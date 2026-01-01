As millions — and counting — lose their healthcare today, make no mistake, millions more will suffer and die in the coming months and years. You will know some of them.

The twisted, evil sadistic spitefulness of the capitalist perverts running this nation has no bounds to its cruelty.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/1/26)

With some 20 MILLION of our fellow Americans losing healthcare insurance today, the second year of Trumpstein’s reign of terror-n’-error begins with a particularly sadistic twist of vile betrayal. Bad is it is, the numbers who have lost health coverage today is just a bloody down payment of what is to come.

With government subsidies for those on the Affordable Care Act evaporating as members of Congress vacation on holiday and $8.75 billion more of our tax dollars was just sent off to the psychotic war criminals in Israel, families are facing a doubling, tripling — in some cases even quadrupling — of monthly premiums at the same time job losses are increasing and Trump Tariff Inflation is turning a basic weekly grocery store trip into fantasy for many.

The increased cost of insurance will ripple across the rest of the population and rattle down through small businesses trying to maintain employee benefits. As some younger, healthy families take a gamble and forgo coverage in order to pay rent, that is an economic risk to all. You can be healthy and working out every day with no need of regular medical care, but a simple slip on an icy step can lead to a shattered elbow and hundreds of thousands in medical expense and bankruptcy.

Anticipating such family disasters, Republicans in Congress undid a Biden-era Consumer Financial Credit Bureau reform that removed medical debt from consumer credit scores, making it more difficult for indebted families to access mortgages and other essential financial support.

The twisted evil, sadistic spitefulness of the capitalist perverts running this nation has no bounds to their cruelty.

The costs will expand

As younger, healthier families take a gamble and go without healthcare that makes the pool of those still insured older, sicker and more vulnerable, driving up the cost of care and premiums even more. Hospitals that lose money caring for under-insured or uninsured patients can’t write-off all that debt. Instead, it will be spread out and all of us will pay higher fees for medical care and insurance premiums.

The US spends more on private, corporate-profiteering ‘healthcare’ than any of the western nations. That might be okay if it meant we had the best outcomes, but we don’t. Far from it. In fact, despite paying more, our life expectancy is lower, maternal and childbirth mortality is much higher (family values anyone?) and the rate of preventable death is 331 per 100,000 compared to 185 in peer nations.

I worked almost 25 years in three hospital systems as a psychotherapist in what I refer to as the ‘American Corporate Medical Industrial Complex’ (never call it ’healthcare’). The favorite half of my practice was in a small rural Wisconsin town where I worked twice weekly for over a decade. Ninety percent of my clients were on Medicaid. They were families struggling to survive, working minimum wage with few to no benefits in small manufacturing plants or desperately working extra part-time jobs to hold on to family dairy farms. (Farms, BTW, being methodically squeezed to extinction by nearby corporate factory farms.)

Due to the Trump and Republican “Big Brutal Budget Bill”, somewhere between 300 and 400 rural hospitals are facing shutdown with many surviving medical centers looking at cutting back services and programs for such things as child medicine, cancer care and respiratory treatment. Additionally, inadequate Medicare, Medicaid, and insurance reimbursements have led to a growing wave of senior care facility shutdowns, especially in rural areas.

As millions — and counting — lose their healthcare today, make no mistake, millions more will suffer and die in the coming months and years. You will know some of them…

Neighbors.

Relatives.

Parents.

Your child.

Perhaps your spouse.

Maybe you.

Your life is on the line, people.

Time to stop being polite. Time to get angry. Time to tell the corporate shills and Epstein-buddy traitors in both parties to go burn in hell. Scroll down and link to print out the DeMOCKracy.ink flyer calling for cutting healthcare to members of Congress to post and pass around.

Make a picket sign and stand on a street corner. I will be doing that later today.

Time for members of the “cash-or-kompromat” Congress to feel the heat of our disgust and to live in the same hellscape they have turned this country into.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

While Congress enjoys their paid holiday vacation…

OVER 20 MILLION AMERICANS LOST HEALTHCARE COVERAGE TODAY!

