Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/5/26)

With the vicious attack on a girls primary school followed shortly after by the bombing of a gymnasium where girls were playing volleyball, the opening hours of the illegal US/Israeli attack on Iran was a replay of the endless war crimes we have seen in Gaza over the past two years.

One hundred and sixty-seven little girls were killed in their classrooms by an American cruise missile launched from the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. The American death toll of children ticks ever upward.

Through the long, murderous US/Israeli genocide, schools and universities have been specifically targeted, as well as hospitals and residential buildings, just as we now see in Iran. The same demonic double-tap technique of bombing an area then bombing again to kill aid workers and families rushing in to help victims that we have seen in Gaza is happening now in Iran.

US and Israeli apologists for such travesties and massacres are quick to dismiss them as regrettable “fog of war” incidents. But it’s not. It’s just as intentional as the Israeli snipers in Gaza shooting children, leaving them wounded and then killing family members desperately trying to rescue them, leaving the wounded child to bleed out on the ground. Just as intentional as the Israeli tactic of double-tapping children with shots to the head and heart.

Or claiming two kills with one shot of a pregnant woman.

These are the tactics of murderers, bullies, vile cowards and rotted, evil psychopaths.

Such obscenity is not an accident.

No, it is intentional.

And it is official policy.

In the Israel ‘Defense’ Force it’s formal policy. Officially called the Dahiya Doctrine.

As noted in the article below:

“The Dahiya Doctrine is an Israeli military doctrine that calls for the use of massive, disproportionate force and the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.”

Given Israeli campaigns of war crimes are funded, armed, augmented by US intel and diplomatically protected by the US, the Dahiya Doctrine is de facto United States military policy and reflecting our long history of war crimes.

As with the Israelis, so too with the US.

Faces of American Dahiya Doctrine

Anyone with a basic knowledge of American history shouldn’t be shocked by our own form of Dahiya Doctrine. From the brutal massacres of Native American villages on up to things like the 1967 Mai Li Massacre in Vietnam, where up to 504 innocent civilians, largely women and children, were gunned down. Many of the women and girls were gang raped and mutilated by the American soldiers. The military quietly covered up the war crime until New York Times journalist Seymour Hersh was tipped off and reported on the crimes.

Photo taken by U.S. Army photographer Ronald L. Haeberle in the aftermath of the Mai Lai massacre, showing mostly women and children dead on a road.

A half-century after the panicky American evacuation from Vietnam, our Dahiya Doctrine still plays out with every generation in a non-stop wave of birth defects caused by our massive military use of the herbicide Agent Orange. While American veterans and their offspring sickened and crippled by the herbicide can get benefits and care from the Veterans Administration (at least for now, until Trump will no doubt decide to gut the funding), the disabled children of Vietnam are left to their imposed tragic fate.

AMERICAN LEGACY: Vietnamese children burdened with the legacy of US military Agent Orange war crimes.

The Mai Lai Massacre was a tactical act of the Dahiya Doctrine and intentional Agent Orange poisoning of the environment was a formalized, official strategic policy of the doctrine.

Another official American Dahiya Doctrine program was Operation Phoenix, a 1967 CIA Vietnam operation of collective punishment, kidnapping, torture, mass incarceration and summary execution that led to the brutal death of tens of thousands of innocent civilians and eradication of entire villages.

Now the War Department herbicide poisoning has been replaced by radioactive poisoning through the use of depleted uranium tank shells. A study published in the journal Environmental Pollution in 2019 suggests there may be links between the use of depleted uranium weapons and birth defects in Nasiriyah, in Iraq.

If one were to include all those who have been assassinated, executed, disappeared, starved to death, displaced and lost to trafficking, the victims of the America’s own de facto Dahiya Doctine would be measured in hundreds of millions of innocents.

The mainstream media dutifully echoes Trump administration lies about Iran being the world’s worst terrorist state. As with so much of everything these days from this government, every accusation is an admission. The single largest source of world terror is the United States and racist Israeli Zionist ideology and the bloodied tip of the obscenely cruel spear is our joint Dahyia Doctrine — our global war on the innocents.

Oh, and please, release the DAMN EPSTEIN FILES! After all that’s what this latest firestorm is all about. Just another distraction from the perversion of the wealthy Epstein Class.

Never Forget The Reason The Epstein War Is Happening…

New Epstein Revelations: NPR’s Report on Trump and the “Missing” Files | Amanpour and Company — The U.S. is still reacting to the release of the Epstein files, which have ensnared CEOs, a former prince and even President Trump. Despite legal orders to release the files unredacted, an NPR investigation reveals that the Department of Justice has withheld or removed a number of pages related to allegations involving the President. Stephen Fowler is the reporter who broke the story. Link to 18-minute video

The Dahiya Doctrine & Israel’s Use of Disproportionate Force

Institute For Middle East Understanding (7/31/24)

What is the Dahiya Doctrine?

