Use the number on the flyer and call your Congressional delegation and let them know, you want them to lose their healthcare coverage. Heck, maybe even their retirement, too.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/14/25)

As a result of the Congressional Democrats cowardly betrayal on the House shutdown on healthcare support for American families on Obamacare, tens of millions will soon see their monthly premiums double. At a time of a collapsing economy, rising joblessness and layoffs, the bipartisan House is — essentially — telling millions of Americans to drop dead.

Literally.

Millions will soon lose healthcare coverage, including those receiving treatment for life-threatening conditions and dependent upon medications. Be clear: Bought-off corporate reprobates in Congress are actively condemning Americans to immiseration, chronic illness, pain and premature death. They are literally, actively killing people in our communities and — in many cases — our families.

Meanwhile, members of Congress and their staff enjoy the safety and security of taxpayer-funded healthcare for themselves and their families. As growing numbers struggle to survive, our financial support for their healthcare insulates them from medical uncertainty. We are the ones who face and suffer from their greed, incompetence and treason of the American people.

Welcome Congress to our world

It’s time to give ‘em a taste of the toxic corporate medicine they shove down our throats every day. It’s time to cut all healthcare support to members of Congress, their senior staff and advisors. Let them live in the same increasingly cruel world they inflict upon us.

Hell, they made it. Let them join us.

This week I bought ad space in my local community newspaper and ran this ad, which appeared today, urging people to call their congressional delegation and say they wanted to see them join the citizen club and lose their healthcare coverage:

A friend has helped create the new DeMOCKracy.ink flyer above based upon the ad that you can download and print out for free to distribute to friends and at political meetings and protests. Feel free to run it in your local newspaper.

Taking it to the street corner

I also made a street sign based on the ad…

I took the sign to a busy intersection yesterday during afternoon rush hour and today at noon time. I spent almost 2.5 hours combined. I estimate that between the two days 1,100 vehicles went through the intersection ranging from rusted out Chevy pick-up trucks to a sleek new black BMW sports car and not a single negative reaction. It was a constant stream of waves, shouts of support, thumbs up, tooting horns and calls of “Right on, Man!”

I’m a veteran of solo curbside protest and I can tell you I have never had that experience. Can’t tell you the number of times I’ve been flipped off and told to Fuck off. But the past two days, nothing. None of it. Everyone agreed it’s time for Congress to join the real world and lose their health coverage.

Several people stopped to talk. One was a 61 year-old local business owner who is currently paying $500/month for health insurance. In a month that will go to at least $1,000. He has a daughter who wants to go to college and he said he can’t help her. He also said he no longer had faith in elections because the wealthy own the country.

Republicans and Democrats, made no difference, they all expressed disgust with Congress and the crumbling collapse of the country. The people I spoke with agreed the whole R&D drama is bullshit. Congress hasn’t awakened to the realty, but they have no street credibility.

None.

With the help of a friend, DeMOCKracy.ink is building a library of flyers that are free to print up and pass along. Go to the new ‘Protest Flyers’ tab. You do not need to pay anything. Download them pass ‘em around and put ‘em to use.

As social media, YouTube and TikTok are being throttled down, manipulated with censorship and scrubbed of content deviating from the corporate BS, old-fashioned forms of communication will need to be revived to organize and build resistance. Flyers is one low-cost democracy tool.

In the meantime, use the number on the flyer and call your Congressional delegation and let them know, you want them to lose their healthcare coverage.

Heck, maybe even their retirement, too!

Stand with workers, not billionaire crooks

Red Cup Rebellion! Starbucks Workers ON STRIKE For Holiday Season

Breaking Points (11/13/25)

11-minute video

SOLIDARITY! How To Support Striking Starbucks Workers www.nocontractnocoffee.org

‘Ritual humiliation of the United States.”

Donald Trumpstein Is A Sick Joke: Israel, Candace Owens & Epstein Bury MAGA

Danny Haiphong (11/13/25)

Trump has bent the knee to Israel for the last time. Patrick Henningsen exposes his horrid record and all the elements that has led to his rapidly coming collapse.

”Donald Trump is a joke of a president at this point. It’s not serious. And what he’s doing to the economy, to US foreign policy, to the reputation of the office of the presidency, this is the lowest point for the United States. This is lower than Bush, believe it or not. H.W. Bush — for all his faults, and he had many [like] the Iraq War. I’m not minimizing that at all — but at least he had some basic decorum. Trump doesn’t have it and it’s kind of disgusting at this point.”

32-minute video

“This president is presiding over the controlled demolition of the US economy and reputation globally. Donald Trump — lay it all at his feet. He’s done more in one year than some presidents managed to screw up in two terms. He is incredible. I can’t imagine what the next three years are going to have in store for us with this guy and the clowns he has surrounded himself with. It’s embarrassing. It really is. It’s it’s even worse that the Democrats are paralytic and they can’t really do anything about it because half of them support this anyway.” — Patrick Henningsen, geopolitical analyst, journalist & 21st Century Wire founder.

