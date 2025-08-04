Cartoon & Photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“You can't rely on these people anymore. We've seen it again on the left and the right. If you want populist policies delivered, you have to basically make them happen at the local level and build it up.” — Whitney Webb

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (8/5/25)

I was already into doing another post when I happened to watch Brianna Joy Gray’s recent interview with investigative reporter Whitney Webb on Gray’s Bad Faith podcast. Now, I am quite familiar with Webb’s work and her powerful two-volume One Nation Under Blackmail, tracing the long greasy tracks of Mafia/CIA/FBI/Italian & Zionist Mafia corruption culminating in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but as Webb stitched together the strands of the Deep State web, there was something different for me this time.

Some of my reaction was an echo of Gray’s astonishment, head-shaking befuddlement and questions she couldn’t quite find words for. In the midst of the accelerating obscenity of the US/Israel Gaza/West Bank genocide, the massacres of Syrian Christians, Kurds, Druze, Shia and Allawites by the US-backed and funded al-Qaeda terrorist leader Ahmad al-Sharaa and Donald Trump’s out-in-the-open attempts to mollify and kiss up to Jeffrey Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell while bumbling us toward nuclear war, Webb’s methodical piecing together of the lie that is our dark nation under blackmail rattled on a deeper level.

Exposure of the genocide and the Epstein child trafficking operation has been a one-two-knockout-blow to any last pretense of American national mythology. Truly, all we have been told and fed from our Robert Maxwell Macmillan/McGraw-Hill school books has been shown to be a lie.

Everything.

As Webb details and patiently lays out, the political system is a complete, utter fraud. Elections mean nothing. The political parties are nothing more than tacky organized neighborhood crime crews funneling money from lying candidate goombahs in service to their billionaire racketeers.

“You can't rely on these people anymore,” Webb notes below. “We've seen it again on the left and the right. If you want populist policies delivered, you have to basically make them happen at the local level and build it up.”

There are three interviews below that lay out the reality of our world as it is. They can be broken into three categories:

Strategic:

In the Bad Faith interview, Webb lays out the strategic big picture of what has and is now happening and why everything has suddenly been turned upside-down and our reality shaken like a snow globe of shit into swirling obscurity. There truly is, as Webb lays out, a long-term method and destination to the madness of our world. With her spontaneous reaction, Brianna assures, you are not the only one feeling at a loss for words and reality.

Tactical:

In the Chris Hedges interview with filmmaker Alex Gibney we gain understanding of the methods, tools and tactics used by the unseen owners of the country/world to subvert, dominate and merge the government into their evil corporate structure and hijack it for obscene levels of personal enrichment.

Karmic:

The final video is the story of the brutal September 11, 1973 (the other 9/11) CIA/British fueled coup d’état of the democratically-elected Chilean government and assassination of President Salvador Allende. What happened that day in Chile and the decade-plus of suppression, torture and terror that followed is the embodiment of what the US/Western Empire is about, how it operates and the karmic backlash we are now experiencing in the US. It’s all coming home. In the midst of our genocide in Gaza, the concentration camps are being built across the homeland. Speech is monitored and suppressed. Dissidents are rounded up, beaten, jailed or deported. Minority immigrants are disappeared. Children are left abandoned on the street and disappeared. Most significant of all is the rapid expansion of the secretive ICE Gestapo criminal goon squads being ramped up and terrorizing communities. As in all collapsing empires, the methods and tools of repression are eventually brought home and aimed at the rising population bled dry for empire. What the nation has done to others will be done — is being done — to us.

At the end of each video there are some suggestions and advice on how to respond, but, warning — other that Whitney Webb — they are sober and pretty limited.

UNLOCKED: The Epstein/Trump/Israel Connection Unpacked With Whitney Webb

“I think if enough people know that the power structure we're dealing with is extremely corrupt and it's not going to be voted out, regardless of which of the two parties you vote for, we should be building a different system that doesn't rely on them at all. And I think we can do that.” — Whitney Webb

Bad Faith Podcast (8/1/25)

Independent investigative journalist and author of One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence & Crime That Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein, returns to Bad Faith Podcast to weigh in on Donald Trump's unwillingness to release the Epstein files, and the connection between Trump, Epstein, Israeli intelligence, and America's unwillingness to break from Israel as it escalates its genocide in Palestine.

Webb clarifies that Epstein provided secret info to the FBI in 2008 as part of his plea deal, making him an informant, (as was Trump-booster Peter Thiel), and connects the dots between key players. She also unpacks her new bombshell reporting on Italy's Donald Trump, Flavio Briatore, his connection to Epstein benefactor & Victoria's Secret owner Les Wexner and offers evidence that Trump may be a material witness to Epstein's sex crimes.

