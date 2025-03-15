By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/15/25)

British journalist Owen Jones gives a concise, brilliant assessment of the role Israeli targeted rape and sexual violence against men, women and children — and violence against the unborn — is not some one-off or form of unfortunate collateral damage. No, instead it is a grotesquely depraved specific tactic in service to the strategic goal of wiping out the Palestinian people: genocide.

As tough as the issue is, I urge you to watch Owen’s commentary because, as he notes — out of compassionate respect for Israel’s victims — we need to fully understand just what is happening.

The fact that a number of Israeli officials and citizens not only defend the anal rape of Palestinian prisoners, but call for it to be even more systematic reflects a social depravity that oozes far beyond the military ranks. The fact that the United States supports it all raises questions for ourselves we are too timid to confront.

Cease all funding, military support, government and media lies in defense of Israel’s depraved atrocities.

Israel's Program Of Targeted Sexual Violence EXPOSED By Hideous New Report

“Violence directed at people because of their actual or perceived reproductive capacity. The findings, I'm afraid to say, here are just grotesque.”

Owen Jones (3/14/25)

Israel’s plan of targeted sexual and other gender-based violence

“Now there is a detailed report here which details and, again, I quote: ‘A broad range of violations perpetrated against Palestinian women, men, girls and boys across the occupied Palestinian territory since the 7th of October 2023 that constitutes a major element in the ill treatment of Palestinians and a part of the unlawful occupation and persecution of Palestinians as a group.’

“Now let's be very clear, brilliant feminist activists and writers have spoken out, and clearly the failure to speak out about Israel's genocide is in no way a phenomenon specific to modern feminism, alas. The point is there is overwhelming evidence about sexual violence and other gender-based violence, we will talk about, with genocidal implications perpetrated by the Israeli State. And yet not only is this not treated as an intolerable scandal, the Western media has left a vast majority of its audiences completely unaware of it.”

Our obscene double-standard

“If we were discussing Israeli women here, for example, if I just detail horrors subjected to Israeli pregnant women by Palestinian militants, what would be the response on our media outlets and amongst politicians. There are no words to describe the outrage, the horror that would result and it would be entirely justified because that is the right response to what I've just described. Indeed the same would apply if we were discussing British or American pregnant women.

“These Palestinian pregnant women aren't classed as being women at all because they're not even classed as being human. They're not even classed as being the tiniest fraction of a human. In practice, no one other than sociopaths and psychopaths would possibly tolerate this abomination if these Palestinian women were seen as human beings.

“So where are the so-called liberal feminists who others call White Feminists, a description — which to be fair — more than explains why they're not speaking out about women they clearly do not see as their sisters.”

Media Complicity and accountability

“There are no excuses and there is nowhere to hide. Anyone with a platform in media and politics in the west knew enough — more than enough — while this was happening. If they decided to make the personal decision to either cheer on the overall crime or to stay silent about it, there must be accountability because both represent complicity. I don't care how long it takes and all of us have a role to play there.”

13-minute video

And let us not forget this atrocity…

Israeli Media Publishes Video Of Israeli Soldiers Allegedly Raping Palestinian Detainee

Footage shows soldiers hiding actions behind riot shields, and is believed to be the incident that led to their arrest

By Alex McDonald

Middle East Eye (8/7/24)

Israeli media has published footage purportedly showing the moment soldiers in an infamous detention facility raped a Palestinian detainee.

Late last month, nine Israeli soldiers were arrested for the alleged rape of a Palestinian detained in Sde Teiman, a facility in southern Israel's Negev desert.

Since Israel's war on Gaza began in October, many Palestinians detained by Israeli forces have said they were sexually abused by troops at Sde Teiman.

However, no one had been arrested for the abuse until 29 July, when military police raided the facility, clashed with the soldiers and took them into custody.

The incident created a backlash in Israel, with a far-right mob, that included an MP and minister, storming the detention centre and a military court in protest against the arrests.

On Tuesday, Channel 12 released a video reputedly of the moment the Palestinian was sexually abused.

He was taken to a field hospital at Sde Teiman with “a ruptured bowel, a severe injury to his anus, lung damage and broken ribs", according to media reports.

The footage released by Channel 12, taken from evidence used in the investigation, shows detained Palestinians lying on the floor with their hands and eyes covered.

A group of reserve soldiers are then seen taking one of the detainees aside, then trying to hide their subsequent actions with riot shields.

The reservists are members of Force 100, a unit tasked with guarding the prisoners in Sde Teiman.

According to Channel 12, the suspects in the case were found to be lying on a polygraph test.

Two suspects were asked two identical questions: "Did you insert an object into the Palestinian's anus during a search? and "Are you hiding the identity of the person who inserted an object into the Palestinian's anus?"

