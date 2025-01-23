Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“A thousand petty tyrants will soon occupy the halls of the federal government. On the other side of this corps of gleeful little bullies sits the general public. We will all be enlisted, to varying degrees, as either collaborators or targets.” — Hamilton Nolan

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (1/23/25)

We’re in a new world now. A new political reality A new country. Certainly, things weren’t perfect before the new regime took power Monday in Washington, DC, and in fact, the duplicitous, feckless world of then paved the ruinous road to now.

Things will begin ramping up soon as Trump’s various bootlickers, losers, goons, toadies, has-beens, lickspittles, little lapdogs, brownnosers, spineless slimeballs and suck-ups are rubber stamped by the corrupt Congress and take over the government. As they do, it will be important to be centered, clear-eyed and independent as possible. Blunt, no-shades realism needs to replace rosy naive hope. The reality is grim.

As Hamilton Nolan notes above, we will all — eventually — be called upon to be either a collaborator or target. And, yes, even those who don’t “do politics” and choose to tuck their head down and just “go about my business” are — through their inattentive passivity — active collaborators for fascism.

And as former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter observes, under the rule of one man, “This is a revolutionary moment …Whatever we thought America was, isn’t. At least for the next four years.”

In a fascist state there are no passive observers; you either resist or are part of the system. It’s very black or white. Hot or cold. Moral or immoral.

You’re either a rat, or not.

We are headed to dark times and — at least for the time being — there is no real organized opposition. I believe that will begin to emerge over time as MAGA voters awaken to the fact that they — like populist left supporters of Obama in the past — have been conned, played and solidly screwed over by a slick sociopath. It’s already begun. In a hint of what is to come, on his first day in office Trump shivved his voters in the back.

Perhaps, then, people can begin to understand the need to unite and come together as fellow Americans on the only issue that matters; the issue that all the Trumps and Musks and Wall Street freeloaders freakout about the most: CLASS.

Read up on how federal three-letter fascist agencies like the FBI and CIA and state and local police agencies have in the past — and still — infiltrated and destroyed reform groups from within. Read about organizations like the East Berlin Stasi. It’s no exaggeration to say that is where we are likely headed.

Until then, heed Hamilton Nolan’s advice above and below and in any way large or small…

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

And don’t snitch.

NO SNITCHING: A Resolution Of Resistance

“Fascism needs snitches everywhere in order to work. By vowing not to snitch, you can therefore strike a blow for justice, without doing anything at all.”

By Hamilton Nolan

The Guardian (1/3/24)

Are you, like millions of Americans, feeling hopeless and fearful about the dawning of a new age of fascism? And are you, like millions of Americans, in search of a New Year’s resolution that won’t require you to lose weight or go to therapy? Happily, both of these problems can be solved with one action: resolve to make 2025 the year of no snitching.

Choose as your New Year’s mantra that great civic-minded slogan: “If you saw something, no you didn’t.”

Bad times are coming. In less than a month, Trump will return to the White House, with far fewer checks on his power than he had the first time around. He will be surrounded by a team of sociopaths, internet-poisoned bigots and single-issue quacks who have figured out that for the low, low price of absolute loyalty, their boss will grant them the absolute right to pursue their deranged passions as far as they please.

Collaborators or targets

We are entering an age of boutique persecution, in which a broad swath of maniacs will be unleashed by a president devoid of ideology but full of narcissistic craving. A thousand petty tyrants will soon occupy the halls of the federal government. On the other side of this corps of gleeful little bullies sits the general public. We will all be enlisted, to varying degrees, as either collaborators or targets.

Yet hidden in this grim forecast is a chance for all of us to do something righteous. Government persecution requires a lot of informers. It is hard to deport immigrants, infiltrate protest groups and attack civil society without a lot of people telling the powers-that-be where all their enemies are and what they’re doing. None of the most oppressive regimes in history could do it with secret police alone. They needed the help of snitches. Fascism needs snitches everywhere in order to work. By vowing not to snitch, you can therefore strike a blow for justice, without doing anything at all.

“A resolution not to snitch will, I assure you, be condemned as anti-American. So it is. The US relies on snitches to carry out secret drone strikes, to kidnap foreign nationals to black-site prisons, to send Swat teams breaking through the door of your friend who sells weed, to sic the code enforcement squad on your neighbor who has not kept their lawn trimmed to the mandatory length. Snitching is as necessary to the US’s most oppressive impulses as oxygen is to fire.”