The Dahiya Doctrine is an Israeli military doctrine that calls for the use of massive, disproportionate force and the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

What are the origins of the Dahiya Doctrine?

The doctrine is named after the Dahiya suburb of Beirut, where the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah has its headquarters, which the Israeli military leveled during its assault on Lebanon in the summer of 2006 that killed nearly 1,000 civilians, about a third of them children, and caused enormous damage to the country’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants, sewage treatment plants, bridges, and port facilities.

It was formulated by then-General Gadi Eisenkot when he was Chief of Northern Command. As he explained(this link opens in a new window) in 2008 referring to a future war on Lebanon: “What happened in the Dahiya quarter of Beirut in 2006 will happen in every village from which Israel is fired on… We will apply disproportionate force on it (village) and cause great damage and destruction there. From our standpoint, these are not civilian villages, they are military bases… This is not a recommendation. This is a plan. And it has been approved.” Eisenkot went on to become chief of the general staff of the Israeli military before retiring in 2019.

While it became official Israeli military doctrine after Israel’s 2006 attack on Lebanon, Israel’s military has used disproportionate force and targeted Palestinian, Lebanese, and other civilians since Israel was established in 1948 based on the ethnic cleansing of indigenous Palestinians, including dozens of massacres to force them to flee for their lives.

Is the Dahiya Doctrine legal?

International law expressly prohibits the use of disproportionate force and the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, which are war crimes. As noted(this link opens in a new window)(this document-link opens in a new window) by the International Committee of the Red Cross:

“Applying the principle of proportionality is critically important for protecting civilians and critical infrastructure in situations of armed conflict… an attack against a military objective can be lawful only if the principles of proportionality and precautions are respected, meaning that the incidental civilian harm must not be excessive, and the attacker must have taken all feasible precautions to avoid this harm or at least reduce it.”

Article 51(this link opens in a new window) of the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits attacks ‘which may be expected to cause incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, damage to civilian objects, or a combination thereof, which would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.”

Where has Israel used the Dahiya Doctrine & what impact has it had?

Who bombed the girls’ school in Iran?

Reporter Nilo Tabrizy On What We Know About Massacre Of 175 People — Most Of Them Little Girls

Democracy Now! (3/4/26)

After a strike on a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, killed at least 175 people, nearly all young schoolchildren, online reports spread disinformation about the attack, including claims that the Iranian government itself had bombed the school. Journalist Nilo Tabrizy describes how outside reporters have been able to verify the attack despite Iran’s internet blackout and says attempts are still being made to confirm whether the strike is attributable to the U.S. or to Israel.

9-minute video

Um, duh, your vote really doesn’t count!

Jeff Sachs Explains Who REALLY Runs The US

CNN-18 (3/3/26)

In this exclusive conversation, renowned economist and global policy expert Jeffrey Sachs critiques the unfolding Israel-US vs Iran conflict, suggesting that powerful interests — what he terms the “deep state” — may have incentives to prolong the war rather than push for peace. As the Middle East crisis intensifies with joint strikes, retaliations, and rising global tensions, Sachs’s perspective adds a controversial and thought-provoking angle to the debate.

10-minute video

How 12 Missiles Broke A $2 Trillion Defense Shield — America Shocked

WW2 Crafting (3/3/26)

“He told a room full of lawmakers that the system was, and this is the exact word he used, “impenetrable”. $200 billion over 20 years. The Patriot PAC3 with its hit-to-kill precision. That designed to intercept ballistic threats at altitude. Aegis destroyers that can track a baseball over the horizon. All of it linked in millisecond dialogue. All of it stress-tested in simulators. All of it briefed to Congress as a physical law of the modern battlefield. An immovable wall between American assets and anyone who wanted to strike them. The faith was total. The certainty was institutional. And on the morning of the G___ attack at 0347 local time, it was destroyed in 20 seconds. Not by a technological breakthrough Iran discovered last year. Not by a weapon America didn’t know existed. Not by a lucky shot. By a method that was methodical, deliberate, pre-tested, and already documented in the intelligence files of three American agencies who did not connect the data points in time. Here is exactly how 12 missiles got through a $2 trillion shield.”

16-minute video

Straight from the monster’s mouth

You Know That Crazy Conspiracy About A One-World Govt. Run By & Only For The Ultra Wealthy? Well, It’s True!

“For more than a century ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as 'internationalists' and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure--one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.” [58] — David Rockefeller, from his book “Memoirs”

Why Epstein Said Rockefeller Invited Him Into Elite Circles — 13-minute video

