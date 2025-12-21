(PHOTO: Pages from a totally redacted New York grand jury file into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, released by the U.S. Justice Department, is photographed Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. / AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Sexual Depravity Hiding In Plain Sight

“Well, it’s that time of year when everybody is talking about that man who flies through the air to visit children all over the world, Jeffrey Epstein.” — Colin Jost, Saturday Night Live (12/20/25)

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/21/25)

Well, there’s one man who doesn’t want you talking about Jeffrey Epstein, or seeing any evidence of his cozy two-decade long friendship with Epstein, Pres. Donald Trump. And to make such silence possible, Trump’s ‘Just-Us’ Department has snubbed recent Congressional legislation to release the Epstein files and records, with Friday’s dump of heavily redacted and even totally blacked out records and missing photos.

A Saturday Night Live viewer commented on last night’s broadcast, noting: “SNL covering the Epstein files like: ‘Here’s what we know .... ██████████████.’”

The amount of documents released was less than five percent — yes, five percent — of what was requited under Congressional legislation.

As reported in the HuffPost, the removal of evidence was so blatant it even included previously public information on the Department of ‘Just-Us’ website:

“A damning image from a batch of new files released Friday by the Justice Department on the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein shows a table drawer with photos of President Donald Trump inside. Now it’s gone. “On Saturday, the image ― file EFTA0000468 ― had disappeared from the Justice Department’s release of the files. HuffPost reviewed the files again Saturday, only to see that the files went from ‘467” to “469.’” “This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” House Oversight Democrats posted on social media Saturday. ”[Attorney General Pam] Bondi, is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

If Trump were innocent…

Given the millstone the Epstein scandal has been around Trump’s neck and administration, it is obvious that if there weren’t loads of personally incriminating evidence Trump would be actively calling for open release of all records in order to clear his name.

But he hasn’t and anyone with a functioning brain cell knows why. His blatant sabotage of the Congressional call for release of the files is as clear a proof of guilt as a jury decision.

And, of course, it’s not surprising he hasn’t called for release of the files to help bring some measure of justice to the survivors. After all, when has Donald Trump ever shown a sweat drop of concern for anyone else’s feelings, safety or privacy other than his own?

Bigger than Trump/Epstein

All of this reflects the rotting state of the nation of lies and corruption we have become. Nothing the government says can be trusted. We are an occupied nation of foreign loyalty, secrets, perverse corporate corruption and obscene personal grift. As long as most members of Congress and the Supreme Court actively choose to do little or nothing to heal the cancerous Epstein lesion, the government has chosen crime over citizens, perversion over honor and has absolutely no legitimacy.

Blacking out as many pages of evidence as they wish will not hide the fact that this government actively betrays each and everyone of us. Every blacked out page, photo and name is obvious evidence of its betrayal and treason.

Reps. Massive & Khanna Slam DOJ Illegal Withholding Of Epstein Files — Lack of response to Congressional demand for Epstein files is a “Slap in the face of survivors!” Doubt Trump and DOJ will follow the law: Link to 12-minute video

Trump Biographer Michael Wolff Recalls A Photo Epstein Showed Him…

“On at least two occasions, once not long before Trump’s election in 2016 and once several months after his inauguration in 2017, Epstein showed me pictures of Donald Trump taken around the pool at his house in Palm Beach. There were about a dozen pictures taken by Epstein, a shutter bug with a preference for famous people. I specifically remember three: two with a girl, a different girl in each picture, topless, sitting on Trump’s lap; one with Trump standing, a stain on the front of his pants, and several girls, topless too, pointing at him and laughing.” — Michael Wolff, Trump biographer who has authored four books on Trump

Documents released under Epstein Transparency Act have been fully or partially blacked out.

Nearly 700 Pages Of Jeffrey Epstein Documents Released By US Justice Department Were Blacked Out

Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie who helped lead the effort to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, argued that Friday’s document release wasn’t in compliance with the law.



Indian Times (12/21/25)

A day after the US Department of Justice released thousands of documents related to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, critics have accused the Trump administration of not being honest about its promise to make all the data public.

Many, including Democrats and some Epstein victims, have pointed out that the documents released under the Epstein Transparency Act have been fully or partially blacked out.

Nearly 700 pages redacted

According to an NBC News analysis, more than 680 pages of documents were entirely redacted.

According to an NBC News analysis, more than 680 pages of documents were entirely redacted.

Pages from a totally redacted New York grand jury file into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, released by the U.S. Justice Department, is photographed Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

CBS News found that a series of three consecutive documents — totalling 255 pages were entirely redacted, with each page covered by a black box. A fourth 119-page document labelled “Grand Jury-NY” is also entirely redacted.

At least 180 more pages have been partially hidden. This includes the faces of individuals in photographs or personal information, such as addresses and phone numbers.

This redacted photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows a scrapbook, documented on Aug. 12, 2019, during a search of Jeffrey Epstein’s home on Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

Ro Khanna, Thomas Massie criticise redacted release

Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Thomas Massie, who helped lead the effort to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, argued that Friday’s document release wasn’t in compliance with their law.

Khanna, in a video posted on X called it an “incomplete release with too many redactions, adding that he’s “exploring all options,” including impeachment or referrals for prosecution.

Massie said the release “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law.”

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene – who has recently fallen out with Trump – criticized the release, describing “the heavily redacted Epstein files”, the “failure to release them all by today’s lawful deadline” and the redaction of “politically exposed individuals and government officials” as “NOT MAGA”.

Another notable feature of the Epstein documents released on Friday was how they had few mentions of President Donald Trump but extensively featured Democratic former President Bill Clinton.

In images released on Friday, Clinton can be seen in a swimming pool with Maxwell and another person whose face is blacked out. In another image he can be seen in a hot tub with what appears to be another person whose ‌face is blacked out. Clinton has previously expressed regret for socializing with Epstein and said he was not aware of any criminal activity.

The absence of references to Trump was notable given that pictures and documents related to him have trickled out of previous Epstein releases for years. Trump’s name appeared in flight manifests listing passengers on Epstein’s private plane that were part of a first batch of Epstein material the Justice Department released in February, for instance.

Democrats say DOJ took down published photo

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have also accused the Justice Department of taking down a previously published photo that included Trump.

“This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump, has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release. @AGPamBondi, is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

What DOJ said

There were more than 1,200 victims or their relatives whose names must be redacted from the files, said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a letter to Congress.

The DOJ said the Epstein documents are being redacted solely to protect victims, and no politicians’ names are being withheld.

“The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law — full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Link to story

Epstein arranged to have Trump grope her

Survivor Speaks Out: How Trump Is Desperately Covering Up Epstein Truth

Daily Beast (12/21/25)

Model Stacey Williams discusses with Joanna Coles what led to the night where Epstein arranged to have Trump grope her and why she thinks Epstein wanted this incident to happen to her specifically. Plus, the two talk about why Williams decided last fall to disclose what happened to her and what she thinks will be in the Epstein files.

14-minute video

