“In a free society we're supposed to know the truth. In a society where truth becomes treason, then we're in big trouble. And now, people who are revealing the truth are getting into trouble for it.” — Ron Paul

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for a gallery of cartoons on Democrats!

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (3/22/26)

As yet another Israeli-instigated, American-funded-n-fueled war ignites the Middle East and guarantees to devastate the world economy, impoverish billions, lead to yet more murder, millions of refugees and devastate life in this country, there is one question that needs to be asked of every candidate running for Congress this year.

It is a simple either-or-question: Are you America First, or Israel First?

It’s direct.

No waffling.

No nuance.

It also tells you whether you are talking to an American or a traitor. If a candidate tries to waffle or weasel some polysyllabic, paragraph-long, slice-n-dice bullshit politician response, know you are dealing with a bought-off-and-owned traitor.

It is the Number One question to be asked of anyone in this foreign-occupied, directed and thoroughly corrupted federal government. Given they are supposed to be the opposition party, it is essential for all Democrats to answer in public.

If they say: “Well, it’s complicated” know they are a piece of shit. Murdering children is not “complicated”. It’s always immoral and anyone who facilitates it is complicit in the murder.

Not only do they not deserve your vote, they have justifiably earned your disgust and contempt.

The second question

Demand to know if they have in the past or currently accepted any money from the American Israel Public Affair Committee (AIPAC), JStreetPAC or any other Israel/Zionist political action committee. You can check their status before you go to a campaign event at the Track AIPAC link below.

If they have accepted a penny from any of the Israeli/Zionist PACs, know they are bought off, corrupt and not working to keep your kid from being traumatized, maimed or dying in yet another doomed Middle East war fought for Israel.

You can check a Saturday update on horrific US/Israeli genocidal war crimes, including rape, sexual torture and murder of children in the Electronic Intifada update below..

What it looked like

I asked these questions of Marc Scheffler, a self-described progressive “independent Democrat” running in the Wisconsin 8th Congressional district primary, at a campaign event yesterday that drew about 70 people. In his comments before a vigorous Q&A, Scheffler said he is running a campaign funded entirely by voter donations and is taking no PAC funding.

When I asked if he were America First or Israel First he emphatically — and with no hesitation — straight-up replied, “America First!”

When I asked, he confirmed he was not taking any Zionist PAC money. The Republican incumbent and Trump lap warmer, Rep. Tony Wied has lapped up $29,371 in direct or related Israeli PAC donations and advertising.

There was no push back from anyone in the room about either of my questions or my tone.

Time to ignite the grass roots

I have also made it clear in frequent calls to Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin I will not vote for her if she chooses to run again if she continues to take money from the Israeli lobby (currently a soul-busting total of $2,907,105), no matter her mildly progressive positions on any other issue. Being a legislative tool of a genocidal fascist ideology is simply wrong and outweighs all else.

I have not committed to voting for Mark, yet. I need to learn more, but so far I’m interested. If you are interested in learning more about Mark’s campaign and wish to donate, link to his campaign website here.

Resist

Persist

Don’t be complicit!

To Find If Your Member Of Congress Has Been Bought Off By AIPAC Link HERE

Congressional Candidates Endorsed By Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption

Never-ending American-funded Israeli atrocities continue

Here’s What Your AIPAC-funded Congress Members Make Possible: Family & Child Murder, Rape, Sexual Torture

[Editor’s Note: For a few minutes of beauty and resilience, be sure to watch the last segment. — MT]

Electronic Intifada (3/21/26)

24-minute video

REALLY? So People Learning The Truth About The Government Is Treason?

“If I am traitor, who did I betray? I gave all my information to the American public, to American journalists who are reporting on American issues. If they see that as treason, I think people really need to consider who they think they're working for. The public is supposed to be their boss, not their enemy.” — Edward Snowden

“I’m afraid, based on my own experience, that fascism will come to America in the name of national security.”

— Jim Garrison, JFK assassination investigator

Echo Of 1930s Germany…

“What is strange about being in America in the time of Trump is how ordinary it is, how what was unimaginable just over a year ago is suddenly, shockingly no longer a surprise.”

— Colm Tóibín

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