DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
3h

"You see, evil shows itself in such an obvious manner that we actually don’t see it" wrote Thomas Balistrieri. This is such a profound truth. Trump puts an ugly obvious orange yet unmasked loud ugly face on an ugly empire, yet we are entertained by him. Obama wore a more humane-a kinder mask as he did hugely hypocritical- unethical deeds for an ugly empire. Obama nor Biden at least did not celebrate loudly their immoral acts to keep us entertained by outrageousness. Trump gets away with more than Obama did because we are entertained- transfixed by his nonstop entertainment- ugliness- like we were watching a never ending villain movie where the sociopathic Joker is breaking so many norms and laws we can hardly keep track of them-appealing to our baser instincts-watching to see how far he will take his evil and get away with it as he tells us “catch me if you can”. This entertainment-this distraction keeps us from seeing how ugly we have become just in the watching of him. We watch Trump waiting for the next person he debases, for his next extreme of ugliness not seeing we are becoming uglier in the passive watching-acceptance- adjusted to evil in the watching. Evil is normalized. “Good guys” who track and tell us of all the laws broken just aren’t nearly as entertaining -they bore us with interruptions to the show-the never-ending movie-a thriller-a horror. AND the “good guys” aren’t as good as they think they are as they defend their own passivity as alerting us to a fire rather than getting out from behind their screens and actually doing ACTS that go towards putting the fire out. We are what we attend to-we become what we attend to. Attention is a moral act. Taking inventory-gathering more evidence of evil-of a fire rather than putting full focus on putting the fire out. We have attended to Trump more than enough to have accumulated far more than enough evidence to put our full attention on putting him out of office- for full focus on section 4 of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution or impeachment. Americans need to get out from behind our screens-they need to stop watching the Trump show and make a show ourselves. Show up in the tens of millions against the illegal acts-the war on Iran-Genocide enabled a fueled by America-Trumps just here alone should be more than enough to get us out from behind our screens. But no, it’s not watching the NFL-playing video games-writing and reading substacks-podcasts-scrolling-posting our own outrage...keeps behind our screens. Americans deserve to burn to death. They could have stopped through activism, but they let him burn the world and themselves as they sat behind their screens.

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Robert De Graaf's avatar
Robert De Graaf
6h

Well said Mark. You've asked the right questions. With the kidnapping of the Venezuelan president, Trump should have enough practice to be able to grab Bibi and send him off to the ICC. It would have been easier during one of Netanyahu's seven recent trips to DC, but with all those US marines in the Middle East at present, not only a decapitation operation in Israel should be doable but there the IMP could be disarmed and those troops could be sent back to within their own borders and the country could be policed by the US. We more or less did that in Germany in 1945 when the regime was destroyed and Germany rebuilt as a democratic nation for eighty years. Why not give Israel a chance to do the same. Trump might even get the peace prize he covets.

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