weeks volunteering at El Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Since returning, he has spoken out about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for humanitarian aid and services to reach the people. He is an assistant clinical professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and the global health director for his emergency department.

Dr. Ben Thomson is a renowned public health expert, nephrologist and general internal medicine doctor, an award-winning educator, a board member of the Muslim Advisory Council of Canada and the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, and a global humanitarian physician. Dr. Thomson’s efforts have markedly improved healthcare in Indigenous communities in Ontario and globally in places including Uganda, and in Gaza through initiatives like the Keys of Health Fellowship and EmpowerGaza. Dr. Thomson envisions a world where resilient, compassionate healthcare is accessible to all communities globally.

15-minute video

Updated Lancet Study Finds Official Gaza Death Toll Likely A 41% Undercount

A mother mourns after her child was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on January 9, 2025. (Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The peer-reviewed analysis estimates that Israel's assault on Gaza killed 64,260 people between October 7, 2023 and June 30, 2024—a figure significantly higher than the one reported by the enclave's health ministry.

By Jake Johnson

Common Dreams (1/10/25)

A peer-reviewed analysis published in The Lancet on Thursday found that the official Gaza death toll reported by the enclave's Ministry of Health between October 7, 2023 and June 30, 2024 [6.5 months ago. — MT] was likely a 41% undercount, a finding that underscores the devastation wrought by Israel's assault on the Palestinian territory and the difficulties of collecting accurate data amid relentless bombing.

During the period examined by the new study, Gaza's health ministry (MoH) reported that 37,877 people had been killed in Israeli attacks. But the Lancet analysis estimates that the death toll during that period was 64,260, with women, children, and the elderly accounting for nearly 60% of the deaths for which details were available.

That count only includes "deaths due to traumatic injury," leaving out deaths from starvation, cold, and disease.

To reach their estimate, the authors of the new study "composed three lists from successive MoH-collected hospital morgue data, an MoH online survey, and obituaries published on public social media pages" and "manually scraped information from open-source social media platforms, including specific obituary pages for Gaza shaheed, martyrs of Gaza, and The Palestinian Information Center to create our third capture-recapture list."

"These pages are widely used obituary spaces where relatives and friends inform their networks about deaths, offer condolences and prayers, and honor people known as martyrs (those killed in war)," the authors write. "The platforms span multiple social media channels, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Throughout the study period, these pages were updated periodically and consistently, providing a comprehensive source of information on casualties. Obituaries typically included names, age at death, and date and location of death, and were often accompanied by photographs and personal stories. We translated English posts into Arabic to match names across lists and excluded deaths attributed to non-traumatic injuries."

The group of authors—which includes academics from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan—said the findings "show an exceptionally high mortality rate in the Gaza Strip during the period studied" and highlight "the urgent need for interventions to prevent further loss of life and illuminate important patterns in the conduct of the war."

Unseen and unaccounted

Establishing an accurate count of the number of people killed in Israel's 15-month assault on the Gaza Strip, which began in the wake of a deadly Hamas-led attack, has been made extremely difficult by the Israeli military's incessant bombing and destruction of the enclave's medical infrastructure. There are also tens of thousands of people believed to be missing under the ruins of Gaza homes and buildings.

The Lancet study notes that "the escalation of Israeli military ground operations and attacks on healthcare facilities severely disrupted" Gaza officials' data-collection efforts. Prior to October 7, 2023, the MoH "had achieved good accuracy in mortality documentation, with underreporting estimated at 13%," the new analysis notes, and its figures were widely considered reliable.

But since Israel launched its catastrophic response to the Hamas-led attack, U.S. lawmakers and leaders who have backed Israel's assault—including President Joe Biden—have openly cast doubt on the ministry's data. Currently, the MoH estimates that more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023.

Congressional censorship

Last month, the U.S. Congress approved a sprawling military policy bill that included a provision barring the Pentagon from publicly citing as "authoritative" death toll figures from Gaza's health ministry. Biden signed the measure into law on December 23.

"This is an alarming erasure of the suffering of the Palestinian people, ignoring the human toll of ongoing violence," Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who voted against the legislation, told The Intercept following House passage of the measure.

