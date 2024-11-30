State Department spokesman Matthew ‘Count Smirkula’ Miller, a modern day embodiment of Hitler’s chief propagandist and spokesman for genocide, Joseph Goebbels. Portrait by Caitlin Johnstone .

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/29/24)

I was going to take the day off but then stumbled across a link to a Zeteo news site video that went out five days ago on the lack of any State Department follow-up on the January 29 brutal murder of 6 year-old Hind Rajab and five members of her family by the Israeli IGF (Israeli Genocide Force). Two Gaza rescue workers Israeli officials had given permission to rescue little Hind were murdered just yards from the vehicle Hind was trapped in.

It took 12 days before the mutilated bodies could be retrieved from the bullet-riddled family car and bombed ambulance.

Six year-old Hind Rajab, innocent victim of US government fascist genocide in Gaza.

‘Count Smirkula’

At the time, State Department spokes drones mouthed vapid boilerplate platitudes of sadness and regret and said they would be “monitoring” the Israeli “investigation” of the war crime and report back. Well, 300 days later (now 305) and nothing has been done and the State Department ghouls mouth on excuses. Given the genocide could not continue without the non-stop flow of money (from you) and weapons, the US is as guilty of what happened to Hind and her family and the two ambulance staff as the IGF.

The worst of official drones is Matthew ‘Count Smirkula’ Miller, who not only lies but grins as he does so; obviously getting off on his never-ending spin of lies and deflection. With his slick-backed hair, sharp features and oily presence, Miller is the perfect embodiment and personification of the the United States government and the fascist genocidal reality of what we have become in our unconditional sponsorship of the US/Isr*el genocide in Gaza.

Unsurprisingly, no one in our Zionist-purchased — and Epstein-style blackmailed — Congress has raised the issue of accountability for Hind’s brutal murder. Evidence — as if we need it — “our” government has long ago fallen to Tel Aviv.

The Zeteo video is not just evidence of State Department immorality, it is a portrait of what our evil, completely Z*onist-owned fascist government truly has become … has always been.

300 Days And Still No Justice For Hind Or Any Morality By Or Within The Brutal US Govt.

The smashed and bullet-riddled car in which Hind Rajab’s body and five family member bodies were found 12 days after their intentional murder by the Isr+el IGF (Israeli Genocide Force).

By Prem Thakker

Zeteo (11/24/24)

It’s now been 300 days since Israeli forces killed 6-year-old Hind Rajab, her family members, and the medics sent to save her in Gaza.

Since then, I have pressed the US State Department time and again on the killing. Over the course of nearly a year, the department has gradually tweaked its messaging, but the consequent effect has remained: deflection and deference to Israel. The US feigned concern for Hind. It continued to defer to Israel to investigate itself for murder. And now, the US has reached a new steady state: There is a “factual dispute” that they cannot speak to.

Watch the video below to see exactly how the Biden administration has answered questions about the killing of Hind Rajab, her family members, and the medical workers who were sent to save her — and how it can keep sending weapons to Israel, including the types of arms used to kill Hind.

Link to story and 4-minute video

