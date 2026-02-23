“There’s some things you can cover up.

And there are some things you can’t.”

— Ray Lewis

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more Trump cartoons.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/22/26)

Given the mental instability and knee-jerk impulsivity of the White House sock puppet we have screwing over the country, nobody can say for certain when the criminal war on Iran will kick off. But with massive movement of military resources to the Middle East, the inevitability is clear. Given destruction of Iran is essential to Israel’s fevered vision of a “greater” Israel gobbling up much of neighboring countries, our soldiers and sailors, our tax dollars and any last scrap of national sovereignty will again be torched on behalf of Israeli Z*onist interests that have taken over the — not “our” — government.

Unlike other military adventures fought on direction of Israel, Iran promises to be a much different story. The whimpering pleas last June of the battered Israelis to get a ceasefire with Iran was a clear black-eye reality check of what the Iranians are capable of. The much-vaunted American ‘Iron Dome’ supposedly insuring Israel immunity from Iran missile attacks was shown to be pretty rusty.

And the Iranians weren’t even using their most advanced missiles. When the US kick starts the war for Israel it’s not gonna’ be Iraq 2.0 and could easily trip into WW III and escalating to use of nuclear weapons, impacting the entire globe.

“Distracted from distraction by distraction.”

— T.S. Elliot

We are all in the potential military and economic blast zone of this insanity. But, hey, at least we won’t be talking about Epstein anymore. Or so someone in the White House hopes.

Interviewing Israel’s ambassador Huckabee

There has been a lot of coverage of Tucker Carlson’s lengthy interview with “American” ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, a ‘Christian’ Z*onist preacher and Israeli tool.

While Tucker clearly needs to learn more about the fake origins of the Eastern European “Jews” who make up the majority of modern Israel and have no hereditary connection to Palestine, and the fascist origins of Zionism, he did an excellent job of exposing the lies, arrogant ignorance and venal hypocrisy of Huckabee, who states unequivocally Israel has the right to steal most of the Middle East and America should pay the price of such theft in blood, money, sovereignty and national self-respect .

Huckabee — again, supposedly our ambassador — says the US needs to do whatever Israel tells us to do and the resulting deaths of our children, innocents, terror and even more genocide on behalf of Israel Z*onist greed is an endless price we — YOU — are to pay.

Carlson said during the interview:

“There was a threat to my family. The Israeli government, and [Prime Minister] Netanyahu himself, tried to punish two members of my family. I won’t be more specific, but actually punish two members of my family because he, as he has said in public many times, believes in blood guilt, Amalek. You know, when someone commits a crime against you, you punish not just him, but his family, his bloodline.”

The reporting on the temporary detention and interrogation of two members of Carlson’s production crew after the Huckabee interview and the threats to Carlson’s family have gone largely ignored in the corporate media and even when it has been mentioned been misrepresented and minimized.

Shut-up and fall in line

Given Huckabee is laying out why we are being ordered into war with Iran, I strongly urge you to watch at least some of Carlson’s interview. Huckabee makes clear why it is necessary for your kid to die for Israel in Iran. So shut-up and fall in line.

As good goyim — your job is to bow in obedience. (If you are not familiar with the racist aspect of the term, follow this link and learn what is often being said of you and your family and why your view really — really — does not matter.)

You can find an inventory of topics covered in Carlson’s interview with their timestamps in the video link below.

Finally, I strongly urge you to watch the interview with Jewish-American journalist Max Blumenthal, in the third video below, in which he (at the 9-minute mark) discusses the messianic chabad cult, which, he notes, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and Commerce Secretary and close Epstein pal Howard Lutnick are members of and — through Kushner — may actually be running the White House and rush to war.

‘The’ government is not ‘our’ government

Finally, Tucker learned and stated the obvious lesson we have all learned the past couple years with the US/Israel genocide in Gaza, and now the West Bank:

“Can you be sure that your government will take your side over the Israeli government? No, of course not. [It] will always take the Israeli government’s side over yours. And that’s the core problem. …You still have a fair expectation that your government — because it is yours, you pay for it — exists to serve you and for no other reason. And you have an expectation that your government will take your side against a foreign government. But the daily lived reality, the obvious truth visible to every single American, is that’s the opposite of reality. In fact, if you criticize Israel in your country, your government will work to censor you. If there’s a standoff between you and BiBi [Netanyahu], you know whose side your government’s going to take? BiBi’s side. That is not sustainable. That is too humiliating. It’s too clearly an inversion of the natural order. Your government exists for you, not for a foreign government. But that’s not how we live in this country, or in Israel. So that’s what we learned.”

