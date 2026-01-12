Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

"That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you."

— Final words of Minneapolis ICE murder victim Renee Nicole Good to ICE agent.

If ever the last name of a crime victim stood in stark opposite contrast to a murderer, ‘Good’ is the one.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/11/26)

What’s the difference between a raging Republican fascist and Democratic Party leadership? None. If you continue to fund, enable and protect a fascists goon squad like ICE, you are a fascist and the leadership of the Democratic Party is clearly fascist. Period.

And as fascists, the corporate leadership of the Democratic Party is as much of a threat to every decent person in this country as Trumpstein and his drone-faced, empty-soul, obsequious Republican apparatchiks and their Zionist billionaire owners.

ICE revealed its real purpose in the cold-blooded murder of Renee Cole Good, 37, in Minneapolis. If ever the last name of a crime victim stood in stark opposite contrast to a murderer, ‘Good’ is the one.

Later in the same day as Good’s murder Gestapo ICE attacked students and faculty at a Minneapolis high school and the next day shot and wounded a couple in Portland, Oregon.

According to the Marshall Project federal agents shot and killed three other people in the last five months and shot and wounded more than a dozen others nationwide, including an incident in Chicago where an ICE thug texted his pals: “I fired 5 rounds, and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book boys.”.

ICE is evil incarnate.

And let’s be clear, ICE is not about rounding up dangerous immigrants. It is about creating a well-funded, militarily-equipped national Gestapo terror force to control and dominate the American people, crush dissent and eliminate through disappearance anyone who speaks out or doesn’t bow and lick up to Der "Führer" into a growing network of concentration camps or — as in the case of Good, a mother of three — death.

The mission of the Gestapo ICE is to beat down, crush and kill any opposition to the rapidly emerging global corporate fascist regime. Rank-and-file Democrats better wake to the reality that when it comes to the empowerment, protection and funding of the fascist Gestapo ICE domestic killing force, there is absolutely no difference between the leadership of the mainline corporate Democratic establishment and Donald Trump.

The goal of their united corporate uniparty duopoly is to crush and eliminate all who are GOOD in the United States.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

ICE Raid in Your Area? Dos, Don’ts & How To Protect Your Rights — Hearing reports of an ICE raid in your neighborhood can create immediate fear and confusion, especially for immigrant families unsure of what could happen next. Even if you are not directly affected, understanding your rights and knowing how to respond can make a critical difference. Preparation and accurate information are key to protecting yourself and your loved ones during moments of heightened enforcement. Francis Law Center explains what an ICE raid is, your rights, the dos and don’ts, and how to protect your rights. … Link to story

Ge·sta·po (ɡəˈstäpō) — The German secret police under Nazi rule. It ruthlessly suppressed opposition to the Nazis in Germany and occupied Europe, and sent Jewish people and others to concentration camps. From 1936 it was headed by Heinrich Himmler.

American Machinery Of Terror

“The iron doors have not yet shut. There are still protests. The media is still able to document state atrocities, including the Jan. 7 murder of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross. But the doors are closing fast. ICE has deported over 300,000 people and detained nearly 69,000 others — as well as been involved in 16 shootings, including four killings — since Trump began his campaign against immigrants. “ICE, our Americanized Gestapo, is being birthed.” — Chris Hedges, The Machinery of Terror

“People need to understand that at its core ICE is a bipartisan project.”

Schumer & Jeffries Refuse To Join Democrats’ Growing Calls To Slash Gestapo ICE Spending

“I just don’t understand how we provide votes for a bill that funds the extent of the depravity.” — Sen. Chris Murphy.

By Julia Conely

Common Dreams (1/9/26)

The killing of Renee Good by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis this week came as Republicans in Congress were planning to bring a homeland security spending bill to the House floor, deciding on whether the agency that’s surged thousands of armed agents into communities across the country should have increased funding—and progressive lawmakers are demanding that the Democrats use the upcoming government funding deadline to hopefully reduce the department’s ability to wreak further havoc.

“I just don’t understand how we provide votes for a bill that funds the extent of the depravity,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told CNN Thursday. “I know we can’t fix everything in the appropriations bill but we should be looking at ways we can put some commonsense limitations on their ability to bring violence to our cities.”

But the top Democratic leaders, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY) both appeared to have little interest in discussing how their party can use the appropriations process as leverage to rein in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agencies that have taken part in President Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation.

[Sen. Chuck] Schumer “has the ability to wage a fight to prevent the funding of DHS. He has the ability to do that and he doesn’t want it. He’s running away from any leverage he has, deliberately.”

