“The barrier of rank is the highest of all barriers in the way of access to the truth.”

— B.H. Liddel Hart, Thoughts On War, p.xi (1994)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/10/25)

If there is any positive to be found with the ongoing, ever-escalating mad dog US/Israel genocide in Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, it is that the moldy mask has finally been tipped off the brutal empire.

The relentless US-backed, funded and supplied bombing, sniping and now starvation of Gaza has revealed the true nature of the dottering American Empire, and what it has been all along. Any pretense of the United States being about bringing “freedom and democracy” to the world has been as shredded as the body of a three-year-old toddler in Gaza.

The deceit, cynical hypocrisy and cruel idiocy of 98% of America’s thoroughly bought-off corrupt ruling class — in both parties — is as grotesque and obvious as the bombing of a Gazan hospital and the rape torture Israeli “Defense” Forces delight in.

Literally everything we Americans were raised and indoctrinated to believe about the United States government has been exposed — bloody TikTok by TikTok — to be a lie and perversion of all the lofty democracy hype. Our national truth has been revealed in the rubble and blood of Gaza.

A truth we were too naive to perceive in the rubble and blood of 9/11.

In the name of corporate wealth, literally millions have died, been dispossessed and traumatized and our economy eviscerated.

Our role in Pakistan

The links below lead to various recent examples of the hypocrisy, but the lead one to Owen Jones is especially important as the Pakistani Defense Secretary confirms decades-long US/CIA funding, arming and political support of the most brutal radical terrorist groups, including the Taliban and the now president of Syria.

The translation I highlighted in the Jones link is a little rough, so I urge you to watch the video to get the full context and historical perspective Jones provides. Given the edge of nuclear disaster India and Pakistan have been on and how it was likely precipitated by US terror funding, it is essential to framing the current tension between the two nations.

The fact this interview came out a couple weeks ago and has gone pretty much without notice in the west is emblematic of the corporate media that enables and hides so much of the deadly deceit threatening our world.

The new Netflix series Turning Point: The Vietnam War can be overlaid to what we see now unfolding in the Middle East and Ukraine. All the links below detail current examples of the behavior and policy that led to and prolonged the Vietnam tragedy. Indeed history repeats … and regurgitates.

The viewer comment at the bottom of the Tulsi Gabbard item below speaks for all of us.

Truly, the mass killer has been in our home all along.

"When two neighboring countries fight each other, just know the USA visited one."

— Nelson Mandala

ON THE EDGE OF NUCLEAR WAR: Pakistani Defense Minister Admits US Has Funded Terrorism For DECADES

“We have been doing this dirty work for [the] United States for about three decades, you know; and [the] west — including Britain. …That was a mistake, and we suffered for that... If we had not joined the war against [the] Soviet Union and, later on, the war after 9/11 [in Afghanistan]. This [is] Pakistan's track record, [and] you know was not, you know, unimpeachable.” — Kaja Alf, Pakistan Defense Minister

By Owen Jones (4/28/25)

13-minute video

Senator Patrick Leahy's Memoir Reveals His COWARDLY Failure To Prevent Iraq War

By Glenn Greenwald

System Update (5/3/25)

35-minute video

‘Absolutely Enraging!’— John Oliver Scorches Congressional Democrats On Cowardly Indifference To Deportations

“I would argue the moment we’re in right now isn’t just worthy of a great tide, it is worthy of a fucking tsunami because this is an absolute outrage and it is one where it is important to remind our elected leaders that all people are worthy of safety, protection and due process.”

26-minute video

It Was Never About Hostages. It Was Never About Hamas

“You don’t get to babble about Hamas, October 7 or hostages in defense of Israel’s actions in Gaza anymore. That is not a thing.”

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (5/4/25)

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that freeing the Israeli hostages in Gaza was not his top priority, suggesting instead that defeating Hamas should take precedence over a hostage deal.

“We have many objectives, many goals in this war,” Netanyahu said. “We want to bring back all of our hostages. That is a very important goal. In war, there is a supreme objective. And that supreme objective is victory over our enemies. And that is what we will achieve.”

Nothing the prime minister said here is true or valid — unless by “enemies” he means “all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip”.

Netanyahu has been fairly transparent about the fact that Israel’s ultimate goal in Gaza is neither freeing the hostages nor defeating Hamas, but seizing Palestinian territory and removing its Palestinian inhabitants. He has openly said that Israel will occupy Gaza via military force, completely ruling out the possibility of any form of Palestinian government for the enclave. He has openly said he wants to enact President Donald Trump’s ethnic cleansing plan for Gaza, which explicitly entails removing “all” Palestinians and never allowing them to return.

So they’ve made this perfectly clear. This isn’t about Hamas, except insofar as an armed resistance group will make it difficult to forcibly remove all Palestinians from Gaza. And it certainly isn’t about hostages.

And yet, bizarrely, this is how the western political-media class continues to frame this onslaught. …

Link to story and 4-minute video

Israel Propaganda Group Comes After Comedian Lee Camp — And Feeds Antisemitism

Comedian Lee Camp was recently targeted as an antisemite by a Zionist media stalking group for his appearance on the Katie Halper podcst, a charge that Lee — a Jew — finds hilarious. Halper is also Jewish. Of course, neither of those facts were mentioned in the attack. As Camp properly notes, the over use and weaponization of the antisemite slander for anything that isn’t 100 percent supportive of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the West Bank is actually destructive to Jewish people as it feeds all the tropes and smears of antisemitism and renders the term meaningless. — M. Taylor

3-minute video

One-Time Lefty Fav Tulsi Gabbard Now THREATENS To PROSECUTE "Leakers" Over Abuse Of Alien Enemies Act

Due Dissidence (5/8/25)

“Who knew that a literal director of a psychological operations unit — a literal commander of a psychological operations unit, who has bent with every political trend [and] blown wherever the wind takes her, for best opportunity — you could pretty much find her saying two different things about everything you can think of. Who knew she's a complete scumbag.”

25-minute video

“I can't believe I thought she was cool. I know being a fool has become the norm but it doesn't feel any better.” — Online comment

Hey, Zionists…

Share

Leave a comment