Mr. Muddle’s heartthrob

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (2/11/26)

The Guardian had an excellent piece yesterday on apparent 2028 Democratic Party presidential favorite Gavin Newsom, detailing a long, well-established record of voter deception and licking up to the Epstein Class billionaires and tech oligarchs. As with all corporate Dems, Newsom is skilled at reading the political breeze and campaigning on such ignored necessities in the corporate empire as healthcare reform and housing programs, then promptly abandoning or reversing course once in office.

With his great head of hair, good looks and snappy social media put-downs of Donald Trump and playing up to fascist Nick Fuentes, Newsom is skilled at getting media coverage and kindling hope among Democratic Party saps — err, voters — that maybe this is the guy. That maybe — puhleeze, God — this guy will help workers and the collapsing middle class and keep us out of WW III.

Uh, yeah, just like Obama, Clinton and Carter. Big promises followed by obsequious licking up to Republican thugs and selling out to the corporate Epstein Class.

As the unfolding American corporate Epstein Class scandal comes more and more to light, stodgy, arthritic, traitorous, sold-out corporate Democratic Party normal is done.

It’s over.

Pardon me for the following image, but we have to recognize the demonic evil we are up against and recognize that more standard-issue, dribbly corporate Democratic Party shit is not the answer to such terror, it is complicity.

And please notice, this photo was not taken in some rundown, seedy motel. It was clearly taken in a plush, expensive home.

Official cover-up & complicity

Reports of Epstein crimes go back at least three full decades and the FBI did nothing. Not a damn thing.

The Department of ‘Just-Us’ handed Epstein a sweetheart ‘get-out-of-jail-six-days-a-week’ deal. Just like now with Trump, the Biden administration did NOTHING to hold the Epstein Class to account. Nothing to bring some measure of justice for the precious little one above.

Nothing.

The government aided, covered up and facilitated the abuse — and possible ritual sacrifice and murder — of children.

This is the — not ‘our’ — government.

Both political parties and the corporate Epstein Class own it.

Rep. Ro Khana (D-CA), who along with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-TN) sponsored legislation for release of the Epstein files, was interviewed on the Shawn Ryan podcast (below) where he noted:

“The fact that Maria Farmer sent a note to the FBI in 1996 that Epstein was raping young girls and the FBI sat on this and didn’t do anything. And then for 30 years, Maria Farmer was called a liar is appalling. And where is the accountability? Why aren’t we investigating those people at the FBI who just sat on this, who didn’t do anything? That’s why when people say, ‘Oh, this is a Trump thing.’ I say, ‘No, it’s not. It’s an America thing. This happened over successive presidents. These survivors were ignored and abandoned in many different administrations.’ And yeah, you can lay it all on Clinton or Trump, but that’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about a system that protected these rich and powerful people.”

There are many things the Epstein scandal has revealed, and will reveal, but the number one thing to understand is that this was not an accident. It was not an anomaly. In the 1980s the Omaha, Nebraska-based Franklin Scandal was another version of Epstein Class sexual trafficking and perversion. Such demonic behavior of the oligarchy is not a flaw of our capitalistic system, it is a feature. It is the system.

The needed reform movement and accountability will not come from the two corrupt parties or rotted out government. It needs to come from the ground up. From each of us. We either meet the challenge of this moment and revamp this nation or it is our deserved end.

Wishy washy, squishy, flip-flopper — The perfect Dem!

IN KEEPING WITH PARTY POLICY: Gavin Newsom’s Likely Presidential Bid Is Built On Broken Promises

Newsom mocks others for kowtowing, but he regularly bows down to the powerful California interests bankrolling the very authoritarianism from which he claims he can save the nation.

By Gil Durán

The Guardian (2/10/26)

Gavin Newsom has stumbled upon the perfect slogan for his likely upcoming presidential campaign: “Strong and Wrong.” In a recent interview, California’s governor said Americans prefer crude politicians like Donald Trump over leaders who cling to niceties and norms.

