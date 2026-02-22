By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/22/26)

As we sit on the cusp of Donald Trump’s coming immoral, criminal war on Iran, things look and feel very dark right now in the United States. The constant dribble of names and curdling details from the Epstein files make absolutely clear what many of us have said for years — that the American government is a mockery of what it supposedly represents: a true deMOCKracy. But the depth of the depravity and absolutely demonic evil of the ruling international Epstein Class is — as noted in the third video below — far greater and deeper than we imagined.

Any government that not only won’t protect its children but actively participates in the sexual abuse, trafficking and murder of children has absolutely no legitimacy. And that is currently the situation in the United States.

It’s no exaggeration to say we are run by a gang of demonic perverts and they are the ones throwing us into war.

A lantern in the dark

Finding a spark of hope and model of resistance at such a grim time is an unexpected gift. Chris Hedges traveled this week to Italy to do a documentary on the strike by brave dockworkers refusing to load weapon shipments bound for Israel. His on-the-street interviews with organizers and average protesters is a bright lantern in the midst of American Zionist deceit and darkness.

As someone who pays little attention to pop culture, I was totally in the dark when the Super Bowl half-time show controversy blew up over Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny. I had never even heard of the guy. The NPR ‘Throughline’ podcast had a wonderful profile of Bad Bunny and his role as a leader of Puerto Rican independence. The impact of his music on Puerto Rican identiy and solidarity against the corrupt ruling Epstein Class is in the second audio link below. A model for all artists.

As Trump and his Zionist handlers rolls out what is likely to escalate to World War III, protest and resistance will be essential to save us from worldwide bloodshed and terror. There is no opposition party. The majority of Congressional Democrats will listen to their Zionist and war-contractor owners and dutifully climb onboard Trump’s bloody death machine.

This demonic system will not save us.

Truly, it is up to us to save ourselves. Hedges’ interviews from Italy provide a model and inspiration.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Italian dock workers stand against US/Israeli genocide

RESISTANCE 101 DOCUMENTARY: Workers Forging A New Movement For Palestine In Italy

Chris Hedges Report YouTube (2/21/26)

With little hope of the genocide in Gaza subsiding, dock workers in major Italian port cities have organized strikes and large demonstrations to halt arms shipments to Israel. These actions are a direct response to the refusal of international institutions and governments around the world to confront the carnage. Though the genocide continues, the dockworkers’ industrial disruption offer us a model of resistance. Will the Italian way spread to the imperial core — and can it end the genocide?

50-minute video

The generation ‘I'm not to be messed with.’

How Bad Bunny Took Puerto Rican Pride & Independence Mainstream

Throughline / NPR (2/12/26)

How Bad Bunny became the global voice of a generation in crisis — and what it means when resistance becomes profitable.

48-minute audio

THE SUPRA-GOVERNMENT: Epstein Files CONFIRMED Christian Belief Of Satanic Rituals

Julian Dorey Clips (2/21/26)

The Epstein case continues to raise questions that haven’t gone away.



In this conversation, Julian Dorey reflects on interviewing an Epstein survivor and discusses some of the most disturbing allegations tied to the broader investigation. While many claims remain unproven or heavily debated, certain themes continue to resurface — elite power structures, secretive networks, and allegations that go far beyond financial crimes.



Some observers argue that the Epstein files hint at a supra-government level of influence — a network operating above traditional institutions. Others caution that speculation can quickly outpace verified evidence.



Julian breaks down:

• What he learned from speaking directly with a survivor

• Which allegations remain documented vs. unverified

• Why certain disturbing claims continue to circulate

• The idea of a global elite operating beyond normal accountability

• Why truth-seeking requires separating fact from narrative

12-minute video