1-hour, 38-minute video

Whitney Webb On What’s Needed To Bring About Real Change

“If we economically boycott the oligarchy in its entirety, that's when you'll see real change finally start to happen. But it starts with us. It doesn't start with them.”

“If you really want to understand the power structure that's hanging over us, you need to read and research. I tried to do some of it for you in my books. But it's really up to every person to inform themselves and then not just sit there with the knowledge and do nothing. Do what you can to extricate yourself and your family from this power structure, that is predatory. It's evil. It kills kids. It rapes kids. And we don't need it in our lives.

“A lot of the different political issues and things that people have been trying to confront — social ills, economic ills, inequality, what have you — there's no way to really alter that unless we alter our relationship to the oligarchy that has entrenched those problems in our society. And so we need to build our own economic structures outside of them. The left in particular, historically, has been really good at organizing, but we need to stop looking for political saviors. And this is on the right, too; you know, where they also look for political saviors.

“It comes down to we're people. We're Americans. We're humans and we don't want to live under this insane despotic regime of organized crime mobster people that have rebranded as philanthropists and all of this stuff. They don't have our best interest at heart at all. They see us as their cattle, basically, more often than not. That's how it looks when you look at the state of affairs at the end of the day.

“They continue to transfer wealth from us through manufactured economic crises over the years and there's no accountability. Look at 2008. No bankers went to jail and the next 2008 — whenever that happens — I doubt bankers will go to jail then either. We need to not participate in this system anymore with these people. We need to build something parallel and we need to organize and that means organizing with your neighbors and your community and building something local.

“People are like ‘what can I do? This power structure is huge and there's nothing I can do’ … You can do something, and that's really where our energy more often than not should be going because we elect people and they talk a good game with campaign promises, but then they get in office and this mysterious transformation happens. People on the right are seeing it with their covid-era hero Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for example, or Kash Patel and these other people they thought were really going to bring the change, and now they're not. You can't rely on these people anymore and we've seen it again on the left and the right. If you want populist policies delivered, you have to basically make them happen at the local level and build it up.

“The reason Israel invested so much money and time in destroying BDS [Boycott, Divest, Sanction], and — like I mentioned earlier with things like [the Israeli] Startup Nation Central or passing these antisemitism laws in different states — is because economic boycotts are powerful. If we economically boycott the oligarchy in its entirety, that's when you'll see real change finally start to happen. But it starts with us. It doesn't start with them.”

The invisibility of obvious corruption.

A Labyinth Of Mirrors: The Dark Money Game

“The other thing that was delicious about the Ohio story is that — you know, kind of as a corrupt response to the high-minded principles of the Supreme Court in saying ‘well, you know, Citizens United will never lead to corruption’ — all these guys are chuckling on wiretap saying ‘HA! Right, since Citizens United, bribery is legal. We can do whatever we want now’. “They're just howling over the fact that Citizens United was a gateway to bribery.”

The Chris Hedges Report (5/7/25)

Chris Hedges speaks with filmmaker Alex Gibney about his new documentary series, which tracks just two examples within the “labyrinth of mirrors” of untraceable corruption that fuels American politics.

48-minute video

Image done up by a group of corrupt Ohio politicians featured in Gibney’s film ‘The Dark Money Game’ could be used as a logo for the entire US political system.

Signs Of Resistance

“We are falling swiftly but I think there are signs of resistance I mean I think the popular resistance which was slow to manifest itself is happening and there are even moments, bits and pieces of evidence where the popular will outflanks the power of money such as in Wisconsin with the recent election of the Supreme Court justice. Yeah, so it's bleak. It's dire. But you know — at the bottom of Pandora's Box — was hope And I think there is hope. And every every act of resistance is important.” …This is about bribery. This is about somebody taking some money and giving it to somebody else so that they have an advantage, that they get something that you won't get — your children won't get — because they're getting it because they paid somebody off. I think most people are pretty opposed to that.” — Alex Gibney, documentary filmmaker

OFFICIAL TRAILER: The Dark Money Game

2-minute video

THE OTHER 9/11: Like A Vulture, What We Did To Chile Is Coming Home To Roost & What It Will Take To Save Ourselves

Murder, torture & the cynical neoliberal hustle that pretends to be a philosophy and way of government.

Double Down News (9/11/22)

25-minute video

“The people united will never be defeated!” TIME TO UNITE, PEOPLE.

It’s Us vs Them!