“Given the choice … the American people always support strong and wrong versus weak and right,” he said.

This explains why Newsom now spends his days mimicking Trump – lobbing crude insults and mockery on social media. The governor – who has confirmed he’s mulling a 2028 run – plans to defeat Trumpism by imitating Trump. His amusing copycat antics have generated media attention, boosted his poll numbers and earned him the label of Democratic “frontrunner”. But the termed-out governor has a reality check in the mail, since his presidential ambitions will soon bring scrutiny of his record. Unfortunately for Newsom, his eight-year tenure as governor offers a buffet of failed hopes and broken promises. The politician who recently blasted world leaders’ responses to Trump as “pathetic” has a talent for talking big but falling short.

Newsom ran for governor in 2018 as an unabashed progressive, bristling with liberal righteousness, under a campaign slogan of “courage for a change”. This seemed like a jab at his predecessor, Governor Jerry Brown, the elder statesman who focused on stabilizing California’s budget after years of massive deficits.

To prove his grit – and to win support from the powerful California nurses’ union – Newsom said he would seek to create a single-payer public healthcare system in the state. When a critic assailed this as a “pipe dream”, Newsom chided their lack of vision.

“I’m tired of politicians saying they support single-payer but that it’s too soon, too expensive or someone else’s problem,” he said.

Then, as governor, he dumped his signature campaign pledge, opting for lesser reforms.

“This is a flip-flop,” said one union organizer of Newsom’s betrayal. “This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Unfazed, Newsom moved on to other bold visions.

In 2019, he promised to build 3.5 million new units of housing by 2025. Three years later, he backed away from that idea, too, dismissing it as a mere “stretch goal”. “Just 13% of the 3.5 million homes he campaigned on building have been permitted, let alone built,” reported CalMatters in 2022.

Newsom also pledged to appoint a “homeless czar” to address California’s surging homelessness. That promise also fell through the cracks. Frustrated by reporter questions, Newsom eventually declared himself the homeless czar. Then, as homeless numbers spiked, he pivoted to blaming local officials.

Wishy washy flip-flopper

Newsom spent unprecedented amounts of money on these issues – thanks to multibillion-dollar surpluses he inherited from his fiscally disciplined predecessor. But when it came to delivering on his key proposals, Newsom flopped. Making matters worse, the California legislative analyst’s office says he’ll leave the state with looming multibillion-dollar deficits.

Newsom says Americans want strength, but his wishy-washy ways are legendary in Sacramento.

Newsom currently finds himself aligned with Peter Thiel – a Trump backer and major donor to Newsom’s gubernatorial campaign – in an effort to kill a union-backed billionaire tax that would help offset Trump’s healthcare cuts. Newsom mocks others for kowtowing, but he regularly bows down to the powerful California interests bankrolling the very authoritarianism from which he claims he can save the nation.

As a staunch opponent of the death penalty, Newsom declared a moratorium on capital punishment in 2019. Yet he stopped short of commuting death sentences to life imprisonment, meaning the next governor can resume executions.

During the early days of Covid in 2020, Newsom drew praise for his decisive action to halt the spread. Then, after Elon Musk reopened his California Tesla factory in violation of public health rules and rightwingers began protesting against lockdowns, Newsom caved. He rushed to reopen the state and push responsibility down to county officials. Infections and deaths surged.

After the police killing of George Floyd, Newsom embraced the idea of reparations for descendants of slavery. He created a Reparations Task Force to propose legislation, earning him national headlines. In 2025, with racial justice out of style, Newsom vetoed many of the taskforce’s most significant bills to provide tangible reparations.

“Mr Newsom may have less political motivation than he did before as he weighs the possibility of running for president in 2028,” reported the New York Times. “A majority of Americans oppose taxpayer-funded reparations, and the nation as a whole is more conservative than California.”

