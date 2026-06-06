“The silence about him shouts out everything you need to know about today’s corporate Democratic Party.”

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

Link here for more cartoons on the Democratic Party

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (6/6/26)

There is a selective amnesia and silence that reveals the rot at the heart of the Democratic Party — the supposed lefty wing of the American corporate uniparty.

Have you ever wondered why the Democrat who won four terms of the presidency in the midst of crushing economic collapse and world war, despite being opposed by the corporate powers and outspent each time ten-to-one is never mentioned by any modern Democrat.

I’m speaking of course of Franklin Delano Roosevelt — FDR. The single most effective and positively impactful president in US history.

FDR came to power in the darkest depths of the Great Depression, when Wall Street was gutted and massive dust storms buried the heart of the country, sending millions migrating to find a chance of survival. At the same time, Hitler’s party was coming to power and the conflict over the occupation of China by Japan was expanding.

From devastating economic collapse and global world war, to complete lack of trust in a feckless, corrupt federal government, the parallels between what FDR faced then and the sick state of the nation today is brutally obvious.

Thrown into empathy

FDR was an unlikely champion of the poor and working class. Born into great wealth and inherited privilege, he was a fifth cousin of former president Teddy Roosevelt, and followed in Teddy’s big footsteps.

But FDR was thrown into another world when, at the age of 29, he contracted polio and was permanently paralyzed from the waist down. He could only stand and walk short distances with heavy leg braces and needed to be lifted up from his bed in the morning and physically assisted throughout the day. He was mostly limited to a wheelchair.

As with the American working class, he was handicapped by undeserved fate.

His loss evolved into a gift to the poor and working class, with whom FDR now had a personal experience of undeserved loss and obstacle. FDR’s New Deal led to government work for the young in the Civilian Conservation Corps, livable retirement with Social Security, education for returning veterans through the GI Bill of Rights and broad-ranging regulatory changes and whole new agencies to address the kind of corporate grift and deceit that led to the brutal suffering and tragedy of the Great Depression.

"Franklin's illness...gave him strength and courage he had not had before. He had to think out the fundamentals of living and learn the greatest of all lessons - infinite patience and never ending persistence." — Eleanor Roosevelt

The missing voice

Yet, when was the last time you heard even the most “progressive” Democrat today mention FDR? At a parallel time of crisis and corruption, when FDR’s message and record would resonate with an increasingly immiserated population, I cannot recall FDR being mentioned by any Democrat.

The increasingly corrupt, cowardly, corporate-owned Democratic Party has scrubbed away the memory of FDR and his record of accomplishments that directly improved the lives of Americans and laid the foundation for the booming prosperity of the 1950s and early 60s.

Obviously, no man is perfect and FDR had his flaws, but his legislative record directly improved the lives of Americans over the past 90 years. As Donald Trump enacts the fascist Project 2025 to methodically dismantle or cripple many of the New Deal reforms, Democrats make no mention of FDR and the legacy of the New Deal that saved America.

The silence about him shouts out everything you need to know about today’s corporate Democratic Party.

What is often ignored is that many of the programs FDR enacted were drawn straight from the demands and platforms of radical left activists, the labor union movement, anarchists and political parties like the socialists and communists. Turns out, it was their leftist ideas and proposals that were just what was needed to save America in the depths of the Great Depression.

The very same protections that could prevent us from what is likely to be the coming Greater Depression.

While today’s Democratic Party may talk of the need for universal healthcare or affordable housing and raising the minimum wage during the campaign season, once in power all those promises evaporate in the heat of Wall Street money and Zionist browbeating.

FDR confided in a letter to his brother that his biggest accomplishment had been saving capitalism. Which would be my biggest criticism of FDR.

In 2023 the three-part docuseries “FDR” was released. I knew nothing about it until I happened upon it recently on Netflix. If the Democratic Party had an ounce of intelligence and any true allegiance to helping Americans, they would have promoted the hell out of it.

