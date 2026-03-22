CARTOON: The No. 1 Question EVERY Congressional Candidate Needs To Be Asked!
If a candidate tries to waffle or weasel some polysyllabic, paragraph-long, slice-n-dice bullshit politician response, know you are dealing with a bought-off-and-owned traitor.
“In a free society we're supposed to know the truth. In a society where truth becomes treason, then we're in big trouble. And now, people who are revealing the truth are getting into trouble for it.” — Ron Paul
Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink
Link here for a gallery of cartoons on Democrats!
By Mark Taylor
DeMOCKracy.ink (3/22/26)
As yet another Israeli-instigated, American-funded-n-fueled war ignites the Middle East and guarantees to devastate the world economy, impoverish billions, lead to yet more murder, millions of refugees and devastate life in this country, there is one question that needs to be asked of every candidate running for Congress this year.
It is a simple either-or-question: Are you America First, or Israel First?
It’s direct.
No waffling.
No nuance.
It also tells you whether you are talking to an American or a traitor. If a candidate tries to waffle or weasel some polysyllabic, paragraph-long, slice-n-dice bullshit politician response, know you are dealing with a bought-off-and-owned traitor.
It is the Number One question to be asked of anyone in this foreign-occupied, directed and thoroughly corrupted federal government. Given they are supposed to be the opposition party, it is essential for all Democrats to answer in public.
If they say: “Well, it’s complicated” know they are a piece of shit. Murdering children is not “complicated”. It’s always immoral and anyone who facilitates it is complicit in the murder.
Not only do they not deserve your vote, they have justifiably earned your disgust and contempt.
The second question
Demand to know if they have in the past or currently accepted any money from the American Israel Public Affair Committee (AIPAC), JStreetPAC or any other Israel/Zionist political action committee. You can check their status before you go to a campaign event at the Track AIPAC link below.
If they have accepted a penny from any of the Israeli/Zionist PACs, know they are bought off, corrupt and not working to keep your kid from being traumatized, maimed or dying in yet another doomed Middle East war fought for Israel.
You can check a Saturday update on horrific US/Israeli genocidal war crimes, including rape, sexual torture and murder of children in the Electronic Intifada update below..
What it looked like
I asked these questions of Marc Scheffler, a self-described progressive “independent Democrat” running in the Wisconsin 8th Congressional district primary, at a campaign event yesterday that drew about 70 people. In his comments before a vigorous Q&A, Scheffler said he is running a campaign funded entirely by voter donations and is taking no PAC funding.
When I asked if he were America First or Israel First he emphatically — and with no hesitation — straight-up replied, “America First!”
When I asked, he confirmed he was not taking any Zionist PAC money. The Republican incumbent and Trump lap warmer, Rep. Tony Wied has lapped up $29,371 in direct or related Israeli PAC donations and advertising.
There was no push back from anyone in the room about either of my questions or my tone.
Time to ignite the grass roots
I have also made it clear in frequent calls to Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin I will not vote for her if she chooses to run again if she continues to take money from the Israeli lobby (currently a soul-busting total of $2,907,105), no matter her mildly progressive positions on any other issue. Being a legislative tool of a genocidal fascist ideology is simply wrong and outweighs all else.
I have not committed to voting for Mark, yet. I need to learn more, but so far I’m interested. If you are interested in learning more about Mark’s campaign and wish to donate, link to his campaign website here.
Resist
Persist
Don’t be complicit!
To Find If Your Member Of Congress Has Been Bought Off By AIPAC Link HERE
Congressional Candidates Endorsed By Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption
HERE!
Never-ending American-funded Israeli atrocities continue
Here’s What Your AIPAC-funded Congress Members Make Possible: Family & Child Murder, Rape, Sexual Torture
[Editor’s Note: For a few minutes of beauty and resilience, be sure to watch the last segment. — MT]
Electronic Intifada (3/21/26)
24-minute video
REALLY? So People Learning The Truth About The Government Is Treason?
“If I am traitor, who did I betray? I gave all my information to the American public, to American journalists who are reporting on American issues. If they see that as treason, I think people really need to consider who they think they're working for. The public is supposed to be their boss, not their enemy.”
— Edward Snowden
“I’m afraid, based on my own experience, that fascism will come to America in the name of national security.”
— Jim Garrison, JFK assassination investigator
Echo Of 1930s Germany…
“What is strange about being in America in the time of Trump is how ordinary it is, how what was unimaginable just over a year ago is suddenly, shockingly no longer a surprise.”
— Colm Tóibín
"You see, evil shows itself in such an obvious manner that we actually don’t see it" wrote Thomas Balistrieri. This is such a profound truth. Trump puts an ugly obvious orange yet unmasked loud ugly face on an ugly empire, yet we are entertained by him. Obama wore a more humane-a kinder mask as he did hugely hypocritical- unethical deeds for an ugly empire. Obama nor Biden at least did not celebrate loudly their immoral acts to keep us entertained by outrageousness. Trump gets away with more than Obama did because we are entertained- transfixed by his nonstop entertainment- ugliness- like we were watching a never ending villain movie where the sociopathic Joker is breaking so many norms and laws we can hardly keep track of them-appealing to our baser instincts-watching to see how far he will take his evil and get away with it as he tells us “catch me if you can”. This entertainment-this distraction keeps us from seeing how ugly we have become just in the watching of him. We watch Trump waiting for the next person he debases, for his next extreme of ugliness not seeing we are becoming uglier in the passive watching-acceptance- adjusted to evil in the watching. Evil is normalized. “Good guys” who track and tell us of all the laws broken just aren’t nearly as entertaining -they bore us with interruptions to the show-the never-ending movie-a thriller-a horror. AND the “good guys” aren’t as good as they think they are as they defend their own passivity as alerting us to a fire rather than getting out from behind their screens and actually doing ACTS that go towards putting the fire out. We are what we attend to-we become what we attend to. Attention is a moral act. Taking inventory-gathering more evidence of evil-of a fire rather than putting full focus on putting the fire out. We have attended to Trump more than enough to have accumulated far more than enough evidence to put our full attention on putting him out of office- for full focus on section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution or impeachment. Americans need to get out from behind our screens-they need to stop watching the Trump show and make a show ourselves. Show up in the tens of millions against the illegal acts-the war on Iran-Genocide enabled a fueled by America-Trumps just here alone should be more than enough to get us out from behind our screens. But no, it’s not watching the NFL-playing video games-writing and reading substacks-podcasts-scrolling-posting our own outrage...keeps behind our screens. Americans deserve to burn to death. They could have stopped through activism, but they let him burn the world and themselves as they sat behind their screens.
Well said Mark. You've asked the right questions. With the kidnapping of the Venezuelan president, Trump should have enough practice to be able to grab Bibi and send him off to the ICC. It would have been easier during one of Netanyahu's seven recent trips to DC, but with all those US marines in the Middle East at present, not only a decapitation operation in Israel should be doable but there the IMP could be disarmed and those troops could be sent back to within their own borders and the country could be policed by the US. We more or less did that in Germany in 1945 when the regime was destroyed and Germany rebuilt as a democratic nation for eighty years. Why not give Israel a chance to do the same. Trump might even get the peace prize he covets.