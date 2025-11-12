“‘Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.’” — George Orwell, 1984

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/12/25)

All governments lie. All governments manipulate, triangulate, deceive and betray their people. Despite our delusion of exceptionalism, what we are now seeing in the United States is on par with anything in Russia or China.

North Korea is still ahead of the US on thought control…for now.

As journalist icon I.F. ‘Izzy’ Stone long ago observed: “All governments are run by liars and nothing they say should be believed.”

The months of the ongoing US/Israel thoroughly bipartisan genocide in Gaza and the West Bank has stripped off any and all pretense of what this nation has sold itself to be. The lies and hypocrisy of our Zionist-controlled foreign policy and the grinding brutality of domestic betrayal on display with the denial of food to hungry families and the coming purge of millions from healthcare expose the lies and petty cruelty of the nation.

“All beliefs, habits, tastes, emotions, mental attitudes that characterize our time are really designed to sustain the mystique of the Party and prevent the true nature of present-day society from being perceived.” — George Orwell, 1984

Despite years of following politics, reading history and a high degree of skepticism about the media and the official narrative, the past two years of genocide and endless, grotesque war crimes and vicious Zionist censorship and now ICE Gestapo thugs on the streets has obliterated any last scrap of my indoctrination.

The official pattern of ‘wash, rinse and regurgitate’ propaganda is clear. From the blankfaced open lies of Trumpstein in his daily White House press rants to the

earnest performative outrage of whichever featured vacuous Democratic member of Congress to the empty, repetitive sales pitch of some slick talking head from the GOP or Dems psyops, it’s all corporate war state propaganda.

“‘We do not destroy the heretic because he resists us. . . . We convert him, we capture his inner mind, we reshape him.’” — George Orwell, 1984

Below is a small collection of some of the latest propaganda designed to — as Noam Chomsky famously described it — ‘Manufacture Consent’ and guiding us all to securely click state shackles on our minds and repeat corporate scripts of empire and the police state. And now AI is pushing things in a deeper, darker — faster —direction.

With every use of AI we sharpen its abilities, hone its surveillance power and reinforce the digital surveillance cage of control coming together around us.

The Netflix documentary below on the control of social media is worth the time.

We have reached the point that the war criminal monster below predicted decades ago…

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

— William Casey, former CIA Director

But, before we begin, a moment of high-class humor

So Donald Wants A Football Stadium Named After Him…

…Great, How About The ‘TRUMPSTEIN TOILET BOWL!!!’

CULT EXPERT: Why MAGA Ignores Trump’s Epstein Ties

The Daily Beast (11/1/25)

Dr. Steven Hassan, world-renowned cult expert and author of The Cult of Trump, joins the Beast’s Hugh Dougherty to unravel how Trump’s movement mirrors the classic architecture of a political cult, from manufactured grievances to the online ecosystems that keep followers locked in. Then, with recent Epstein materials resurfacing, they explore the contradictions, alliances, and unexplored vulnerabilities that continue to haunt Trump and his inner circle. Together, they connect the domestic chaos to the global actors who have spent decades studying and exploiting Trump’s psychology. As the crises converge, Hugh asks the question hanging over 2025: how long can Trumpism survive when the truth keeps breaking through?

36-minute video

Steven Hassan On The Cult Of Trump

The Lincoln Project (9/19/24)

Rick talks to cult expert Steven Hassan about the dynamics of cult behavior, with a focus on Donald Trump’s powerful hold over his supporters. Hassan shares his insights on how Trump uses fear, loyalty, and manipulation to maintain control, drawing parallels to cult tactics he’s seen in his personal experiences. They discuss the intersection of religion, politics, and media, emphasizing the need to understand these influences in order to help Trump supporters break free and think critically.

38-minute video

‘This is checkmate on humanity.’

DOCUMENTARY: The Social Dilemma Of Mind Control

Netflix (8/27/20)

We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.

The world has long recognized the positive applications of social media, from its role in empowering protesters to speak out against oppression during the Arab Spring uprisings almost a decade ago, to serving an instrumental role in fighting for equity and justice today. And in 2020, during an astonishing global pandemic, social media has become our lifeline to stay in touch with loved ones, as well as proving to be an asset for mobilizing civil rights protests. However, the system that connects us also invisibly controls us.

The collective lack of understanding about how these platforms actually operate has led to hidden and often harmful consequences to society—consequences that are becoming more and more evident over time, and consequences that, the subjects in The Social Dilemma suggest, are an existential threat to humanity.

The Social Dilemma is a powerful exploration of the disproportionate impact that a relatively small number of engineers in Silicon Valley have over the way we think, act, and live our lives. The film deftly tackles an underlying cause of our viral conspiracy theories, teenage mental health issues, rampant misinformation and political polarization, and makes these issues visceral, understandable, and urgent. Through a unique combination of documentary investigation and entertaining narrative drama, award-winning filmmakers Jeff Orlowski (Chasing Ice, Chasing Coral) and Larissa Rhodes (Chasing Coral) have once again exposed the invisible in a manner that is both enlightening and harrowing as they disrupt the disrupters by unveiling the hidden machinations behind everyone’s favorite social media and search platforms.