Democracy Now! (12/30/25)

Tens of millions of Americans are set to see their health insurance costs soar when subsidies under the Affordable Care Act expire at the end of this year. Health insurance premiums are expected to more than double or even triple for some 20 million people, pricing many out of healthcare coverage entirely.

"We've done nothing as a country to control healthcare costs," says Elisabeth Benjamin, vice president of health initiatives at the Community Service Society of New York and member of New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's transition team.

She discusses how premiums will work, how to seek help, what to watch for in alternative plans, and more.

9-minute video

“Drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them.”

As Trump Claims He’s Slashing Costs, Big Pharma Jacks Up Prices On 350 Drugs

One critic charged that Trump’s earlier deals with pharmaceutical companies “just nibble around the margins in terms of what is really driving high prices for prescription drugs in the US.”

By Brad Reed

Common Dreams (12/31/25)

President Donald Trump in recent months has made ludicrously false claims about his administration slashing prescription drug prices in the US by as much as 600%, which would entail pharmaceutical companies paying people to use their products.

In reality, reported Reuters on Wednesday, drugmakers are planning to raise prices on hundreds of drugs in 2026.

Citing data from healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors, Reuters wrote that at least 350 branded medications are set for price hikes next year, including “vaccines against COVID, RSV, and shingles,” as well as the “blockbuster cancer treatment Ibrance.”

The total projected number of drugs seeing price increases next year is significantly higher than in 2025, when 3 Axis Advisors estimated that pharmaceutical companies raised prices on 250 medications.

The median price increase for drugs next year is projected at 4%, roughly the same as in 2025.

Trump’s deadly con

Reuters also found that some of the companies raising prices on their drugs are the same ones who struck deals with Trump to lower the costs of a limited number of prescriptions earlier this year, including Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, and GSK.

In announcing the deals with the pharmaceutical companies, Trump declared that “starting next year, American drug prices will come down fast and furious and will soon be the lowest in the developed world.”

But Dr. Benjamin Rome, a health policy researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told Reuters that the projected savings for Americans under the Trump deals are a drop in the bucket compared with the continued price hikes on other drugs.

“These deals are being announced as transformative when, in fact, they really just nibble around the margins in terms of what is really driving high prices for prescription drugs in the US,” Rome explained.

Merith Basey, CEO of Patients For Affordable Drugs Now, a patient advocacy organization focused exclusively on lowering the cost of medications, also said she was unimpressed by Trump’s deals with drugmakers.

“Voluntary agreements with drug companies—especially when key details remain undisclosed—are no substitute for durable, system-wide reforms,” she said earlier this month. “Patients are overwhelmingly calling on Congress to do more to lower prescription drug prices by holding Big Pharma accountable and addressing the root causes of high drug prices, because drugs don’t work if people can’t afford them.”

Link to story and 3-minute audio

The corporate rip-off from 1951 to now

See How Corporate Medical Price Gouging Has Jacked Up The Cost Of Having A Baby

This is a charming little video of an elderly couple looking at the husband’s baby pictures, which also included the billing paperwork for his delivery in 1951. Even with inflation, the charges then are a fraction of the corporate shakedown now for a delivery.

Republicans and evangelical ‘Christians’ love to shame and tut-tut young couples for not having more babies out of one side of their mouth while on the other side screaming about cutting funding for medical care, childcare, eliminating price controls on medication and slashing public education.

This short video gives a powerful real-world lesson on how well the corporate takeovers of medical care is attacking children and families.

Sadly, a note in the comments reported the man’s wife, Jeri, died shortly after this video was done. Prayers for both of them.

— M. Taylor

4-minute video

Ya’ got a nice clinic there, Doc, be a shame if something happened to it.

INSURANCE MAFIA: Doctor Explains Why They’re Terrified To Speak Out

More Perfect Union (8/26/25)

Mid-surgery, Dr. Elisabeth Potter was called by UnitedHealthcare and questioned about whether her patient’s stay was justified. Her video about the shocking interaction went viral. Now, United won’t let her surgery center in their network.

