Cartoons and photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“its not republicans vs democrats, it’s the working class vs the donor class.”

— WinthropQuach, recent online comment

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/11/25)

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign resonated with MAGA followers and many exasperated independents with a promise to ‘drain the swamp’ of America’s systemic corruption. Now, nearing the end of his first year back in office, Trump is drowning the nation in a sewer of grift and tawdry corruption.

A new term is gaining use to describe Trump’s sewer of corruption: Fedslop.

With every day, there is a new Trump family grift to cash in on the presidency from tacky bitcoin cons to special Trump gold and platinum immigration cards for wealthy foreigners to his corporate and billionaire-funded White House ballroom warehouse.

In the meantime, masked Gestapo ICE and Border Patrol agents brutally separate families and kidnap children amidst growing reports of sexual abuse and rape, torture, denied medical care and disappearances in a growing Hitlerian network of militarized federal concentration and detention camps.

Meanwhile, family budgets are being shredded by tariff-triggered inflation as healthcare premiums are expected to double, triple, even quadruple as Obamacare subsidies are scheduled to evaporate with the New Year at the same time the corrupt US military budget (both documented and secret have never passed an audit) is now topping $1.7 trillion as the administration pushes more war for corporate profit with Venezuela, Iran and eventually China.

As military veteran Matthew Hoh notes:

If you go back to the Biden administration, they had a plan to make sure that we weren’t drinking water out of lead pipes in this country anymore. And that was going to cost about 30 billion dollars. And the Biden administration, the Congress said 30 billion dollars is too much to spend to make sure that Americans aren’t going to get lead poisoning. What did it cost the last two years to enable, support, supply and defend Israel’s genocide? 30 billion dollars. So our American leadership is okay with Americans with the risk of lead poisoning but the idea of not funding Israel’s genocide is something that they would never ever contemplate. [See link below for full interview.]

Talk about a Fedslop sewer!

Department of Just-Us

Meanwhile — as noted in journalist Ken Kleppenstein’s post below — Trump’s Dept. of ‘Just-Us’ is ramping up a program to arrest and prosecute those accused of holding opinions considered anti-capitalism, anti-Americanism and anti-Christian, never mind Trumpstein’s anti-Christian history with pedophile trafficking pal Jeffrey Epstein and tacky history of infidelity and war crimes. (Ask former porn star Stormy Daniels for all the sweaty yucky details.)

And, as noted Wednesday on the Common Dreams website, the Richest 0.001% Now Own Three Times More Wealth Than Poorest Half of Humanity Combined.

Trump’s Fedslop sewer makes the old swamp look like the beach at one of Trump’s cheesy hotels.

It’s the system, not the candidate or party

While it is tempting to think the Democrats will roll back into the Congressional majority in next fall’s midterm election with an industrial-scale wire toilet brush, sump pump and tanker truck of cleaner to flush out Donald’s Fedslop sewer, the issue is not Democrat vs Republican, or even Left vs Right. Both parties are owned.

Branded.

Deadly to us all.

As evidence of the complete irrelevance of the Democrats, it’s looking like Zionist Kamala “Giggles” Harris is lining up to run for president again in ‘28, with the Democratic Party handing her $7 million for her email list days after showing up for war ghoul Dick Cheney’s funeral. At the same time, Gavin Newsom dismissed calls for raising taxes on the billionaire class.

Both of them, POS enemies of the people.

It’s the system, not the parties killing Americans and no election is going to save us. It’s not an issue of Right or Left, it is about — and only ever about — TOP vs BOTTOM.

It’s about CLASS.

The sociopathic billionaires and soulless trillionaire AI tech dullards are out to kill us off. Sound over the top? Need proof?

Hell, just open your eyes and look around. Note the lack of living wages, affordable housing, healthcare and for many an adequate diet. Oh yeah, and there is that whole declining lifespan thing.

As more American families fall into poverty and loss of opportunity and hope fuels suicide and addiction, the circle of the possible grows smaller and smaller. Recently, comedian Tim Dillion summed up the situation perfectly:

“And they’re not talking about Epstein. And they’re not talking about whatever the hell else is in these documents that may or may not come out, redacted or unredacted. And they’re not talking as much about the economy and they’re not asking to have healthcare and they’re not asking what Palantir is doing and they’re not asking why five tech guys in AI control half the American economy in San Francisco. They’re not asking any of that. “They’re just watching a boat blow up in the middle of the ocean. When you have this clumsy, somewhat insane, over-the-top deportations, people are looking at this and going, ‘It’s unserious. It’s, childish. It’s cruel.’ I think one of the problems with whatever the MAGA movement is evolved into is it’s duped their hardcore followers so much that the only thing left now is performative cruelty.” — Tim Dillion