Politicians shapeshift frequently, but it takes gall for the Golden state’s squishy governor to criticize other leaders as pathetic. In fact, Newsom pioneered the art of placating Trump – praising his botched Covid response in 2020 even though Trump had called the pandemic a “hoax” that would “disappear”.

“He said everything that I could have hoped for,” Newsom said in March 2020, after talking with the president. “Every single thing he said, they followed through.”

“Newsom has repeatedly said he has no criticisms for Trump’s coronavirus response,” reported the Sacramento Bee. “Yet his state is still waiting on needed equipment from the federal government to run tests and prepare its medical system for a surge in new patients – equipment the Democratic governor says he’s been requesting for weeks.”

In Newsom’s defense, Trump had warned governors to be “appreciative” if they wanted federal help. So, Governor Knee Pads puckered up.

“Governor Newsom has been very generous in his words, and I’m being generous to him, too,” Trump said.

Newsom’s Trump-loving phase was among the lowest points of his career. He understands exactly why many world leaders now hesitate to provoke Trump’s wrath. But while he disparages others as cowards, his own courage remains quite selective.

Peter Thiel pal boy

For example, Newsom is largely silent about the California tech oligarchs backing Trump’s regime.

In 2024, he sided with many Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech companies to veto an expansive AI safety bill. He signed a narrower version in 2025, but critics say he’s avoiding tough questions about how AI will kill jobs and harm workers.

“This is a ‘which side are you on’ moment,” said the AFL-CIO president, Liz Schuler, at a press conference on 4 February where labor leaders from swing states threatened to complicate Newsom’s presidential run unless he stops siding with his “big tech billionaire friends” over workers.

Tellingly, Newsom currently finds himself aligned with Peter Thiel – a Trump backer and major donor to Newsom’s gubernatorial campaign – in an effort to kill a union-backed billionaire tax that would help offset Trump’s healthcare cuts. Newsom mocks others for kowtowing, but he regularly bows down to the powerful California interests bankrolling the very authoritarianism from which he claims he can save the nation.

Kissing up to fascists

This glaring hypocrisy fits with Newsom’s embrace of Trumpian tactics, but even his overwrought trolling shtick is a symptom of weakness. Desperate to cover up his liberal California past, he hosts rightwing figures like Steve Bannon and Ben Shapiro on his podcast, berates world leaders for the cameras, and pushes the cynical idea that Americans’ only choice is between glib loudmouths in different colored ties.

Like Trump, Newsom breaks promises, serves billionaire interests and mistakes social media theatrics for leadership. Is that really what American voters will want in 2028? After Richard Nixon, Americans chose Jimmy Carter. After George W Bush, they chose Barack Obama. After Trump, they’ll likely want change – authentic, strong, moral leadership, a leader with competence and vision.

Having watched Newsom for two decades, I don’t see why anyone thinks he’s it. He’s not even “strong and wrong” – just highly ambitious, strategically dishonest and blatantly opportunistic.

Gil Durán is a California journalist and author of the forthcoming book The Nerd Reich: Silicon Valley Fascism and the War On Democracy. He was an adviser to several Democratic politicians.

Busting the Epstein Class

Rep. Ro Khanna -- How Did Epstein Gain Access To The Most Rich & Powerful People On Earth?

“And people need to wake up in this country and say, ‘Look, we got to get our country back." And it starts with elite accountability.’”

The Shawn Ryan Show (2/9/26)

Ro Khanna is the U.S. Representative for California's 17th Congressional District (Silicon Valley) since 2017, serving his fifth term as a Democrat. In this episode, Shawn and Ro discuss the recent drop of the Epstein Files and the two tier system of justice in America.

1-hour, 44-minute video

“I don’t even fucking see left or right anymore. I just see good and evil, and that is it. I don’t see any of this other fucking…I think it’s all I think, you know, Jeremy told me a long time ago, politics is WWF wrestling. I truly believe that. I fucking see it. It’s disgusting. It’s disgusting.” — Shawn Ryan

