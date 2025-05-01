“The word “antisemite” has become so meaningless that whenever someone uses it you have to ask them ‘What kind? The Hitler-was-right kind’ or the ‘stop-bombing-hospitals kind?’”

— Caitlin Johnstone, Biden Never Pushed For A Ceasefire In Gaza (4/29/25)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/28/25)

Every day begins with the latest filtered update of the US/Israeli slaughter of innocents in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and more. Whole families vaporized in bombings. Parents holding the shredded remains of infants and toddlers in their arms. Children orphaned, maimed and traumatized. Just when you think this government (not ‘our’ government) and the Zionist psychopaths ruling Israel and this government couldn’t possibly get more cruel, vicious and depraved … they do.

As the US-backed Israeli starvation campaign against Gaza grinds on, we are witnessing even greater depths of Zionist depravity.

(To be clear, I want to note Zionism is not the same as Judaism. Zionism is a grotesque ethno/racist fascist ideology that actually collaborated with Nazis against poor and working class Jews during WW II, as detailed in Toney Greestein’s book, “Zionism During The Holocaust: Weaponization Of Memory In Service To State & Nation”.)

As we witness daily, there are absolutely no boundaries to US/Israel depravity. None.

Our completely corrupt, bought-off-and-owned political system — a wholly-owned Israeli Zionist lobby franchise — not only enables genocide, it is tearing down our Constitutional rights of free speech and due process and kidnapping and deporting innocent people, including US citizen toddlers.

Many are being sent to concentration camps without any pretense of due process, which is a threat to us all.

The depravity of Israeli society has spread across the US government and seeped down into many institutions, like universities, law firms, federal law enforcement and far too many local police departments.

A particularly graphic — and grotesque — example of Zionist depravity occurred in the Crown Heights area of New York City several days ago, when protesters came to demonstrate at a speech by Israeli security minister and racist war criminal Itamar Ben-Gvir in a local Jewish synagogue.

An Orthodox street mob of hundreds of mostly men attacked a Jewish female protester and another non-Jewish young woman, a neighborhood resident bystander.

The bystander was harassed, struck, shoved, kicked and spat upon as a line of New York City police officers stood nonchalantly nearby. Even when she moved closer to the police line for protection, they did nothing. Finally, another NYPD officer arrived to escort her from the scene and the mob harassed and struck them both.

Another young woman — an anti-Zionist Jewish Israeli — who was protesting Ben-Vir was struck in the forehead with a brick. View video at the 3:12 mark.

If you only have time to watch one of the video’s below, view the second, in which the bystander describes what happened to her, with video from her phone, and details a history of racial harassment and abuse by the Orthodox community in Crown Heights, including a recent attack on an elderly Black man in a wheelchair.

Just imagine

Now, just imagine if this attack had targeted a Jewish woman in a Muslim neighborhood in Michigan. The Zionist lobby would be burning the phone lines to DC and there would be fevered hearings in Congress. Masked Federal ICE agents would be busting down doors, raiding homes and hauling people off in the middle of the night. Organizers of the event would be sitting in jail. The media would plaster the story wall-to-wall for days.

A photo like one I had seen in an early report — not the Instagram photo above — of the bloodied Crown Heights woman taken shortly after being struck in the forehead with a brick would not have been scrubbed from Google. Hell, it would be front page on newspapers and the lead image from Fox News to MSNBC.

Despite a number of assaults by the Crown Heights Zionist mob, five of the six arrested were anti-genoicide protesters. See video interview with one of the protesters here. Shocking, but not surprising in Zionist America.

Be it in Gaza, Congress or the White House, college campuses or the streets of Crown Heights, Zionist thugs and criminals are universally given a pass by this government, which means — factually — we are ruled by a thuggish Zionist government.

And that means Zionist depravity is the face of this — not ‘our’ — government.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

“And the weak man longs to be a strongman. But how to do it. It dawns on him. Find one even weaker, beat him down, pose and flex for onlookers.” — Mike McCabe, Below the Horizon, Shining

ZIONISTS ATTACK! NYCity Police Officer & Protester Assaulted By Zionist Mob After Israeli Minister’s Visit

On The Line Media (4/25/25)

On April 24, Israel's security minister paid a visit to NYC. In the evening there was a protest against the visit of Israeli security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to NYC and as the protest ended and people begin to disperse, a mob began to surround this girl, as she was leaving. This is what absolute impunity looks like. Look at this gaggle of incels. If this police officer wasn't there, they would have torn her apart. Even with him being there, they still threw pylons and bottles and spat on her. They know they will never be held to account for this level of abuse and harassment. They never ever are.

2-minute video

NYC Woman ATTACKED By Zionist MOB SPEAKS OUT

The police did little, except spread rumors.