A LESSON FOR ALL: How We’ve Resisted ICE: Lessons From The Streets Of Chicago — “The best way to respond to fear and intimidation tactics is to just show we’re not afraid. We’re going to keep showing up. We’re going to keep speaking out,” says musician Jocelyn Walsh, who is facing federal charges for protesting ICE activity in Chicagoland. In this episode of “Movement Memos,” Walsh and Chicago organizers Gabe Gonzalez and Rey Wences talk with host Kelly Hayes about what activists have learned from months of raids, repression, and escalating authoritarian violence.” … Link to story and 90-minute audio

The $1.7 Trillion War Budget: Clean Water Or Genocide? — The Congress can’t agree on ensuring Americans have healthcare, other than it should be ruinously expensive if you ever get sick, but they sure can agree on spending a gargantuan sum for war. When we say the Pentagon budget is $901 billion, that’s leaving out an awful lot. For one thing, there was a supplemental passed by the Congress last spring that added $150 billion to the defense bill, including over $100 billion for FY2026. which means that the actual Pentagon budget for 2026 will be over one trillion dollars but that leaves out a heck of a lot as well. It leaves out tens of billions of dollars that goes to the State department for military assistance to foreign countries as well as to facilitate weapon sales to foreign countries, but the big money comes in two areas where it misses out. … Link to story and 3-Minute Video

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

Are you on Trump’s naughty list of honorable people?

FBI Making List of American “Extremists,” Leaked Memo Reveals

"As anyone who lived through 9/11 can remember, the government doesn’t always think rationally in moments like those, to say the least. And so here we are, with a new War on Terrorism — only this time, millions of Americans like you and I could be the target.

By Ken Kleppenstein (12/6/25)

Attorney General Pam Bondi is ordering the FBI to “compile a list of groups or entities engaging in acts that may constitute domestic terrorism,” according to a Justice Department memo published here exclusively.

The target is those expressing “opposition to law and immigration enforcement; extreme views in favor of mass migration and open borders; adherence to radical gender ideology,” as well as “anti-Americanism,” “anti-capitalism,” and “anti-Christianity.”

That language echoes the so-called indicators of terrorism identified by President Trump’s directive National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, or NSPM-7, which the memo says it’s intended to implement. Where NSPM-7 was a declaration of war on just about anyone who isn’t MAGA, this is the war plan for how the government will wage it on a tactical level.

Americans ratting out neighbors

In addition to compiling a list of undesirables, Bondi directs the FBI to enhance the capabilities (and publicity) of its tipline in order to more aggressively solicit tips from the American public on, well, other Americans. To that end, Bondi also directs the FBI to establish “a cash reward system” for information leading to identification and arrest of leadership figures within these purported domestic terrorist organizations. (The memo later instructs the FBI to “establish cooperators to provide information and eventually testify against other members” of the groups.)

The payouts don’t end there. Justice Department grants are now to prioritize funding to programs for state and local law enforcement to go after domestic terrorism.

In a section titled “Defining the domestic terrorism threat,” the memo cites “extreme viewpoints on immigration, radical gender ideology, and anti-American sentiment” — indicators that federal law enforcement are instructed to refer to FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs). Those JTTFs are then instructed to “use all available investigative tools” in order to “map the full network of culpable actors involved” in both “inside and outside the United States.”

The memo also directs the FBI and JTTFs to retroactively investigate incidents going back five years, authorizing the JTTFs in particular to use everything at their disposal to do so.

“Upon receipt of these referrals, the JTTFs shall use all available investigative tools, consistent with law enforcement internal policies and statutory obligations, to map the full network of culpable actors involved in the referred conduct inside and outside the United States,” the memo says.

As the media slumbers

For months, major media outlets have largely blown off the story of NSPM-7, thinking it was all just Trump bluster and too crazy to be serious. But a memo like this one shows you that the administration is absolutely taking this seriously — even if the media are not — and is actively working to operationalize NSPM-7.

NSPM-7 was signed in September largely in response to the murder of Charlie Kirk, which was a 9/11-type event for the Trump administration, as I’ve reported. (Kirk’s assassination is referenced explicitly in the Justice Department memo.) As anyone who lived through 9/11 can remember, the government doesn’t always think rationally in moments like those, to say the least. And so here we are, with a new War on Terrorism — only this time, millions of Americans like you and I could be the target.

MAGA’s 9/11: “Charlie’s death is like a domestic 9/11” — Within hours of Charlie Kirk’s shooting last month, politicos in the White House and lawyers at the Justice Department and Homeland Security scrambled to draft up back-of-the-envelope plans for a crackdown on their domestic foes, sources tell me. Illegal immigrants, anti-ICE protesters, leftists, trans people, gamers, Hamas supporters, Antifa; the administration had a hard time pinning down who exactly was the new enemy, so they ended up including them all. But how to do it? How to destroy the “enemy within”? The answer was to frame the Kirk assassination and political violence generally as a national security problem and not merely one of law enforcement. … Link to story

Bringing Trumpstein terror to the homeland

DOJ’s “Domestic Terrorism” Memo Targets “Anti-Americanism, Anti-Capitalism, Anti-Christianity”

Democracy Now! (12/8/25)

A leaked memo by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi directs the Justice Department and FBI to compile a list of groups that may be labeled “domestic terrorism” organizations based on political views related to immigration, gender and U.S. policy.

