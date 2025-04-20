Republicans Blowing Your Taxes

30-second video

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/19/25)

Podcaster Kyle Kulinski featured a brutally effective political ad takedown entitled Republicans Blowing Your Taxes by a group I had not heard of, Progress Action Fund (PAF). Between word and image, there couldn’t be a more accurate, graphic, mind-sticking message on Congressional corruption and compromise.

The only thing that would have made it better would be if there had been a Democrat servicing the backside of the rich Wall Street leech. But — heh — still a good fist-in-the-face punch against corruption.

Visiting the PAF website shows it is a DC-based Democratic Party-related group that has been around since 2022. Looks like it got it’s start opposing the Herschel Walker Senate run in Georgia. The above ad appears to be the most recent. You can view six other ads and a mix of media reactions here on the website. Other than the newest ad, the website hasn’t been updated since the November Democratic implosion.

Another group delivering a similar PAF-quality punch to Democratic Party compromise and corruption could have a real impact challenging the DNC corporate half of the addled, arthritic duopoly.

Most of the PAF ads on the website are focused on women's choice issues. The first two are very powerful. Especially the first…

‘Republicans Watching Your Daughter’

30-second video

‘Republicans Killing Your Wife’

30-second video

The guy playing the role as your typical Republican Congress cretin is the very personification of empty Republican moralistic fascism and the creepy entitled authoritarian perversion it represents…

Republicans Stealing Your Baby

30-second video

Little did you know you and your partner now have a cozy little threesome with an ever-present bossy, kinky morality pontificating pervert roommate…

‘Keep Republicans Out Of Your Bedroom’

30-second video

Pass along the links to these videos to any local pro-choice and womens’ health advocacy and action groups in your area.

FROM MAJOR CITIES TO SMALL TOWNS: Saturday Protests Against Trump Fascism Again Reverberate Across The Nation

Over 300 protesters lined both sides of a major three-way intersection in Sturgeon Bay, WI.

Photos by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (4/20/25)

A second weekend of nationwide protests against the Trump fascist movement brought out over 300 protesters in my small Midwestern town of just under 10,000 yesterday. Protesters lined both sides of a busy three-way intersection leading to one of two bridges connecting the north and south sides of town.

Yesterday’s day of protest was part of a second weekend of mass demonstrations, organized across 50 states by the 50501 group, following the April 5th “Hands Off” rallies staged in 1,000 locations across the US.

But opposition to Trump’s bumbling authoritarian putsch was not just to be found among the sign-and-flag-waving, chanting protesters. It was also found in the steady stream of passing vehicles tooting horns, drivers and passengers waving, fist bumping, giving thumbs-up and shout outs of support.

In the two hours of the protest, the passing supporters easily equaled the number of protesters. I was especially heartened to see many of the passing young delivery drivers giving signs of support and encouragement.

Whenever I attend a rally or protest I always position myself curbside to monitor passing traffic. While my impressions are purely anecdotal, the protests I’ve attended in three cities in the past month in my area had strong and growing support from passing citizens.

In discussion with two of the local organizers afterward, there was agreement that the corporate hold on the national Democratic Party needs to be shattered and the party needs to represent the needs and values of working people. The rise of national protest and broadening activism is not just in opposition to Trump and the fascist Republican Party, it is a demand to Democrats to wake-the-F-up.

There was also agreement the Democrats need to oppose and break corporate funding of the political system in order to represent the needs and interests of the people, instead of corrupt billionaire Wall Street funders like Elon Musk.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Guard dog for Democracy!

Protesters Fill The Streets In Cities Across The US To Denounce Trump Attack On Nation — Protesters poured into the streets of cities and towns across the United States again on Saturday, in the second wave of protests this month, as organizers seek to turn discontent with Donald Trump’s presidency into a mass movement that will eventually translate into action at the ballot box. By early afternoon, large protests were under way in Washington, New York and Chicago, with images of crowds cascading across social networks showing additional demonstrations in Rhode Island, Maryland, Wisconsin, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, California and Pennsylvania, among others. Americans abroad also signaled their opposition to the Trump agenda in Dublin, Ireland, and other cities. More than 400 rallies were planned, most loosely organized by the group 50501, which stands for 50 protests in 50 states, one movement. Opponents of Donald Trump’s administration mobilized from the east coast to the west … Link to story

Why Nationwide Protests Are Moving The Needle Against Trump

‘A game of inches, not feet.’

MSNBC (4/19/25)

Nationwide protests Saturday saw Americans voicing their displeasure with the agenda of the Trump administration. MSNBC political analyst and “Fast Politics” podcast host Molly Jong-Fast joins Alex Witt to discuss the message these voters are sending, Democrats chiming in on immigration issues, and more.

6-minute video

Anti-Trump Protesters In The US Should Look To The Czech Republic: ‘We are an example’ — … The Czech Republic – once part of what was cold war-era Czechoslovakia and, coincidentally, birthplace of Trump’s first wife, Ivana – is a possible blueprint for how street protest can bloom into a unified electoral strategy that eventually unseats a billionaire leader with autocratic aspirations and apparent scorn for democracy. In 2018, a popular movement, Million Moments for Democracy, began organizing rallies in the Czech capital, Prague, and other cities to protest the anti-democratic tendencies of the country’s prime minister, Andrej Babiš, who had been labelled “the Czech Trump”. … Link to story

“The division in the United States is really dangerous because you see the other side as the enemy. It’s crucial to remain non-violent and hopeful. Talking in front of lots of people, we realised you have to be careful about your language because if you are too negative or hateful, it can defeat your purpose. Remember that the other side are people. They’re your brothers and sisters.” — Benjamin Roll

Pro-Palestine Protests Near You: Stop The US/Israel Gaza Genocide!

Link for more information

“Oppositions to authoritarian governments have to use multiple channels always. They have to use the courts where those are available. They have to use the ballot box when that’s available, and they have to use the streets when necessary – that can shape media framing and media discourse, which is very, very important.” — Steven Levitsky, political scientist at Harvard University and co-author, with Daniel Ziblatt, of How Democracies Die.