The film features compelling interviews with high-profile tech whistleblowers and innovation leaders including Tristan Harris of the Center for Humane Technology; the co-inventor of the Facebook “Like” button, Justin Rosenstein; Tim Kendall, former President of Pinterest and former Director of Monetization at Facebook; Cathy O’Neil, author of Weapons of Math Destruction; Rashida Richardson, Director of Policy at the AI Now Institute, and many others. Demonstrating how social media affects consumers on a personal level, these fascinating insider insights are seamlessly woven into a captivating narrative, including Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men), that illuminates the very real consequences these seemingly innocent technologies can have on our everyday lives.

2-minute video

Link to ‘The Social Dilemma’ full documentary, 1-hour, 29-minute video

“All that’s left is shame.”

IDF Soldiers Tell Documentary Of Unprovoked Killing & Arbitrary Designations Of Who Is An Enemy

Daniel, the tank unit commander, says in the documentary that the rhetoric declaring there was no such thing as an innocent in Gaza seeped down into army ranks. “You hear that all the time, so you start to believe it,” he says.

By Julian Borger

The Guardian (11/10/25)

Israeli soldiers have described a free-for-all in Gaza and a breakdown in norms and legal constraints, with civilians killed at the whim of individual officers, according to testimony in a TV documentary.

“If you want to shoot without restraint, you can,” Daniel, the commander of an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank unit, says in Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War, due to be broadcast in the UK on ITV on Monday [11/10] evening.

Some of the IDF soldiers who talked to the programme requested anonymity while others spoke on the record. All pointed to the evaporation of the official code of conduct concerning civilians.

The soldiers who agreed to talk confirmed the IDF’s routine use of human shields, contradicting official denials, and gave details of Israeli troops opening fire unprovoked on civilians racing to reach food handouts at the militarised distribution points set up by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

“In basic training for the army, we all chanted ‘means, intent and ability’,” Capt Yotam Vilk, an armoured corps officer, says in reference to the official IDF training guidelines stipulating that a soldier can fire only if the target has the means, shows intent and has the ability to cause harm.

“There’s no such thing as ‘means, intent and ability’ in Gaza,” Vilk says. “No soldier ever mentions ‘means, intent, and ability’. It’s just: a suspicion of walking where it’s not allowed. A man aged between 20 and 40.”

Arbitrary targeting

Another soldier, identified in the programme only as Eli, says: “Life and death isn’t determined by procedures or opening fire regulations. It’s the conscience of the commander on the ground that decides.”

In those circumstances, the designation of who is an enemy or terrorist becomes arbitrary, Eli says in the documentary. “If they’re walking too fast, they’re suspicious. If they’re walking too slow, they’re suspicious. They’re plotting something. If three men are walking and one of them lags behind, it’s a two-to-one infantry formation – it’s a military formation,” he says.

“One time, the brigade rabbi sat down next to me and spent half an hour explaining why we must be just like they were on October 7. That we must take revenge on all of them, including civilians. That we shouldn’t discriminate, and that this is the only way.”

Eli describes an incident in which a senior officer ordered a tank to demolish a building in an area designated as safe for civilians. “A man was standing on the roof, hanging laundry, and the officer decided that he was a spotter. He’s not a spotter. He’s hanging his laundry. You can see that he’s hanging laundry,” he says.

“Now, it’s not as if this man had binoculars or weapons. The closest military force was 600-700 metres away. So unless he had eagle eyes, how could he possibly be a spotter? And the tank fired a shell. The building half collapsed. And the result was many dead and wounded.”

Guardian analysis in August of the IDF’s intelligence data showed that by the reckoning of Israeli military officials, 83% of those killed in Gaza were civilians, a historic high for modern conflicts, though the IDF disputed the analysis. More than 69,000 Palestinians have been killed [Editor’s note: The actual number of dead in Gaza has been estimated in the hundreds of thousands. M. Taylor] since the war started and more continue to die despite a ceasefire that began a month ago. …

Link to story

One-Third Of The World Is Participating In Gaza Genocide: As bold peace advocate and part-time war criminal Hillary Clinton once said “It takes a village.” Apparently, this is not only true of selling your soul to corporate America, transforming the Democratic Party into an amorphous belligerent blob practically indecipherable from the Republican Party, and destroying the country of Libya for the crime of trying to escape US dollar hegemony — It’s also true of genocide. Genocides are not committed alone in a basement after some late-night drinking. They involve thousands, if not millions, of willing participants. This has now been laid out by UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese in a new report titled “Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime”. … Link to story

Mass Deception & Collusion

“Many States, primarily Western ones, have facilitated, legitimized and eventually normalized the genocidal campaign perpetrated by Israel. By portraying Palestinian civilians as ‘human shields’ and the broader onslaught in Gaza as a battle of civilization against barbarism, they have reproduced the Israeli distortions of international law and colonial tropes, seeking to justify their own complicity in genocide.” — UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese, “Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime”.

Mentally molding us for more war

The Fully Bipartisan CIA-Led Scam For War To Steal Venezuelan Oil

Breaking Points (11/3/25)

34-minute video

These freaks are driving us to our doom!

The Crap Our Rulers Are REALLY Forcing On Us

By Caitlin Johnstone

Caitlin’s Newsletter (11/10/25)

3-minute video

“If you want to keep a secret, you must also hide it from yourself.”



― George Orwell, 1984

