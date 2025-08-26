DeMOCKracy.Ink

Baz's avatar
Baz
14h

Let's get some perspective, please,

It's a flag.

How much does it cost to incarcerate someone for a year in the USA?

How much does an American flag made in China cost?

Oh wait, it's the United States of America so its flag is a sacred symbol of freedom, democracy and unbridled capitalism and as such is holy.

Sorry, my mistake, I thought it was a just a piece of cloth.

JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
16h

Until the American people (Europeans) shut down Mainstream media) NOTHING will change.

Burn the American flag outside these faux journalists offices. See them run.

These people who give you 'false' news should be incarcerated.

I am fed up with reiterating this message. How far down do Americans have to go before they do something?