Breaking Points (4/30/25)

15-minute video

Cowardly Zionist Thugs Beat Second Woman Bloody

[Editor’s Note: Glenn Greenwald has more information on the above attack, including details of a second woman who had been hit in the face with a brick by the same depraved pro-Israel mob. — M. Taylor]

By Glenn Greenwald

System Update (4/29/25)

12-minute video

GENOCIDAL SOCIETY: Israeli TV Debates Killing KIDS - And Calling Babies "THE ENEMY"

“The baby is an enemy. The first grader is an enemy. …The pregnant woman is an enemy.”

Owen Jones (4/26/25)

13-minute video

Candace Owens: You Better ROOT For Harvard To Win Against Trump On Bogus Antisemitism Case

Your freedom of speech is on the line!

[Editor’s Note: Conservative commentator Candace Owens has been absolutely fearless on defending our First Amendment right to freedom of speech and calling out the Zionist lobby control and corruption of the Trump administration and both parties in Congress. Time to put aside petty right vs left squabbles and come together on defending our freedom. We’re all on the line now. — Mark Taylor]

Sabby Sabs (4/29.25)

25-minute video

Jewish Scholar Norman Finkelstein Gives Blunt Reality Check On True Nature Of Israeli Society & Zionism

“It's a society if not of murderers, it's a society of war criminals across the board.”

Jimmy Dore Show (4/28/25)

11-minute video

BBC Documentary Reveals SUPREMACIST Ideology of Israeli Settlers: — “This is the predominant ideology in Israel”: 13-minute video

Student Protester In Danger Of Deportation Tells His Story From Detention

“I think this is a red flag, not only to me, but to the American people who care about freedom, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I have the hope that this country will fulfill its promise.” — Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi

[Editor’s Note: Thankfully, Mahdawi has been released since this interview, though he could still be deported. This young immigrant has a better understanding of Constitutional law and protections than 90 percent of Congress. In keeping with it’s cowardly nature, “The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to NPR's request for comment.” A salute to NPR for this important interview. — Mark Taylor]

All Things Considered

NPR (4/20/25)

The April 14 detention of Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi was caught on video as he flashed a peace sign while being taken from an immigration office in Colchester, Vt. He told NPR's Morning Edition he'd arrived thinking an interview there would be his final step to becoming a U.S. citizen after 10 years of living and learning in the United States.

Instead, after sitting for a naturalization interview and signing a document pledging allegiance to the U.S. and to protecting and defending the Constitution, he was arrested by masked agents in Homeland Security jackets.

In the first media interview with any of the Trump administration's student detainees – all at risk of deportation — Mahdawi spoke to Leila Fadel in the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vt., where he's awaiting a court hearing Wednesday in a petition that argues government officials violated his First Amendment right to free speech and his right to due process.

Before the interview, he said he had been meditating to find calm, as he does every day.

"I am centered internally. I am at peace. While I still know deeply that this is a level of injustice that I am facing, I have faith. I have faith that justice will prevail," said Mahdawi, who co-founded Columbia's Palestinian Student Union and was president of the Columbia University Buddhist Association.

Mahdawi, a lawful permanent U.S. resident who grew up in a Palestinian refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, is among multiple international students facing deportation – ostensibly over their advocacy on several campuses against Israel's war in Gaza.

His lawyers are arguing in federal court in Vermont that Mahdawi was detained "in retaliation for his speech advocating for Palestinian human rights" and that his arrest and detention are part of a policy "intended to silence and chill the speech of those who advocate for Palestinian human rights." …

Read the rest and 10-minute audio

DEPRAVED: Israeli Journalist Dressed As Christian Priest Spat On In Jerusalem By Settlers

East Monitor (6/7/23)

Shocking evidence of the rise in the number of attacks on Palestinian Christians by Israeli settlers has been captured on film by an Israeli reporter who went undercover as a priest and walked along the streets of occupied Jerusalem.

Channel 13’s Yossi Eli wanted to see for himself the spiralling hate crimes against Christians. Within five minutes of setting out with a Franciscan clergyman, Father Alberto, Eli was spat at five times by Jewish Israeli settlers.

The footage of the abuse by the settlers was uploaded by Eli on Twitter along with comments where he dismissed attempts to downplay the spiralling of hate crimes against Christians.

Hatred towards Christianity

“The justification of some Jewish groups for hate crimes is that they are ‘mentally ill’,” said Eli. “So no. Our investigation proved that the attacks are really not from the mentally ill, but people with a clear opinion who simply hate something they are not. Brainwash them that Jesus is bad. Young extremists, children, and most sadly soldiers, the ‘salt of the earth’, express their hatred towards Christianity.”

Eli asked what the reaction would be if Jews were spat at instead of Christians. “Just think what the reaction of those Jews would have been if a Christian had spat on them in Europe,” he said, adding that being a priest for a day “was very difficult to digest.”

