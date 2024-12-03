Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

“To understand how we got here, understand “THE” problem of the system.”

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (12/3/24)

In our personal lives it is essential to understand and sniff out the difference between “A” problem and “THE” problem. In my career as a psychotherapist, a client would often be referred because they were suffering from “A” problem of anxiety. Twenty minutes into my session it would become apparent that “THE” problem was an abusive relationship.The client could begin to discern how their individual problem of anxiety was a product of a systemic problem: the relationship.

The same discernment is needed in politics. Especially in politics. Especially with what is now escalating.

Every day we are smacked upside the head with “A” problem, be it cost of living, genocide, growing homelessness and bankruptcies due to medical debt, obscene military corruption or rising violence and drug-related deaths of despair.

Below are two videos, one on the ongoing systemic suppression of the reality of the JFK assassination 61 years ago and the other an interview with former Republican Congressional aide Mike Lofgren on his excellent book “The Deep State: The Fall Of The Constitution And The Rise Of A Shadow Government”. The first is an example of the product of the later.

Lofgren popularized the term “Deep State” with his 2017 book.

Puked up

Lofgren shows how “A” problem in tonight’s headlines is a logical manifestation of the “THE” problem of the underlying systemic rot of our Deep State fascist corporate political, economic and surveillance regime.

“A” problem of a presidential assassination — and subsequent murderous purge of MLK Jr., RFK, Malcolm X and Fred Hampton — is not a one-off incident. It is a logical product puked up by “THE” problem of the corporate fascist state.

“THE” crisis is systemic, not “A” hyperventilating headline.

The system is the reason election after election, bouncing back and forth between the ‘two’ parties, the only thing that changes for the American people is things get worse. We don’t have two parties, we have “THE” problem of the Corporate Uniparty and sock puppet Candidate A or sock puppet Candidate B won’t change the system. They are to the system what doggy droppings on your front porch are to your neighbor’s unleashed dog.

“Not for thee, but only for me.”

“Genocide” Joe Biden’s pardon of past and preemptive pardon of as yet unknown crimes for his criminal pervert son Hunter is a perfect example of how the system is “not for thee, but only for me.” Flush all the Democratic Party crap we’re being told about a loving, compassionate father trying to ‘protect’ his son. Biden’s a thug. What about the parents of the children Biden and Isr#el slaughter daily?

To understand how we got here, understand “THE” problem of the system.

To all my foreign readers, to better understand the US listen carefully to Mike Lofgren in the video below. He explains the cruel hypocrisy and corruption of “THE” systemic world threat of the American state. He outlines the perverse logic and why it can suddenly decide to unleash catastrophe on your national economy, send your kid off to die in some proxy war for American corporate profit or drop bombs and missiles onto your community.

As Lofgren notes in his book, “In effect, sanctions take another country’s civilian population hostage in order to get its leaders to acquiesce.”

And, as the 2019 Princeton study proved, American citizens have absolutely no control over the Deep State governing foreign or domestic policy and atrocities.

And my fellow Americans, understand — as the hit job on JFK, the Ukraine war and the US/Isr*el genocide demonstrate — we are all in the target scope of “THE” problem.

Resist.

Persist.

Don’t submit.

CORPORATE COUP: The Op-Ed The New York Times Requested, Then Never Ran

A summary of JFK journalism in recent years that the New York Times skeedaddled from publishing

From David Talbot

JFK Facts (12/2/24)

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Last year, The New York Times editorial page editors asked author David Talbot — who has written books on the Kennedy brothers and the CIA — to write a detailed op-ed piece on the anniversary of the Deep State assassination of JFK. He delivered the piece and then never heard back and the piece went unpublished. This is a reading of Talbot’s review of recent reporting that has shattered the lies, illusions and deceptions of the official Warren Commission Report. In this we see how the real powers that run the nation work. — Mark Taylor]

Link to 4-minute video

CONTROLLING THE GOVERNMENT: The Deep State Hiding In Plain Sight

“Hooked on war, genuflecting to big donors, in thrall to discredited economic theories and utterly bereft of a moral compass, America’s governing classes are selling their souls to entrenched interest while our bridges collapse, wages, stagnate, and our water is increasingly undrinkable.”

— From “Deep State” book description.

Moyers & Company (4/15/14)

Mike Lofgren, a congressional staff member for 28 years, joins Bill Moyers to talk about what he calls Washington's "Deep State," in which elected and unelected figures collude to protect and serve powerful vested interests.

27-minute video

‘DEEP STATE"‘ — Identifying the Murderer In The House

"It is how we had deregulation, financialization of the economy, the Wall Street bust, the erosion of our civil liberties and perpetual war. The deep state is not Democrat or Republican, not left or right. What it is is an ideology. I just don't think we've named it. It's a kind of corporatism. Now the actors in this drama tend to steer clear of social issues. They pretend to be merely neutral servants of the state, giving the best advice possible on national security or financial matters. “But they hold a very deep ideology of the Washington consensus at home, which is deregulation, outsourcing, de-industrialization and financialization and they believe in American exceptionalism abroad, which is boots on the ground; it's our right to meddle everywhere in the world and the result of that is perpetual war.”

— Mike Lofgren, former GOP Congressional staffer and author of “The Deep State: The Fall Of The Constitution And The Rise Of A Shadow Government”

Oxford University Press Picks Perfect Word To Represent 2024 — ‘ Brain Rot’

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl won’t say it, but the popular use of ‘brain rot’ had little to nothing to do with social media use. It was related to “Genocide” Joe’s crumbling mental state and all the evil corporate foreign policy rot he puked up on the world. — Mark Taylor]

HuffPost (12/2/24)

LONDON (AP) — Many of us have felt it, and now it’s official: “brain rot” is the Oxford dictionaries’ word of the year.

Oxford University Press said Monday that the evocative phrase “gained new prominence in 2024,” with its frequency of use increasing 230% from the year before.

Oxford defines brain rot as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.”

The word of the year is intended to be “a word or expression that reflects a defining theme from the past 12 months.”

“Brain rot” was chosen by a combination of public vote and language analysis by Oxford lexicographers. It beat five other finalists: demure, slop, dynamic pricing, romantasy and lore.

While it may seem a modern phenomenon, the first recorded use of “brain rot” was by Henry David Thoreau in his 1854 ode to the natural world, “Walden.”

Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl said that in its modern sense, “’brain rot’ speaks to one of the perceived dangers of virtual life, and how we are using our free time.”

“It feels like a rightful next chapter in the cultural conversation about humanity and technology. It’s not surprising that so many voters embraced the term, endorsing it as our choice this year,” he said.

Last year’s Oxford word of the year was “rizz,” a riff on charisma, used to describe someone’s ability to attract or seduce another person.

Link to Story

Jon Stewart Scorches Biden & Democrats On Hypocrisy Of Hunter Pardon

“Hypocrisy isn’t illegal. Nor is it particularly unusual in politics. The problem is the rest of the Democrats made Biden’s pledge to not pardon Hunter the foundation of their defense of America, this great experiment.”

18-minute video

“There's a great book by Thomas Frank called “Listen Liberal” and that kind of radicalized me. I read that in 2016 and it woke me up to how far our values the Democratic Party and the liberal class have have slipped and shifted. They're not liberal. We have two right-wing parties in the United States.” — Jimmy Dore, Interview: See you, Jimmy

