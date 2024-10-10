Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“I HATE AMERICAN POLITICS WITH EVERY ATOM OF MY BEING.”

— Marlona123, podcast chat comment (1/9/24)

The real threat — the immediate danger to us all — is to be found in the inbred, incestuous clots of the undeserving mega wealthy freeloaders, like Donald J. Trump and his bipartisan cronies; the real poison in America.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (10/10/24)

With Donald Trump’s recent rants about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the nation with “bad genes”, American fascism is descending to truly Hitlerian cesspool depths. But, hey, when it comes to the issue of bad genes, there is no better genetic expert than Donald J. Trump. I mean look at (suspiciously sniffling) Donald Jr. and his vacant-stare little bro, Eric.

As economic disparity grows and more Americans fall into homelessness, addiction, uncertainty and despair, the need for a villain to blame it all on increases. Instead of looking toward the real threat to economic stability — wealthy grifters and scammers like Donald Trump and their corporate mob operations — fascist xenophobes direct the blame and hate to the brown-skinned lawn worker or the black factory worker.

While certainly the southwest border has been a bipartisan mess in need of major reform for the past decade, the greatest threat to me is not my Mexican immigrant neighbors who help me clean the gutters, replace a sidewalk and share joke. No, the real threat — the immediate danger to us all — is to be found in the inbred, incestuous clots of the undeserving mega wealthy freeloaders, like Donald J. Trump and his bipartisan cronies; the real poison in America.

TRUMPTURD: Fevered Fascist Lies About Immigrants Bringing ‘Bad Genes’ Into The Country

FactCheck.org asked the Trump campaign about all these details, and a spokesperson responded only by saying that Trump “will begin the largest mass deportation in history on day one.”

By Matt Shuman

HuffPost (10/7/24)

During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, Donald Trump said immigrants were filling the country with “bad genes” and used lies about decades-old crime statistics to make his point.

Trump has long been obsessed with the idea that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America — echoing Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s rhetoric. For years, he has lied that other countries are purposefully sending criminals to the United States.

As part of his recent weekslong racist smear campaign, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), falsely said Haitian immigrants had raised the infectious disease rate in Springfield, Ohio. And Trump has been touting his mass deportation agenda, which he says he’ll enact as soon as he’s in office.

Manipulating fake fears

“How about allowing people to come through an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers?” Trump told Hewitt, referring to the Biden administration. “Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States. You know, now, a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we’ve got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. They left, they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here that are criminals.”

The xenophobic claim that immigrants are genetically predisposed to committing violent crimes is shocking and false — but xenophobia is also a cornerstone of Trump’s presidential campaign.

Trump’s numbers are based on heavily manipulated statistics about the criminal conviction records of people with cases in immigration court — cases that span several decades, some long before President Joe Biden was in office, and which include people currently serving prison time. …