“The US embassy had been coordinating against us in a public relations battle before we even got there.”

Tucker Responds To Two Members Of His Staff Being Detained & Interrogated In Israel

“The interesting thing is I never heard from Huckabee or anybody to this moment from the US embassy about what security did to my producers. They didn’t ask us and instead Huckabee went out and called me a liar. So, it raises again the question, who exactly is Huckabee working for? We’re American citizens in a foreign country. He’s our ambassador. He represents our country. We pay his salary, but he’s taking the side of the foreign government without even calling to say, ‘Hey, what happened to you at the airport? Did you get hassled? Did your guys get hassled?’ No. He just immediately repeats their lies. without even consulting us.”

Tucker Carlson Network (2/20/26)

11-minute video

The deluded, dishonest, traitorous ambassador

FULL INTERVIEW: Tucker Confronts Mike Huckabee On America’s Exploitation By Israel

Tucker Carlson Network (2/20/26)

2-hour, 43-minute video

Interview segments:

0:00 Why We Were Interrogated in Israel

25:38 Why Did Huckabee Meet With American Traitor Jonathan Pollard?

34:26 Has Huckabee Advocated to Extradite Sex Offenders Who Flee From the US to Israel?

40:26 Why Are There Still Classified Epstein Files?

46:22 Is the Israel of the Bible the Current Secular Government of Israel?

1:12:53 Is Israel's Christian Population Declining?

1:14:48 Who Has a Right to the Land of Israel?

1:32:09 The Killing of Christians in Gaza

1:44:43 Benjamin Netanyahu's Calls for Genocide

1:49:31 Huckabee Accuses Tony Aguilar of Lying

1:55:08 Fighting Wars on Israel's Behalf

1:55:51 Why Are 9-11 Files Still Classified?

1:57:18 Netanyahu's Many Visits to the White House

1:58:18 The Nuclear Weapons That Israel Stole

1:59:01 Why Is the US Sending Israel So Much Money?

2:00:50 Is Huckabee Okay With Israel Providing Free Abortions?

2:09:33 How Many Americans Support War With Iran?

2:14:52 Was the War on Iraq Really About 9-11?

2:18:55 Israel's Sabotaging of US Negotiations With Iran

2:21:47 How Many Journalists Has Israel Killed in Gaza?

2:22:56 Is Huckabee Concerned About the Persecution of Christians?

Huckabee’s Israel Land Remarks Condemned As ‘dangerous’ As Controversy Rumbles On — Arab and Islamic countries jointly condemned remarks by the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who suggested Israel had a biblical right to a vast swath of the Middle East. Huckabee, a former Baptist minister and a fervent Israel supporter, was speaking on the podcast of Tucker Carlson. In an episode released on Friday, Carlson pushed Huckabee on the meaning of a biblical verse sometimes interpreted as saying that Israel is entitled to the land between the Nile River in Egypt and the Euphrates in Syria and Iraq. … Link to story

Journalist Max Blumenthal: Netanyahu Tries To Ambush Tucker Carlson

[Editor’s Note: Be SURE to listen to Blumenthal’s explanation of the role of the Jewish ‘chabad cult’ at the 9-minute mark in the video below. — MT]

Judging Freedom (2/19/26)

34-minute video

An Image That Embodies This Moment Of Total American National & Moral Collapse

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (2/23/26)

Sometimes a single image can encapsulate the truth of an entire chapter of history.

During a recent interview, corrupt, serial liar, terrorist pal and CIA Director Gen. David ‘Betray Us’ Petraeus (Ret.) — whose career collapsed with a tawdry sex scandal — inadvertently represented the collapsed American Epstein Empire with a couple items on a table behind him: an old, deflated football in front of a small bust of Pres. Abraham Lincoln.

Such a perfect visual backdrop representing the systemic collapse ‘n corruption farting out one of the Epstein System’s more ugly little…

Share

Leave a comment