8-minute video

Download free healthcare flyer

CARTOON: Time To Cut Healthcare For Everyone In Congress

Let ‘em have a taste of the deadly corporate medicine they shove down our throats every day.

Cartoons and photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Use the number on the flyer and call your Congressional delegation and let them know, you want them to lose their healthcare coverage. Heck, maybe even their retirement, too.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/14/25)

As a result of the Congressional Democrats cowardly betrayal on the House shutdown on healthcare support for American families on Obamacare, tens of millions will soon see their monthly premiums double. At a time of a collapsing economy, rising joblessness and layoffs, the bipartisan House is — essentially — telling millions of Americans to drop dead.

Literally.

Millions will soon lose healthcare coverage, including those receiving treatment for life-threatening conditions and dependent upon medications. Be clear: Bought-off corporate reprobates in Congress are actively condemning Americans to immiseration, chronic illness, pain and premature death. They are literally, actively killing people in our communities and — in many cases — our families.

Meanwhile, members of Congress and their staff enjoy the safety and security of taxpayer-funded healthcare for themselves and their families. As growing numbers struggle to survive, our financial support for their healthcare insulates them from medical uncertainty. We are the ones who face and suffer from their greed, incompetence and treason of the American people.

Welcome Congress to our world

It’s time to give ‘em a taste of the toxic corporate medicine they shove down our throats every day. It’s time to cut all healthcare support to members of Congress, their senior staff and advisors. Let them live in the same increasingly cruel world they inflict upon us.

Hell, they made it. Let them join us.

This week I bought ad space in my local community newspaper and ran this ad, which appeared today, urging people to call their congressional delegation and say they wanted to see them join the citizen club and lose their healthcare coverage:

A friend has helped create the new DeMOCKracy.ink flyer above based upon the ad that you can download and print out for free to distribute to friends and at political meetings and protests. Feel free to run it in your local newspaper.

Taking it to the street corner

I also made a street sign based on the ad…

I took the sign to a busy intersection yesterday during afternoon rush hour and today at noon time. I spent almost 2.5 hours combined. I estimate that between the two days 1,100 vehicles went through the intersection ranging from rusted out Chevy pick-up trucks to a sleek new black BMW sports car and not a single negative reaction. It was a constant stream of waves, shouts of support, thumbs up, tooting horns and calls of “Right on, Man!”

I’m a veteran of solo curbside protest and I can tell you I have never had that experience. Can’t tell you the number of times I’ve been flipped off and told to Fuck off. But the past two days, nothing. None of it. Everyone agreed it’s time for Congress to join the real world and lose their health coverage.

Several people stopped to talk. One was a 61 year-old local business owner who is currently paying $500/month for health insurance. In a month that will go to at least $1,000. He has a daughter who wants to go to college and he said he can’t help her. He also said he no longer had faith in elections because the wealthy own the country.

Republicans and Democrats, made no difference, they all expressed disgust with Congress and the crumbling collapse of the country. The people I spoke with agreed the whole R&D drama is bullshit. Congress hasn’t awakened to the realty, but they have no street credibility.

None.

With the help of a friend, DeMOCKracy.ink is building a library of flyers that are free to print up and pass along. Go to the new ‘Protest Flyers’ tab. You do not need to pay anything. Download them pass ‘em around and put ‘em to use.

As social media, YouTube and TikTok are being throttled down, manipulated with censorship and scrubbed of content deviating from the corporate BS, old-fashioned forms of communication will need to be revived to organize and build resistance. Flyers is one low-cost democracy tool.

In the meantime, use the number on the flyer and call your Congressional delegation and let them know, you want them to lose their healthcare coverage.

Heck, maybe even their retirement, too!

Link to story

Use the QR code to access a download of the ad at the top of this post, or access on the DeMOCKracy.ink website here .

The cruelty of America is out in the open!

Jesse Welles: Masks Off

all the masks are off and they don't even try

they know that you know that they know

and they don't even mind it

all the masks are off

and they're getting lazy

they think yer so damn stupid

they think yer so damn crazy

3-minute video

M orons...

A re...

G overning...

A merica...

— generalpopulation6273, online comment

Share

Leave a comment