The series is a unique blend of archive film, drama reenactment and interviews with a variety of scholars, historians and FDR biographers and a powerful reminder of what a political leader and party truly representing the needs of the people at a time of crisis can — and should — do.

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.” — Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt, January 20, 1937

Added Note: The Tucker Carlson interview posted below with leftist comedian Jimmy Dore provides an excellent dissection of the betrayal of the nation by both political parties and the need for people to pull themselves out of the right/left fake distraction. Dore’s comments of his personal journey and the lessons from Carl Jung that saved his life are an interesting bonus.

The right man at the right time

FDR Official Trailer

History Channel (3/8/23)

The HISTORY® Channel is proud to announce its latest premium presidential miniseries, “FDR,” executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning, bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, Academy Award®-nominated producer Bradley Cooper, under his production company Lea Pictures, and Academy Award-winning creative production company RadicalMedia, in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. The new three-night documentary event provides an epic portrait of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, unpacking how his own fight with polio prepared him for the challenges of leading the United States through the Great Depression and World War II.

Based upon Goodwin’s New York Times bestseller, Leadership: In Turbulent Times, viewers will experience a most harrowing, yet heroic time in history when through grit, commitment and shared sacrifice FDR was the right man at the right time to lead the U.S. and the allied nations, projecting confidence in himself and America.

2-minute video

Flogging the two-party lie

Jimmy Dore & Tucker Carlson On The Fraud Of American Democracy, Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Thomas Massie & More

Tucker Carlson Network (6/5/26)

1-hour, 52-minute video

The Performative State Of The US Left With Journalist Arun Gupta

“It’s in a miserable state. It’s never been worse.”

CounterPunch Radio (6/5/26)

Journalist Arun Gupta returns to CounterPunch Radio to discuss the state of the left, antiwar politics, and much more. Arun talks to host Eric Draitser and provides his analysis of the No Kings movement and how leftists should understand it, as well as a retrospective of the antiwar movements around Iraq and Vietnam. He explores the importance of physical community and organization using the example of New York’s Lower East Side, where he resides.

The conversation also touches on the Left’s historic role in countering the hegemonic view of global affairs. A devoted leftist, Marxist, investigative journalist, chef, and food tour guide, Arun Gupta always brings incisive analysis and thoughtful critique to CounterPunch.

1-hour, 35-minute audio

Killing off free speech across the west

Hasan Piker Speaks Out On His Ban From Entry To England

Democracy Now! (6/5/26)

The British government earlier this week barred left-wing political commentators Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur from entering the U.K. ahead of several speaking events. The Home Office said it was canceling their travel permits because "their presence in the U.K. may not be conducive to the public good." Piker and Uygur, who are related, are both outspoken in their criticism of Israel. While the government did not cite a specific reason for the ban, some lawmakers and pro-Israel groups had accused the two of promoting antisemitism, which they reject.



"I find what the British government did here to be objectionable. I find it to be disgusting. I also find it to be terrifying," Piker tells Democracy Now! "I think it's a sign that we're … headed down a very different — dare I say, fascist — direction in the Western world."

19-minute video

How Secret Pro-Israel Money Flooded The Labour Party & Ended With A Ban Of Hasan Piker & Cenk Uygur — After Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur were banned from entering the UK earlier this week, reportedly because of their criticism of Israel, Piker commented that he “would never have imagined that a [Labour] government would ban me from entering the UK.” Indeed, millions of UK voters would likely agree. But Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is not really a Labour government; it came to power on the back of a secret project to wrest control of the Labour Party back from an ascendant left wing. This secret project was resourced by illegally undeclared money from wealthy donors, funneled through a seemingly anodyne think tank called Labour Together. It involved covertly seeding promiscuous claims of antisemitism against political opponents, attempting to silence independent media that threatened to expose its project, and—ultimately—developing the dishonest leadership pitch that allowed Keir Starmer to trick a left-wing membership to elect him leader. … Link to story

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