The suspects answered in the negative to both questions, with the examiner finding them both to be lying.

"During the examination, an unnatural breathing pattern was observed, which continued despite my repeated comments," the examiner wrote, according to Channel 12.

"This pattern raises a very strong suspicion of deliberate attempts to disrupt the examination records." …

Video Released Accusing Israeli Soldiers Of Anally Raping Palestinian Prisoner 1-minute video

‘Everything is legitimate’: Israeli Leaders Rally To Defend Soldiers Accused Of Anal Rape

Israeli society is divided over the arrest of 10 soldiers for the brutal gang rape of a Palestinian prisoner caught on video.

By Simon Speakman Cordall

Al Jazeera (8/9/25)

Video has emerged of a gang rape of a Palestinian prisoner by guards at the Sde Teiman detention facility in the Negev desert, southern Israel.

The video, which has been verified by Al Jazeera, shows the prisoner being selected from a larger group lying bound on the floor. The victim is then escorted to a wall, where guards, using their shields to hide their identity from the camera, proceed to rape him.

The attack is believed to have been so brutal that, after he was transferred to hospital, Israeli media reported that the victim was unable to walk.

Ten soldiers were ultimately arrested for the rape on July 29, in a case that has rocked Israeli society. The soldiers belong to a unit known as Force 100, which is tasked with guarding the Sde Teiman facility, according to Haaretz.

“We heard similar accounts of sexual abuse, starvation and assault from separate prisoners held in 16 different locations across Israel. It was depressing. As we gathered the testimonies, we realised that every witness account was almost identical, no matter what their age, gender or location was. There’s no doubt. This kind of abuse is systematic.”

Military prosecutors released three of the arrested soldiers on August 4, adding to the two previously released by investigators following a military court hearing in Kfar Yona on July 30, at which protesters gathered in support of the soldiers under arrest.

The video has shocked many within Israeli society. Some observers, including a local rights group and two UN agencies, have voiced concerns about the treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night, Bezalel Smotrich demanded “an immediate criminal investigation to locate the leakers of the trending video that was intended to harm the reservists and that caused tremendous damage to Israel in the world and to exhaust the full severity of the law against them”.

Others, including the hard right and ultranationalist politicians, such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, within Israel, have argued that any action – even gang rape – is permissible if it is undertaken for the security of the state.

Defending and promoting anal rape

Following the arrest of the reservists on July 29, far-right mobs, some of which included government ministers, stormed the facility at Sde Teiman in southern Israel later the same day.

Unable to find and free the imprisoned soldiers, they then turned to the base at Beit Lid, 60km away, where the soldiers were being held for questioning, to call for the soldiers’ release.

That unrest continued during a high court hearing, convened on Wednesday to hear the petitions of Sde Teiman prisoners who are alleged to have been tortured. The proceedings were interrupted by demonstrators, who included victims of the October 7 Hamas-led attack, who shouted “Disgrace” and “We are the sovereign”.

Israeli pressure group Guarding the Soldiers – a new organisation formed in defence of the soldiers accused of rape – was quoted in Israeli media as saying: “The hearing in the high court this morning is absurd and a gift to [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and murderers.”

Rapists declared “our best heroes”

Israeli politicians, including cabinet members, have also defended the accused. Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the prison service, told Israeli media on the day of the reservists’ arrest that it was “shameful” for Israel to arrest “our best heroes”. The same day, Smotrich, who had been among the right-wing mob to storm the prison, published a video message, saying that “IDF soldiers deserve respect” and must not be treated as “criminals”.

On being asked by Ahmad Tibi, one of the Arab MPs within the Israeli Knesset last week if it was legitimate “to insert a stick into a person’s rectum”, Hanoch Milwidsky, a member of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, responded: “If he is a Nukhba [Hamas militant], everything is legitimate to do! Everything!”…

How Jewish American Pedophiles Hide From Justice In Israel

Exploiting the Israeli ‘Law of Return’

CBS News (2/19/20)

One woman who helps track suspects down says the little-discussed problem is widespread; "the exact same thing" as the sex abuse scandal in the Catholic Church. CBS News' Ian Lee reports.

11-minute video

Editor’s Note:

And never forget, Americans, given the US government’s ongoing, unconditional arming, funding and diplomatic cover for the Israeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, all the crimes described above are OUR crimes. In fact, given we could stop it all and choose not to, we are even more guilty and depraved than Israel.

— Mark Taylor, DeMOCKracy.ink

De·prav·i·ty: Depravity goes beyond mere bad behavior — it is a total lack of morals, values, and even regard for other living things, like the depravity of a serial killer.

— Vocabulary.com

