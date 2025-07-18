Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Find more free-use Trump cartoons here.

WSJ REPORTS: Trump Once Made Epstein A Gross Birthday Card With A Strange Note

[Editor Note: I did a quick search to see if I could find a copy of the card Trump is reported to have made for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, but couldn’t find anything. Did he do the card reported in the Wall Street Journal? Um, I don’t know. But I will say it sounds way too subtle, articulate and tastefully artistic for Trump to manage. — M. Taylor]

By Lydia O’Connor

HuffPo (7/17/25)

The Wall Street Journal has published the contents of a lewd birthday message Trump allegedly sent Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 — enraging the president, who denies he had anything to do with the note.

The letter features the drawing of a naked woman and a peculiar message about secrets. Here's how the Journal described it:

"It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly 'Donald' below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.

The letter concludes: 'Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.'"

It's unclear if this letter was among the contents recently reviewed by Trump's Justice Department, which shocked Trump's base when it announced it would not be releasing any more Epstein files and was effectively closing the case. They were part of the materials reviewed by the Justice Department during its earlier investigation of Epstein, the Journal reported.

Trump vehemently denied that the letter was from him.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he told the Journal. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

He added: “I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."WSJ: Trump Once Made Epstein A Racy Birthday Card With A Strange Note

Link to story

New Report Claims Trump Sent Epstein Bawdy Birthday Letter/Drawing In 2003

MSNBC (7/17/25)

The Wall Street Journal reports Donald Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein a birthday letter in 2003. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman. The letter was part of an album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell – pages of which are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages. Trump denies writing the letter and calls the story “fake.” The Justice Department has not responded to the Wall Street Journal, and the FBI declined to comment. The Weeknight hosts discuss.

7-minute video

BREAKING: Trump-Epstein Scandal About To Get FAR Worse With Possible Wall Street Journal Article — Tim Miller unpacks Oliver Darcy’s reporting on the Wall Street Journal’s upcoming story detailing Donald Trump’s past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and Trump’s alleged efforts to suppress the article. 6-minute video

MAGA: How A Cuck Cult Works

From Newsweek: Donald Trump Voters Change Their Tune on Arming Ukraine (7/17/25)

The Echelon Insights survey of 1,084 voters was conducted between July 14 and 17. It had a 3.6 percent margin of error and asked voters of all stripes a wide range of questions, including two on the U.S.'s support for Ukraine. The first question said, "Do you support or oppose continuing to give weapons to Ukraine for the conflict with Russia?" Of the voters who backed Trump in the 2024 election, 49 percent either strongly or somewhat supported the move. In comparison, 36 percent either somewhat or strongly opposed it. When respondents were told that Trump had made the decision, the figure was higher. The second question said, "Do you support or oppose Donald Trump's decision to continue giving weapons to Ukraine for the conflict with Russia?" In response, 65 percent of Trump voters backed the provision of arms to Ukraine, almost three times the 22 percent who opposed the move.

Understanding The Psychology Of Trump & MAGA In Only Two Minutes!

2-minute video

“We are living in a matrix.”

Candace Owens On The Epstein Case & Israeli Control Of US Govt.

[Editor’s Note: If someone had told me five years ago that I would come to have great respect for Candace Owens I would have asked if they had snorted some weird mushrooms. Well, here we are now in the crumbling matrix and I have great respect for the courageous work Owens has been doing on the US/Israel Gaza genocide, Zionist attacks on free speech, corruption of the government by Zionist forces/big money and, now, Donald Trump’s frantic attempts to suppress the reporting on the Epstein child sex trafficking scandal and his family corruption. I agree with Owen’s oft-stated observation — given the bipartisan slop bucket our government has become — labels of ‘right’ and ‘left’ have become meaningless. This is the best summary of the Epstein case I saw Thursday. — Mark Taylor]

“This is what a matrix is. It's all fake. It's literally all fake. And that is what the Epstein story threatens. You pull the fabric there and it implicates so many countries and you realize that none of these characters are real. These characters are just being inserted into places to serve Israel. That makes Israel the master of the universe.” — Candace Owens

Candace Owens (7/17/25)

The origins of Jeffrey Epstein and his rise to affluence. Welcome back to the Epstein files.

58-minute video

DARK HISTORY & GRIFT: Melania Trump & Her Family Played & Exploited The Very Immigration Rules Donald Wants To Erase

Meidas Touch (7/17/25)

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Melania’s secret past and how she moved to the United States from Slovenia and met Donald Trump at the KitKat Club where young European female models met wealthy Manhattan men.

17-minute video

James O'Keefe Rips Through Govt. Corruption: 'It's a shit show…’

Economic Times (7/15/25)

Amid the continuing row over the Epstein files in President Donald Trump’s administration, a purported leaked audio allegedly by a serving FBI officer claimed that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies may have “turned a blind eye” or “missed things” with respect to the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to a report released by O’Keefe Media Group (OMG).

23-minute video

State Of The Nation…

Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