‘Um, no sir, I haven’t seen a thing’

It’s easy: when ICE shows up at your workplace asking whether you’ve got any immigrants working there – you don’t know. Have you seen any foreign-looking day laborers working around town? You sure haven’t. Has anyone speaking Spanish offered to babysit for you, tutor your kids, sell you food, do your yardwork or write for your op-ed page? Nope. Hey, have you left water for people wandering through the desert borderlands, or given money to immigrant mothers peddling candy on the train? No, officer, I’m sorry. It doesn’t ring a bell.

“But if you give me your card, officer, I’ll be sure to give you a call if I see anything,” you add helpfully, while dropping the card directly into an oversized envelope with “FOR ANTIFA” scrawled on the outside.

Protecting hardworking immigrants from red-faced deportation thugs is only the most obvious venue for not snitching. The principle can also be applied anywhere that a boss is likely to take advantage of our newly callous political climate.

Have you heard any whispers about a union drive here at our lovely workplace? Sorry, no. Have you heard any of your fellow college students plotting a new Gaza protest encampment? No, sir, not a word. We’ve gotten reports that your co-workers have commandeered one of the storage closets here at Walmart and turned it into an unauthorized nap room; can you point us in the right direction? There could be a promotion in it for you.

Gosh. You would love to. But you just don’t know anything about it.

Proudly ‘anti-American’

A resolution not to snitch will, I assure you, be condemned as anti-American. So it is. The US relies on snitches to carry out secret drone strikes, to kidnap foreign nationals to black-site prisons, to send Swat teams breaking through the door of your friend who sells weed, to sic the code enforcement squad on your neighbor who has not kept their lawn trimmed to the mandatory length. Snitching is as necessary to the US’s most oppressive impulses as oxygen is to fire.

This dynamic will only get more true next year, since Donald Trump makes retaliatory decisions based not on the consensus advice of a meticulous team of professionals, but rather on the gossip he heard from a thrice-divorced Mazda dealership owner on the patio at Mar-a-Lago. The full apparatus of the state will now be conducted according to rumors and innuendo filtered through the addled mind of a reality television star. If there were ever a time to refrain from unleashing the authorities on a minor quality-of-life offender out of an abundance of concern for human rights, this is it.

“No snitching”

Though always popular with normal people, “no snitching” has long been derided by the lords of public opinion: “Why, that is a slogan of rappers, and gang members, and people who are stealing cable straight from the pole! Hardly something that should be tolerated in civic society!” That haughty attitude is more wrong now than ever.

Set aside the slogan and consider the values that we are trying to promote here: protecting the weak from the strong; shielding the vulnerable from powerful sadists; and, above all, trying to make high-strung White House crypto-fascist Stephen Miller so frustrated that he bursts into a puff of smoke like the villain in a Looney Tunes cartoon. These are all proper – even admirable – ethical goals.

So stop asking yourself what you can do to help our nation next year. Channel your nervous energy into keeping your mouth shut. The truth is that the country’s problems are not, and have never been, caused by unlicensed taco vendors or people playing reggaeton a little too loud or people whose zealous Halloween decorations are not explicitly allowed by zoning bylaws.

One exception

The country’s problems are caused by the people most likely to be snitched to, not snitched on. What we really need to fear are those eager to lord their positions over everyone else. The boss, not the worker. The cop, not the vagrant. The president, not the protesters. Today, billionaires with White House offices are much greater threats to our quality of life than anyone whom those billionaires might brand an enemy.

That is why it’s OK to maintain at least one exception to your New Year’s resolution: if you know a rich person cheating on their taxes, snitch away. Law and order, after all, must be maintained.

Hamilton Nolan: What’s giving me hope right now…

Trump’s election in 2016 produced widespread shock, followed by a fruitless four years of quasi-religious belief that our precious norms would save us from his ravages. This time around, we have that experience to teach us all that those norms are utterly illusory. Resisting a slide into fascism means building institutions powerful enough to counter Trump on his own terms.

I put my hope in a resurgent labor movement, which is now boiling with grassroots enthusiasm, as well as the unavoidable fact that a growth in worker power is the only thing that can reverse our 50-year-long crisis of inequality. If you need hope, join a union. We’re all going to need them.

(Hamilton Nolan is the author of The Hammer: Power, Inequality, and the Struggle for the Soul of Labor.)

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit

MAKE NO MISTAKE: This Is Fascism

Democracy Now! (1/21/25)

President Donald Trump was sworn in Monday as the nation's 47th president. The inauguration took place inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, the same spot where Trump's supporters staged an insurrection on January 6, 2021, in a violent attempt to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 race. Hours after Monday's inauguration, Trump granted "full, complete and unconditional" presidential pardons for about 1,500 people involved in the January 6 insurrection. He also commuted the sentences of 14 members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, many of whom had been convicted of seditious conspiracy.

