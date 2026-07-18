Everyday, in every way, right in yer’ face…

Cartoons and photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more glorifying Trump cartoons!

Understand that the upcoming loss of American troops is a calculated strategy — not a mistake — of the man who has referred to dead and wounded veterans as “suckers and losers.” It’s another Don con job and, unfortunately, most Americans will fall for it.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (7/18/26)

As anyone struggling to get by to save their sanity in America knows, there’s a lota’ shit going down these days. It’s a non-stop, ever-spreading, busted-sphincter shit show of ruling Epstein Class depravity, greed, incompetence, outright stupidity and vapid, evil intent.

Every day, in every way, right in yer’ face …PLOOP!

As the clanky military con job known as the US Government gears up its next doomed and useless Middle East war for Israel and Lockheed Martin quarterly profits, kids are having school lunch programs cut, Medicaid is being denied to vulnerable families, three-quarters of a million Americans are homeless as the cost of housing spirals ever upward in what is supposedly the 'richest country in the world.

And soon to a gas pump near you — $5 to $7-a-gallon gasoline.

And diesel? Fergetabboudit!

But our weapons work, right? Well…

At the very least, one might expect all that taxpayer money funneled off to the Military Industrial Complex and Wall Street would at least result in weaponry that works. But if you watch any of the videos of Iranian and Russian missiles zipping past meandering Patriot missiles ($4-6 million each) leaves one wondering what the hell we paid for.

Then there’s the MQ-9 Reaper drones, costing us $16 million to $30 million and as much as $54 millions each. As of early July, Iran has shot down 30 MQ-9 Reapers using a small, sub-sonic 358 Iranian missile designed specifically to take down the Reaper at a cost of only $20,000 … same as a small car.

The Iranians literally could take down only one MQ-9 for every 1,500 of their 358 drones and break even. But their kill ratio is much better than that.

But give the US military credit, when it comes to a courageous Tomahawk cruise missile attack slaughtering up to 168 including, 120 dangerous little girls ages 7-12 at an elementary school in Minab, Iran, the Pentagon was at the top of their game. Even doing a triple-tap Tomahawk strike to make sure they incinerated any last little survivor.

In the past day, the US has ramped up bombings of civilian bridges, a childrens hospital, power centers and other civilian infrastructure. Like the Minab murders, all war crimes. There is no honor to be found in the US military in these obscenities. Every member, from the general ordering the attack to the guy pressing the launch button to the technicians prepping the missiles to the blank-eyed desk drone processing the paperwork for the next order from the war contractor and the factory worker on the assembly line, are all complicit in war crimes.

So too, average Americans who willfully remain ignorant and silent about what “their” government is doing on their dime and in their name.

The coming shit tsunami

With the inevitability of US troops on the ground and resulting shutdown of shipping in both the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, Donald Trump’s explosive diarrhea is soon to be a tsunami.

Understand that the upcoming loss of American troops is a calculated strategy — not a mistake — of the man who has referred to dead and wounded veterans as “suckers and losers.” It’s another Don con job and, unfortunately, most Americans will fall for it.

“What’ll happen is we’ll hit a roadblock,” warns military and foreign affairs analyst Brandon Wiecherts. “I think we’re going to lose a lot of Marines and a lot of airborne and at that point, Trump will go to the people of the American Republic — so-called — and we’ll say in honor of their memory we must escalate and [Trump will claim the] need more for more power — to do this.

“The Israeliation of the US military is underway. We lie about everything now.”

War will spread across West Asia and the world economy will collapse into global depression and the world will be — like us — swimming in Donald’s Reflective Pool of explosive diarrhea.

Tucker Responds To ‘Billionaire Douchebag’ Owner Of Flock Spy Network

[Editor’s Note: Yeah, so what exactly is going on with those Flock traffic surveillance cameras nobody asked for but we pays for through our taxes? — M. Taylor]

Tucker Carlson Network (7/18/26)

7-minute video

The Insult Of America’s Gerontocracy

“What is offensive about the gerontocracy is how transparently it reveals the rot at the core of the American political system, how plainly it demonstrates that our elected leaders do not serve the people, but serve only their own gratification, only their own power. It is not difficult to imagine a different country, one where elected leaders considered themselves public servants, and one where it does not seem unreasonable that the voters – nominally, those politicians’ boss – might want to know where they’ve been. This is not some great fantasy of a utopian model of self-governance. But for those of us here in the sclerotic and collapsing United States, it is apparently out of reach.” — Moria Donegan, The Mitch McConnell mystery is solved. But it doesn’t look good for America

Official New Reflecting Pool After-Dinner Drink Feature For Trump’s ‘BAAL’Room…

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