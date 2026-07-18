DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.'s avatar
Thomas Balistrieri, Ed.D.
10h

After vomiting, I can’t believe your drawing is a scratch n’ sniff…. , I just had to laugh and laugh. The Troll strikes again…. A perfect drawing and perfect metaphor. I have no words .

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
6hEdited

“The Israeliation of the US military is underway. We lie about everything now.”

Is there any need for the US to merge its military with Israel's? We're pretty much them now.

I don't think shit-for-brains Trump can keep the number of killed and wounded troops a secret forever... There has to be warehouses of frozen corpses piling up in perhaps Germany. Americans need to wake up and smell the shittiness and shut down this war and genocidal Israel forever!

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