"The expansiveness of the pardon, the glee with which the pardon was issued, is striking," says Jeff Sharlet, an expert on the far right, who describes the overtures Trump and his close allies made to white supremacists and antisemites during the first day of Trump's presidency. [Sharlet’s 2024 book “The Undertow: Scenes From A Slow Civil War” documents the rise and extent of fascist right paramilitaries in the US. — MT]

10-minute video

First Lawsuits Against Trump Admin Target DOGE

Within minutes of Trump taking the oath of office, at least three lawsuits were filed in federal court in Washington, seeking to shut down Elon Musk’s department.

By Josh Gerstein & Kyle Cheney

Politico (1/20/25)

The legal resistance to President Donald Trump has already begun.

Within minutes of Trump taking the oath of office, at least three lawsuits were filed in federal court in Washington, seeking to shut down Elon Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” until it complies with transparency rules related to governmental advisory entities.

The lawsuits allege that the project Trump announced to target government waste violates the Federal Advisory Committee Act by giving private individuals roles in the government decision-making process without the public access the law requires.

Days after his election in November, Trump pledged to set up DOGE, headed by Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump mentioned the so-called department during his inaugural address and aides said he plans to issue an executive order later Monday formalizing the efficiency-seeking enterprise.

Ramaswamy recently stepped back from the project to run for governor in Ohio, but he and Musk previously floated such ideas as “large scale firing of government employees” culled at random from lists of such staffers.

The president does not have the authority to create official government departments without Congress passing a law to do so, but Trump seems intent on calling the anti-bureaucracy project a department regardless. …

Read the rest

RESISTANCE: How Activists Are Fighting ‘Terror’ Charges For Standing Up For Palestine, With Author Tony Greenstein

[Editor’s Note: In the last half of the interview below Jewish scholar Tony Greenstein discusses the history of active Zionist collaboration with and snitching to German Nazis in the lead up to WW II. You can review a recent DeMOCKracy.ink post on Greenstein’s superb book, here. — M. Taylor]

Electronic Intifada (1/2/24)

Just over a year ago, “anti-terrorism” police turned up at the home of writer and Palestine campaigner Tony Greenstein in the English seaside town of Brighton and questioned him over a tweet he had posted saying he supports “Hamas against the Israeli army.” He was arrested and released on restrictive bail conditions.

A few weeks ago, the Crown Prosecution Service charged Greenstein under the notoriously repressive and anti-democratic Terrorism Act 2000, accusing him of expressing “an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organization.”

This serious charge could result in a prison sentence of up to 14 years. We speak to Tony about the growing repression he and other activists and journalists are facing for their work in support of Palestinian liberation and how they are fighting back.

This is a segment from The Electronic Intifada's day 451 livestream. Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Asa Winstanley were joined by UK-based writer and activist Tony Greenstein, EI contributor Abubaker Abed live from Gaza and emergency physician Mimi Syed who is working in Gaza. You can watch the entire broadcast here.

31-minute video

Norman Finkelstein Gives A Much-Needed Dose Of Reality About The Supposed Gaza ‘Ceasefire Agreement’: Link to 8-minute video

CHRIS HEDGES: An Inauguration Day Reflection On The New Fascist State & Collapse Of American Empire & Society

Frank Barat Podcast (1/20/25)

In this conversation, Chris Hedges discusses the implications of Trump's presidency, the influence of the billionaire class, and the dangers of media control and censorship. He reflects on the role of journalists in a changing landscape and the state of the American empire, culminating in a poignant discussion about the legacy of the genocide in Gaza and its global implications.

00:00 The Rise of Trump and Its Implications

04:12 The Role of Billionaires in Politics

07:45 Media Control and Its Consequences

12:53 The State of Journalism Today

20:58 The Future of the American Empire

27:06 Gaza: A Reflection on Global Responsibility

30-minute video

“If Washington does anything well, it is overcompensating for past embarrassing failures. Like 9/11, January 6 represented an intelligence failure for which none of the responsible agencies were punished. In fact, the opposite happened, with more resources lavished on the same agencies that had dropped the ball.

“For the national security state, every failure turns into an opportunity to ‘learn,’ which really means punishing the public through demands for greater surveillance, policing and of course bigger budgets.”

— Ken Klippenstein, How 1/6 Became The New 9/11

"You only have power over people so long as you don't take everything away from them. But when you've robbed a man of everything, he's no longer in your power -- he's free again."

-- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

“This is all about the United States staying in control, and we don’t care who we have to kill, deceive, or defraud in order to accomplish that.”

— Larry C. Johnson, former CIA analyst, Dialogue Works podcast interview (1/20/25)