Eli’s investigation comes against the backdrop of a worrying escalation in hate crimes against the indigenous Christian communities of Palestine. The Vatican’s custodian of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, blamed Israel’s politicians for the rise in anti-Christian attacks by Jewish settlers.

According to a report in Haaretz, Patton mentioned the desecration of a Lutheran cemetery, the vandalising of a Maronite prayer room and the spraying of “death to Christians” on Armenian property, all within the space of a few weeks. He also noted “the responsibility of the leaders, of those who have power.”

In a previous warning about the attacks on Christians in Palestine, Patton said that they face the “threat of extinction” from “radical” Israeli groups.

Link to story

‘ACHTUNG!’ — Marco Rubio Silences Every Last Hint Of Criticism Of Israeli Crimes At State Department

The Trump administration is crippling one of the few forums where critics of Israel can even have their arguments heard — albeit routinely ignored by the department’s top ranks.

By Matt Sledge

The Intercept (4/26/25)

When Secretary Marco Rubio proposed a sweeping reorganization of the State Department on Tuesday, he singled out a human rights office that he said had become a platform for “left-wing activists” to pursue “arms embargoes” on Israel: the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Rubio is proposing to rename the bureau, downsize it, and shunt it under another section of the State Department. The bureau’s duties include writing an annual human rights report — which has been critical of Israel — and enforcing a law banning aid to military units that violate human rights that has rankled Israeli leaders.

On one level, the accusation that the bureau was a hotbed of anti-Israel activism baffled critics of the State Department’s handling of the Gaza war. Their push to block weapon sales to Israel went nowhere under Joe Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken.

Even some of the most skeptical voices on Israel on Capitol Hill, meanwhile, have never pushed for a full-on arms embargo. Instead, they have unsuccessfully attempted to block the sales of specific offensive weapons that have already caused widespread civilian casualties.

On another level, advocates say, Rubio’s statement offers a worrisome sign that the Trump administration is crippling one of the few forums where critics of Israel can even have their arguments heard — albeit routinely ignored by the department’s top ranks.

“This ‘anti-Israel’ stuff is so deeply incorrect,” said Charles Blaha, who served as director of the human rights bureau’s office of security and human rights from 2016 until his 2023 retirement. “The tendency in the Department is exactly the opposite. The Department is pro-Israel to the point of overlooking gross violations of human rights. The Department closes its eyes to it.”

Long Fight in Vain

Days after the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas and the start of Israel’s bombardment of Palestinian civilians, longtime State Department staffer Josh Paul left his post in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs in protest of continued arms shipments to Israel.

Paul called Hamas’s attack on Israel a “monstrosity” before adding that “the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response, and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”

His high-profile departure presaged months of internal disputes within the State Department over whether to keep supplying Israel with offensive weapons, including 2,000-pound bombs that caused devastation in Gaza’s densely populated urban areas.

Critics of Israel have almost always been on the losing side, even when the Biden administration was publicly voicing sympathy for Palestinian civilians.

Only once, as the Biden administration faced criticism from the Democratic Party’s left wing in the run-up to the 2024 election, did the administration halt a single arms sale of 2,000-pound bombs. The decision had little operational effect, but Republican critics nonetheless claimed that it amounted to a “partial arms embargo.”

Inside the State Department, the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor was seen as one of the few bureaucratic factions pushing Blinken and Biden to take a tougher approach to Israel.

The human rights bureau, Paul said in a Wednesday interview, “certainly had a role in arguing for that suspension” of 2,000-pound bomb transfers. But there was nothing inappropriate about that given the way Israel shrugged off Biden administration calls for restraint, he said.

“These are tools of foreign policy, so it is absolutely appropriate, when a partner is acting in a way that is contrary to U.S. interests, that is contrary to U.S. and international law, that arms transfers should be suspended as a point of leverage,” he said.

The State Department said this week that the bureau will be renamed the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Religious Freedom — dropping the emphasis on “labor” — and moved under a new coordinator for foreign assistance and humanitarian affairs, merging it with another bureau ….

Link to story

Arkansas Republicans Beg Trump For Denied FEMA Funds As Disaster Relief Program Is Gutted

Due Dissidence (4/28/25)

18-minute video

“You can’t have a university without having free speech, even though at times it makes us terribly uncomfortable. If students are not going to hear controversial ideas on college campuses, they’re not going to hear them in America. I believe it’s part of their education. — Donna Shalala

“The Framers of the Constitution knew that free speech is the friend of change and revolution. But they also knew that it is always the deadliest enemy of tyranny.” — Hugo Black, Supreme Court associate justice

“Politicians believe in freedom of speech until it becomes inconvenient to them.” — Tom Irwell

Share

Leave a comment