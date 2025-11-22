SUSH! Tut-tut, don’t say a word!

“Nothing strengthens authority as much as silence.”

— Leonardo da Vinci

Cartoon and photo by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

As these three foul snapshots reveal, it’s not the party and it’s not the candidate, it’s the poisonous, corrupt American political and elite power system.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (11/22/25)

Sometimes massive corruption is embodied in a single incident or personality whose actions cut through the swirling whirlwind of BS and manufactured chaos and confusion. Nixon’s Watergate was one such example and the assassination of JFK another. All of the deceit and evil distilled and encapsulated in one poison pill of reality.

I encourage you to watch the Breaking Points segment below on similar iconic acts of congressional grift and corruption this past week, involving three House members, two Democrats and one Republican.

The release of some of the Jeffrey Epstein emails and text messages revealed that during a 2019 House committee hearing Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) was texting back and forth with Epstein and taking advice from him on some of her questioning. It was clear from the texts that she and Epstein were friends — with him even commenting on how great she looked (urp). Plaskett had received a lot of campaign donations from Epstein which she reluctantly returned after Epstein was arrested, but only after she was heavily criticized for taking donations from a known pedophile.

Plaskett arrogantly dismissed the concerns raised, noting, “A lot of people are convicted of a crime.”

Uh, yeah, but pedophilia and trafficking of young girls? Apparently in Congress that’s viewed as little more than a parking ticket.

At the same time, Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) has been tangled up in an alleged sexual abuse scandal involving intimidation, sextortion, physical abuse and stalking of a former girlfriend. A formal no-contact protection order was issued against him by a local court. Two former girlfriends have come forward to describe Cory as a psychopath.

There have also been allegations of conflict of interest and corruption regarding a military contracting business he owns and does business with the War Department. (Conflict of interest anyone?)

He has also been accused of ‘stolen valor’ inflation of his military service record.

In response, Mills commented, “None of us are perfect. That’s why our Lord and Savior sacrificed to forgive us our sins. We do our best, but we are human. We make mistakes.”

God save us … from performative Christians!

SHUSH, don’t say a damn thing!

Breaking Points does a good job summarizing the allegations against both Plaskett and Mills and how the House leadership in both parties came together in a “scratch-my-back-I’ll-scratch-yours” agreement to kill off proposed censure of both representatives. Apparently, in Congress unspoken corruption — POOF! — equals no corruption!

Especially — it appears — when it involves sexual abuse, cruelty and depravity.

Yet both sides of the House had no problem falling all over themselves uniting in 2023 to keep their Zionist funders happy by censuring Rep. Rashida Taleeb (D-MI) for saying, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

There’s (always) more

Finally, Breaking Points details the underhanded manipulation of ‘progressive’ Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia’s (D-IL) announced retirement from Congress, timed to prevent any challengers to his chief of staff being able to run to replace him.

As Breaking Points co-host and experienced White House reporter Saagar Enjeti heatedly notes, “They don’t give a shit for voters. It’s all rigged… This is the type of crap that happens every single day all over D.C.”

And as I often note, it’s not a matter of Republican vs Democrat, or even Right vs Left, it is — and only ever is — all about Top vs Bottom.

Truly, we exist and are being killed by American corporate DeMOCKracy.

If there is any hope for us it will only come by setting aside differences and coming together as fellow citizens. And the start is breaking the silence of complicity that shields corruption. Speak out and speak up, people.

I’ll close with an assessment from independent investigative journalist Candace Owens, who has been doing tremendous work exposing the lies and gaping holes of the fraudulent FBI ‘investigation’ of the Charlie Kirk assassination. Her observation applies broadly to the whole Twilight Zone narrative of the entire government and power structure, from Congress to the White House and the military industrial Deep State:

“I think we’re all seeing that the conspiracies are real, left and right, by the way, that people were telling the truth at various times and that there is great, tremendous evil. That much of this is a matrix. The system is rigged. It is not fair and it can only stay rigged if we keep arguing with one another.” — Candace Owens (11/21)

*****

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces She Is Leaving Congress!

NOTE: Just as I finished this post Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) announced she is resigning from Congress, effective January 5. There are reports that in response to personal attacks and threats by Donald Trumpstein on her because of her work to release the Epstein files and resist Zionist control of government, she and her family have been subjected to threats. Follow the story this weekend.

In reporting the news, podcaster Sabby Sabs noted:

“It literally is a Mafia. The political system in this country is just one big Mafia. It’s all run by big money. Corrupt money. Corrupt people. Billionaires. And if you want a political career it’s like you gotta’ move the way they tell you to move. Otherwise they will threaten you, intimidate you. They’ll go after you, threaten your family members. Like I said, it’s like a Mafia. They’ll push you out.”

