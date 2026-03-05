DeMOCKracy.Ink

David Latin's avatar
David Latin
19h

🇺🇸 has been totally hijacked by 🇮🇱, so that now 🇮🇱 policy has become standard 🇺🇸 policy it seems.

When if ever will Americans get their country back?

When will they charge government officials with Treason for working for a foreign government?

Or will 🇺🇸 be annexed as part of Greater🇮🇱 ?

1 reply by Mark Taylor
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1hEdited

"As with so much of everything these days from this government, every accusation is an admission."

It's all about maintaining an "image". The US is the "toughest, most brutal" nation ever because we accuse every other country of the same things we're doing or allowing to be done in our names. But no one is buying it anymore. All the bluster is seen as so much bullsh*t. It's time to pull out and start making restitution for all the destruction we've caused.