Platitudes & betrayal

Both Schumer and Jeffries sharply criticized Wednesday’s shooting and the Trump administration’s insistence that, contrary to mounting video evidence, the ICE agent who shot Good was acting in self-defense.

But Jeffries said Thursday that he was focused on passing other appropriations bills that were ultimately approved by the House.

“We’ll figure out the accountability mechanisms at the appropriate time,” Jeffries told reporters.

With Congress facing a January 30 deadline for approving government spending packages—and with public disapproval of ICE at an all-time high—several lawmakers have said this week that right now is the “appropriate time” to rein in the agency in any way the Democrats can.

“Statements and letters are not enough, and the appropriations process and the [continuing resolution] expiring January 31 is our opportunity,” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) told Axios.

Schumer also refused to say whether the Democrats would use the appropriations process as leverage to cut funding to ICE, whose budget is set to balloon to $170 billion following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year. Republicans will need Democratic support to pass a spending bill in the Senate, where 60 votes are required.

The Senate leader said only that he has “lots of problems with ICE” when asked whether he would support abolishing the agency—a proposal whose support has gone by 20 percentage points among voters in just one year, according to a recent survey. Both leaders also would not commit to slashing the homeland security budget should the Democrats win back majorities in Congress this year.

“It’s hard to be an opposition party when you refuse to oppose the blatantly illegal and immoral things being done by the opposition,” said Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health.

Sharing a clip of Jeffries’ remarks to reporters about the agency’s funding, historian Moshik Temkin said that “people need to understand that at its core ICE is a bipartisan project, increasingly funded and normalized over multiple Democratic administrations and congressional majorities, and a few of them (not this guy) are starting to realize how foolish, weak, and misguided they were.”

Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are among the progressive lawmakers calling on the Democrats to demand reduced funding for ICE—even if it means another government shutdown months after the longest one in US history late last year, which began when the Democrats refused to join the GOP in passing a spending bill that would have allowed Affordable Care Act tax credits to expire. Ultimately, some Senate Democrats caved, and the subsidies lapsed.

“We can’t just keep authorizing money for these illegal killers,” Jayapal told Axios. “That’s what they are, this rogue force.”

Ocasio-Cortez told the Independent that Democrats should “absolutely” push to cut funding.

“This Congress, this Republican Congress, while they cut a trillion dollars to Americans’ healthcare, and they exploded the ICE budget to $170 billion making it one of the largest paramilitary forces in the United States with zero accountability as they shoot US citizens in the head—absolutely,” she said.

On the podcast The Majority Report, Emma Vigeland and Sam Seder called on progressive Democrats to demand Schumer’s ouster in light of his refusal to take action to rein in ICE as its violence in American communities escalates.

“Change the news cycle and show that you’ll be an opposition party,” said Vigeland. “Call for his ouster.”

Seder added that Schumer “has the ability to wage a fight to prevent the funding of DHS. He has the ability to do that and he doesn’t want it. He’s running away from any leverage he has, deliberately.” …

Link to story and 5-minute audio

‘Born A Douche’

Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Stephen Miller ORIGIN STORY

LateNight (1/10/26)

Jimmy Kimmel takes a break from the political chaos to dive into something even stranger — Stephen Miller’s high school past — and the results are brutal and hilarious.



Kimmel shows Miller’s yearbook photo, where he was voted “most outspoken,” which Kimmel says is “a nice way of saying most punchable.” From the hair, to the attitude, to a Taco Bell–inspired Lex Luthor transformation, Kimmel argues Miller has basically been building his super-villain résumé since adolescence.



He even plays rare footage from Miller’s high school class-president run — featuring lines like “I’m sick of being told to pick up my trash” — proving that the voice, tone, and grievances have been there all along.



And if that’s not enough, Kimmel reminds the audience that even Steve Bannon once described Miller as “a real fascist” and “the office weirdo.”



A savage, smart, and laugh-out-loud roast of one of the most infamous characters in Trump-world — delivered with peak Kimmel energy.

2-minute video

“These are horrific human beings. Okay? They’re horrific human beings. And the fish stinks from the head down.”

— Anthony Scaramucci, This Is What Greedy Trump’s Really Up To With Oil (36-minute video)

“I think we just need to humiliate these people until they leave us alone.”

ICE Eats SH*T In MASSIVELY Viral Video

Keith Edwards (1/11/26)

9-minute video

John Prine That’s How Every Empire Falls

666Binky (7/7/16)

6-minute video

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

— George Orwell, 1984