The memo was obtained by independent investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein, who joins us to discuss how it expands on President Donald Trump’s NSPM-7 directive following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which ordered a national strategy to investigate and disrupt groups the administration claims could incite political violence.

Bondi’s effort targets “not just the left,” but “anyone who isn’t a Trump supporter,” says Klippenstein of the sweeping order, which identifies targets as entities expressing “opposition to law and immigration enforcement,” support for “mass migration and open borders,” “radical gender ideology,” or views described as anti-American, anti-capitalist or anti-Christian, as well as “hostility towards traditional views on family, religion, and morality.”

People who report extremists may be financially rewarded, and the FBI is reviewing records from the past five years, as well as the present.

9-minute video

“That is exactly how fascism get’s normalized.”

Radio Host Torches Democrats For ‘Playing Footsie’ With Trump

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more cartoons on Democrats

“I reserve the right to criticize any of our elected officials. That’s literally what America is all about.”

By Jazmin Tolliver

HuffPost (12/10/25)

Charlamagne tha God lambasted Democratic leaders and high-profile party figures for “playing footsie” with President Donald Trump even after outwardly labeling him a fascist.

In a new interview with political news outlet Mediaite, the radio host noted that Democrats may have impaired their own messaging by continuing to play nice with a president they’ve warned the public against.

As evidence of this contradiction, Charlamagne cited the viral moment in which former President Barack Obama was seen laughing with Trump at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January.

“You wouldn’t be playing footsie with a fascist at a funeral, right, President Obama?” he quipped.

The “Breakfast Club” co-host then aimed former President Joe Biden for calling Trump a “threat to democracy” — only to give him a seemingly friendly greeting while welcoming him to the White House after his 2024 election win.

“The problem I have is when politicians use that language but then don’t act like that person is what you just told us that person was,” he argued. “And what that does, right, if you’re Joe Biden and you say Donald Trump is a ‘threat to democracy,’ but then when Donald Trump wins the presidency, you’re standing outside the White House saying, ‘Welcome home!’”

Charlamagne, who was born Lenard Larry McKelvey, didn’t end his criticisms of Democratic leaders there; he then unleashed on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

“Or if you’re Zohran Mamdani and you say Donald Trump is a fascist, but then you’re saying you can work with a fascist. And I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not how fascism works.’ Never in the history of mankind has somebody worked with a fascist, and it’s worked. Like, that’s actually how you normalize fascism.”

Mamdani and Trump had publicly traded verbal blows for months before the self-proclaimed democratic socialist triumphed in the New York mayoral election last month. The pair famously traded smiles and handshakes in what appeared to be a cordial meeting at the White House weeks later.

Following the meeting, Mamdani, who had labeled Trump a fascist, said he stood by his previous comments, even after the meeting.

HuffPost has reached out to representatives for Mamdani and Obama for comment.

Charlamagne continued, telling host Colby Hall that when the left-wing party works with people they’ve deemed a fascist, it makes the term “mean absolutely nothing.”

“Think about the fear that you’re instilling in people when you call somebody a fascist. When you say that they’re the next Hitler, think about what that does to society,” he explained. “But then you politicians, y’all are in the White House just having a drink together and saying y’all can work together.”

Chuck E. Cheese Obama

Later in the interview, Charlamagne addressed his rift with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who recently referred to him as “Charlatan the Fraud.” Charlamagne has previously roasted Jeffries as ”Chuck E. Cheese Obama” and ”AIPAC Shakur.”

Calling Jeffries’ comeback “corny,” he told Hall that he doesn’t “even know him.”

“It’s impossible for me to have a real beef with a politician … I pay a lot of money in taxes,” Charlamagne added. “So, I reserve the right to criticize any of our elected officials. That’s literally what America is all about.”

Take a break for some intelligent observation!

Chris Hedges Live Q&A: Resistance Through Mass Mobilization & Blocking Authoritarianism

The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel (12/8/25)

Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the livestream on YouTube/X.

We will discuss the importance of mass mobilization and strikes in pushing back against our rapidly consolidating authoritarianism — something recently demonstrated by the dock worker’s strike in Italy that I participated in.

1-hour, 7-minute video

“No matter who you vote for you still get Benjamin Netanyahu as our president.”

— Artak091, online comment

NO more “Money” for Israel.

NO more AIPAC!

NO more “Oppression” from Pro-Israel.

“Antisemite card/Victims” is Obsolete!

— nathanj9354, online comment

