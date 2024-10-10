CARTOON: Geriatric Genetic Genius
When it comes to the issue of bad genes, there is no better genetic expert than Donald J. Trump.
Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink
The real threat — the immediate danger to us all — is to be found in the inbred, incestuous clots of the undeserving mega wealthy freeloaders, like Donald J. Trump and his bipartisan cronies; the real poison in America.
By Mark Taylor
DeMOCKracy.ink (10/10/24)
With Donald Trump’s recent rants about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the nation with “bad genes”, American fascism is descending to truly Hitlerian cesspool depths. But, hey, when it comes to the issue of bad genes, there is no better genetic expert than Donald J. Trump. I mean look at (suspiciously sniffling) Donald Jr. and his vacant-stare little bro, Eric.
As economic disparity grows and more Americans fall into homelessness, addiction, uncertainty and despair, the need for a villain to blame it all on increases. Instead of looking toward the real threat to economic stability — wealthy grifters and scammers like Donald Trump and their corporate mob operations — fascist xenophobes direct the blame and hate to the brown-skinned lawn worker or the black factory worker.
While certainly the southwest border has been a bipartisan mess in need of major reform for the past decade, the greatest threat to me is not my Mexican immigrant neighbors who help me clean the gutters, replace a sidewalk and share joke. No, the real threat — the immediate danger to us all — is to be found in the inbred, incestuous clots of the undeserving mega wealthy freeloaders, like Donald J. Trump and his bipartisan cronies; the real poison in America.
TRUMPTURD: Fevered Fascist Lies About Immigrants Bringing ‘Bad Genes’ Into The Country
FactCheck.org asked the Trump campaign about all these details, and a spokesperson responded only by saying that Trump “will begin the largest mass deportation in history on day one.”
By Matt Shuman
HuffPost (10/7/24)
During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, Donald Trump said immigrants were filling the country with “bad genes” and used lies about decades-old crime statistics to make his point.
Trump has long been obsessed with the idea that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America — echoing Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric. For years, he has lied that other countries are purposefully sending criminals to the United States.
As part of his recent weekslong racist smear campaign, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), falsely said Haitian immigrants had raised the infectious disease rate in Springfield, Ohio. And Trump has been touting his mass deportation agenda, which he says he’ll enact as soon as he’s in office.
Manipulating fake fears
“How about allowing people to come through an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers?” Trump told Hewitt, referring to the Biden administration. “Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States. You know, now, a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we’ve got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. They left, they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here that are criminals.”
The xenophobic claim that immigrants are genetically predisposed to committing violent crimes is shocking and false — but xenophobia is also a cornerstone of Trump’s presidential campaign.
Trump’s numbers are based on heavily manipulated statistics about the criminal conviction records of people with cases in immigration court — cases that span several decades, some long before President Joe Biden was in office, and which include people currently serving prison time. …
Life is good again. Red Orange Peeing Donnie is back … and there is little I find as satisfying as that set of drawings. I did notice you increased the size of his wanker … or is it that his body has shrunk. Here is an FYI: people believe that as they get older their noses grow. Wrong. Their faces shrink or tighten up just enough that the nose begins to appear larger.
As for the coloration. I brought the picture into my urologist who stayed quite clearly: the man doesn’t drink enough water. Once a day the urine needs to look fairly clear and I haven’t see that dude pee clean for many years now. I would say hold him under water for, 6 or 7 minutes, to ensure a full cleaning of the pipes. Yes, it is a good day today, Pee Man is back.
Hello Mark..........wonderful isn't it when a whole country of immigrants 'sneers and fulminates' nonsense.
OF course all over the west we are seeing exactly the same rhetoric.
Frankly it makes me SEETHE.
I have always been of the opinion that immigrants, not only do work that citizens won't do they also bring friendship/culture/food.
That some of them might be criminal is really just frightening the American populace who I might add are good at being frightened.
Happy to have our new Ecuadorians........they are always smiling and food is great.
Everyone in the world should be embracing these people and thanking them for working often in nightmarish conditions and low wages.
OK send the whole lot home or wherever and let's see who works the fields and other jobs.
Who is allowed into the USA?
Presently in France we are having thousands of American immigrants, what do we do? Turn them away?