— M. Taylor

“They don’t give a shit about the voters. It’s all rigged.”

THREE EXAMPLES: Venal Congressional Corruption Of Both Parties On Full Display

Breaking Points (11/20/26)

18-minute video

The ruling elite is morally and politically bankrupt.

Trump, Epstein & The Democrats: A Criminal Ruling Class

“The Democratic Party had ample opportunity throughout the Biden administration to delve into the Trump-Epstein connection, but did not do so because the scandal implicated prominent Democrats as well.”

By Patrick Martin

World Socialist Website (11/13/25)

The release of more than 20,000 emails from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein throws fresh light on the depraved and criminal character of the American ruling class. What the documents reveal is not simply the private perversions of a single individual but the character of the entire capitalist elite—its interlocking networks of finance, intelligence, media and politics—and the depth of its descent into moral and social rot.

Epstein operated for decades as a highly connected middleman for the rich and powerful. He trafficked underage girls to a clientele that included billionaires, politicians, diplomats and intelligence operatives. He was everywhere that influence could be sought, traded and turned into money—tremendous amounts of money.

His connections included not only Wall Street moguls and leading US politicians, from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump, but also extended overseas, including the former Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, brother of King Charles III. His close personal ties to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and other high-level officials indicate longstanding links to Israeli intelligence.

The newly released emails expose the extent of Epstein’s integration into elite circles, including regular contact with top officials, media figures, academics and foreign policy strategists. They also confirm that this entire layer of society was well aware of his crimes—and actively worked to cover them up.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the connection between Epstein and Donald Trump. One email from 2011 captures Epstein reminding Ghislaine Maxwell that a trafficking victim, later identified as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, had spent “hours” with Trump at Epstein’s house, but that this was a “dog that hasn’t barked”—the episode had never been publicly exposed.

Another set of emails from 2015 shows Epstein coordinating with writer Michael Wolff, author of a hostile biography of Trump, on how to use information as political leverage, now that Trump was a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. Epstein boasted of having photos of Trump with girls in bikinis in his kitchen. In one exchange he wrote that Trump “knew all about the girls.”

The 20,000 emails now released add considerable detail on Epstein’s crimes, but he was found hanged in his cell in August 2019, under circumstances that strongly indicate a high-level decision to act on the adage, “Dead men tell no tales.”

Bipartisan neglect

The Democratic Party had ample opportunity throughout the Biden administration to delve into the Trump-Epstein connection, but did not do so because the scandal implicated prominent Democrats as well.

The Epstein case is clearly significant in its own right. However, the Democrats’ decision now to release a number of the most incriminating emails, which mention Trump by name, and the massive publicity provided by the corporate media, indicate the case is being revived as a weapon in the murky conflicts within the financial aristocracy. These concern principally the war against Russia in Ukraine and Trump’s reckless and erratic conduct of foreign policy in general, including the imposition of tariffs that are disrupting world trade.

The entire financial aristocracy subscribes to the goals of the Trump administration, but there is growing fear that Trump is too widely hated and too erratic, or too oblivious of the dangers, to successfully carry out his class war program. …

Link to story and 7-minute audio

Mass Walkouts In North Carolina Against Immigration Raids: Workers must lead the fight against kidnapping operations! Over 30,000 students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district took part in a sickout on Monday to protest the police-state raids being carried out by the Trump administration. Representing 20 percent of the district’s total enrollment, the walkouts were a powerful rebuke to the ongoing Gestapo-style raids in Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city. The protests continued throughout the week, with hundreds joining walkouts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at schools including East Mecklenburg High School, Philip O. Berry Academy, Ballantyne Ridge High School and Northwest School of the Arts. Many students carried handmade signs defending immigrant rights and denouncing the raids. Of the over 147,000 students in the district, some 44,000 students are Hispanic. By week’s end, more than 56,000 students had refused to go to class, making the Charlotte protests one of the largest expressions of opposition to Trump’s immigration crackdown in the country. … Link to story and 9-minute audio

