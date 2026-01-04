Cartoon and photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Venezuela today.

Iran tomorrow.

Your kid on the line for the corporations.

By Mark Taylor

Democracy.ink (1/3/26)

Awaking this morning to news of Donald Trump’s overnight illegal invasion of Venezuela and kidnapping or Pres. Nicholas Maduro and his wife was WTF-shocking, but no surprise. No surprise for the lawless and grifting Trump administration — and really — no surprise for the entire grifting American capitalist empire (shake-down operation).

As the excerpt at the end of this post from Gen. Smedley Butler’s 1931 book “Gangsters For Capitalism” reveals, illegal, violent regime change in the name of corporate profit is a feature, not a flaw, of American capitalism.

It is American capitalism.

I will give Trump one bit of credit for torching his lie of the criminal assault on the people of Venezuela having anything to do with fabricated nonsense about the country being a major drug trafficker. After all, if Trump was actually concerned about Latin American drug trafficking, why the hell would he have just last month pardoned convicted drug-trafficking kingpin, former Honduan President Juan Orlando Hernandez?

Nah, as Trump proudly declared, it was all about — and only about — access to Venezuela oil to fatten American oil industry profits. Ever the goal of American capitalism.

“As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust for a long period of time,” Trump said. “We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.”

Ever the brittle egotist, Trump went on to rename the Monroe Doctrine the “Donroe Doctrine”.

And let it also be acknowledged the Venezuela crime spree had to be timed at least in part as a distraction from the ongoing deluge of documents revealing Trumpstein’s almost two-decade cozy connections to pedophile trafficker and Israeli intel asset Jeffrey Epstein.

A few online comments noted Maduro was actually Trump’s first ‘adult kidnapping’.

Part of systemic pathology

Last night’s illegal assault on Venezuela is the latest example of capitalism’s rapacious, bloody hunger to grind and gobble up and destroy resources and domestic common good for private and corporate greed and personal ego.

Yesterday, I was scrolling through the excellent website Common Dreams and was struck by how often the headlines were examples of the greed and destructive depravity of capitalism. I included ten headlines and subheads below to give an idea. There are links to the full stories in case you are interested or looking for resource material for your own posts.

Taken together, the headlines provide the context and goal to better understand why the Trump gang launched their illegal Venezuela attack and kidnappings.

During his Saturday press conference, Trump made opaque, suggestive comments about American control Venezuela and rebuilding of its infrastructure (what about ‘America First’?), which could reasonably be expected to trigger a modern day Vietnam War with a country three times the size.

A war America lost.

Distract and divert

Making such comments just two days after 21 million Americans saw their health care monthly premiums double, triple, even quadruple, resulting in millions losing healthcare and the sickening and eventual deaths of millions, exemplifies the obscenity of American capitalism as profiled in the following headlines.

Venezuela today.

Iran tomorrow.

Your kid — not theirs — on the line for the corporations.

US Billionaire Wealth Surges To $8.1 Trillion As Affordability Crisis Hammers Working Class

“Billionaires are raking in staggering profits off the backs of ordinary workers,” said Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies.

*****

The First Year Of Trump’s Second Term Was Terrific—for US Billionaires

Over 2025, the combined wealth of all US billionaires climbed to $8.1 trillion, a 21% increase over 2025, up from $6.7 trillion exactly a year ago.

*****

As Trump Claims He’s Slashing Costs, Big Pharma Jacks Up Prices on 350 Drugs

One critic charged that Trump’s earlier deals with pharmaceutical companies “just nibble around the margins in terms of what is really driving high prices for prescription drugs in the US.”

*****

500 Richest People Gained Record $2.2 Trillion in 2025, Fueling Calls for Wealth Tax

“‘If the monstrous political-economic system that is tearing our planet, the climate, and its people apart isn’t brought to its knees—then humanity will be,’ warned one climate scientist.”

*****

As Billionaires Seethe, Organizers Say Proposed Wealth Tax In California Is ‘Not Radical’

“Asking the handful of wealthiest Californians to contribute less than the annual appreciation on their fortunes to mitigate these crises is a small, reasonable, and administrable request,” argued a group of experts.

*****

‘Trump’s Economic Policies Did This’: US Business Bankruptcies Surge To 15-Year High

At least 717 US companies filed for bankruptcy through November 2025—the highest figure recorded since the aftermath of the Great Recession.

*****

Trump’s Lax Approach To Antitrust Helps Spur Banner Year For Corporate Mergers

“Trump’s new antitrust enforcers have demonstrated a willingness to facilitate dealmaking through an uptick in early terminations and settlements,” said the American Economic Liberties Project.

******

Bezos-Owned Newspaper Bashes Medicare For All In Christmas Day Editorial

The Washington Post editorial predictably ignores research showing that a single-payer system would save hundreds of billions of dollars—and tens of thousands of lives—each year.

*****

Latest GDP Figures Show Rich Reaping Rewards As Working Class Continues To Suffer Under Trump

“People at the top are doing fine, people in the middle and lower income brackets are struggling a bit, to say the least.”

*****

Trump Is Out To Destroy The ‘Meaning of Social Security’—In More Ways Than One

Trump spent 2025 doing everything in his power to demolish our invaluable Social Security system itself.

Jeffrey Sachs: Illegal U.S. Attack On Venezuela & Kidnapping Of President Maduro

Glenn Diesen (1/3/26)

Prof. Jeffrey Sachs discusses the US invasion of Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro.

‘This will not go well for anyone, including the U.S.’

America Is A Gangster State

By Chris Hedges

Chris Hedges Report (1/3/26)

The kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife solidifies America’s role as a gangster state. Violence does not generate peace. It generates violence. The immolation of international and humanitarian law, as the U.S. and Israel have done in Gaza, and as took place in Caracas, generates a world without laws, a world of failed states, warlords, rogue imperial powers and perpetual violence and chaos. If there is one lesson we should have learned in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya, it is that regime change spawns Frankensteinian monsters of our own creation. The Venezuelan military and security forces will no more accept the kidnapping of their president and U.S. domination – done as in Iraq to seize vast oil reserves -- than the Iraqi security forces and military or the Taliban. This will not go well for anyone, including the U.S.

95 YEARS AGO: Most Decorated Marine Called Out The American Gangster State

“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”

― Gen. Smedley D. Butler, War Is a Racket (1935)

“America is the only country that went from barbarism to decadence without civilization in between."

-- Oscar Wilde