The Epstein Lesson: It’s Not A Republican vs Democrat Thing, It’s A Class Thing

“The death of Jeffrey Epstein is Washington’s most bipartisan accomplishment in decades, right? And that is a thing. It’s a fact. Everyone is comingled in this. I want people to take a step back and look at what this actually is. This is the connection that you have always feared. It’s the elites. It’s the people that cover for each other. It’s the people that make easy soft beds for each other to lie in. It’s the thing that you’ve been talking about. And when people have been saying, ‘Hey, the left is involved in this. The right is involved in this, at least in terms of the political structure and the political elites.’ And they like, ‘No, our guys are the great guys. Our guys are going to drain the swamp. Our guys are the ones.’ “No, it’s a class thing. There’s a political ruling class and how they get on with each other. So sit back, watch it fall, and don’t get connected to these people. “They’re not the LSU Tigers. They’re not the Yankees. They’re not the Lakers. They’re not political teams. These are people with agendas. And sometimes those agendas involved dealing with people like Jeffrey Epstein, however horrible and disgusting that that is.” — Van Lathan, AOC, Zohran BEND KNEE On Hakeem Jeffries Primary CHALLENGER

American history dressed up with 2026 diversity window-dressing

Ken Burns’ American Revolution Is A Rerun Of 1950s Cold War Mythology

Tad Stoermer (11/18/25)

Ken Burns’ new documentary looks inclusive because it acknowledges slavery and includes marginalized voices. But it’s actually 1950s Consensus School historiography—Cold War nationalist mythology updated with social history texture. Burns told TIME his goal is proving “The American Revolution is the most important, consequential revolution in history”—the conclusion drives the investigation. That’s not history.



The Consensus School (Hofstadter, Boorstin, Morgan) dominated 1950-1975, teaching Boomers that Americans were unified by founding principles despite surface conflicts. It collapsed in academia but shaped the generation now doing public storytelling—Burns, Spielberg, major filmmakers absorbed this framework young.



Burns anchors his series with Gordon Wood and Joseph Ellis—both complained in 2018 that social history was overshadowing “positive” founding narratives. Serious scholars like Maya Jasanoff, Annette Gordon-Reed, and Christopher Brown provide texture but get slotted into a nationalist framework where marginalized voices matter only insofar as they contributed to “America.”



Modern Revolutionary War historiography asks: whose revolution? Which resistance movements succeeded, which got crushed? It places the Revolution in Atlantic contexts—Dutch Revolt came first, Haiti was more radical, “America” was one contingent outcome. Burns can’t engage this without abandoning American exceptionalism.

This is 1950s history for 2026. The 250th deserves better than nationalist mythology with diversity window-dressing.

Link to 7-minute video

Stop Worshipping the Founding Fathers—They Designed the American System to Screw You — Let’s talk about the most embarrassing delusion in modern American political culture: mostly white people breathlessly embracing the Founding Fathers like they’re on the same team. They’re not. The founders explicitly hated democracy. They called it mob rule. And when they said “the mob,” they meant everyone who didn’t walk, talk, and look like them. They designed a republic to keep power away from ordinary people and lock it in the hands of a white, Protestant, property-owning elite. They said this plainly. Repeatedly. In writing. … Link to 13-minute video

“The whole point of the constitutional structure is to prevent the have-nots from using democratic power to challenge the privileges of the haves.”

— Historian Tad Stoermer

‘Musk Will Get Obscenely Richer And A Lot Of People Will Get Unemployed’

Bloomberg News (11/2/25)

A year after winning the Nobel Prize for his work related to machine learning, Geoffrey Hinton, the “Godfather of AI,” is sounding the alarm. He says that artificial intelligence could one day outsmart and overpower its creators. Hinton warns that tech giants are moving too fast, that global cooperation is needed, and that we may need a “Chernobyl moment” to take the danger seriously. From mass job losses to loss of control, Hinton says humanity’s survival depends on how we act now.

11-minute video

“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

Documentary Argues George Orwell’s Greatest Fears Are Here & Now

PBS News Hour (10/12/25)

George Orwell’s writings warning of the dangers of totalitarian and authoritarian states gave the English language the term “Orwellian.” A new documentary called “Orwell: 2+2=5” argues that Orwell’s greatest fears are coming true. William Brangham talked with director Raoul Peck about his new film, which is in theaters nationwide.

9-minute video

ORWELL : 2 + 2 = 5 - OFFICIAL TRAILER: 2-minute video

‘JOIN ICE’ — A Song For All Those Empty Weeny B oys Playing Tough Guy, Zip-tying Kids

Colbert Show (11/19/25)

Viral musical sensation Jesse Welles brings his GRAMMY-nominated political folk to the Ed Sullivan Theater for a solo performance of “Join ICE,” a tune from his latest EP, ‘No Kings.’ Keep watching for a bonus song from Jesse Welles and visit his website for tour date information: https://www.wellesmusic.com

Relax, America…

“We have no inflation.”

— Donald Trumpstein

“To all those working in the government that still have morals and are willing to leak information involving corruption, God bless you. Thank you for helping us get justice and not tormenting us.”

— Online comment

