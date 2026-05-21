“Trump is perfectly tailored for these death throes. He is not a freak or an anomaly. He is the naked visage of our pathological sickness.”

— Chris Hedges, America’s Suicide Pact

Cartoon by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.ink

For more cartoons art on Trump link here.

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy.ink (5/21/26)

Sometimes the state of the world can be embodied in the symbolism of a simple story or casual encounter. Yesterday, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson described just such a moment in the opening of the video below, as he described what happened as he was standing in line to await security clearance for entrance to the National Cathedral for the traditional Inauguration Day morning church service for Trump’s second term.

As a long line of people waited shivering in the bitter winter cold, billionaire Zionist campaign funder and casino titan Miriam Adelson breezily walked past everyone to the head of the line and was promptly admitted to the church. At the time, Tucker found it a bit odd, but now with what has happened with the Israel-ordered US war against Iran, it takes on added significance as a prophetic snapshot.

I encourage you to listen to his telling of the tale in the opening of the video below, and if you have the time, to the rest of the 50-minute opening commentary on the transformation of Trump’s MAGA Make America Great Again movement into the collapsing MIGA — Make Israel Great Again betrayal.

“When Trump said no more wars, we all missed the comma — No, more wars.”

— jimporter7436, online comment

Tucker’s speaking out against the war on Iran and his challenges to the obvious official lies in the Charlie Kirk assassination has been cause for Trump and the gunky web of Zionist PACs and corporate media police to question his loyalty.

Right wing commentator and now Trump critic Alex Jones claimed White House official Sebastian Gorka had effectively labeled Tucker a “domestioc terrorist.”

When the White House was contacted by Newsweek for comment on the claim, spokesperson David Ingle wrote, “Tucker Carlson is a low-IQ person.”

New censorship same as the old

Few have more accurately or — I would argue — courageously challenged the obvious fact that the Israeli lobby is running this country than Tucker. The ever-elastic smear of “antisemitism” is being used by the right with the same snootty totalitarian entitlement as the worst of the purple-haired, nose-pierced, tattooed woke police were doing just a few years ago on the left.

Censorship that, as Tucker notes, we pay for in the form of $6.82 billion a year in foreign aid to Israel. That is the most US foreign aid to any nation. The next closest is Ukraine, where we fund the active NATO war against Russia to the tune of $6.51 billion. Jordan is third with $1.74 billion. Those three account for 22% of all US foreign aid.

And what happens if one speaks out against the Gaza genocide or Zionist sheepherding of the corrupt, bought-off Congress? Well, for many students and faculty, eviction from college and in some cases even deportation. Others have lost jobs and even been arrested.

As our First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of — and from — religion are betrayed, Trump’s leash-and-collar suppression of speech and opinion tighten by the day.

As with Tucker, who actively campaigned for Trump, many Republicans are feeling confused and betrayed. The blatant hypocrisy and bludgeon of the imposed MIGA movement is doing to younger Republicans what the Biden/Harris Gaza genocide has done to Democrats. Both parties — the entire rigged and Israeli-owned American political system — is now pants down and diapers off.

Tucker does an excellent job of laying out what has happened on the Trump GOP right. In this awakening he sees an opportunity for all Americans to step away from the traditional right vs left false dichotomy and to understand something much bigger has been going on. He’s saying it’s time to look up at our true enemies, the blood-thirsty international corporate Epstein Class, lipping its lips, looking to harvest us all, be that trafficked children or dead troops.

As Tucker notes:

“And so whatever comes next, whether it’s in the Republican party or outside it, is likely to be much more honest and direct and less ashamed, much more willing to tell the truth, as uncomfortable as it may make some people, because the truth is always worth telling, always. And a politics based on anything but the truth is always poisonous. So yes, this is a low point. Is it the end point? Not at all. It’s the beginning. Maybe [we’ll] have something great.”

Time for regular Americans to unite.

Tucker STUNS Israeli TV: ‘You Are Not Democracy’ — Ryan and Saagar discuss Tucker stunning a host on Israeli TV during a heated interview. 6-minute video

Caitlin Johnstone: American Democracy Does Not Exist — Americans just watched the Israel lobby openly manipulate yet another election, and then in like two weeks they're going to hear their government tell them they need to regime change another foreign country to bring "democracy" to its people. Americans themselves do not have democracy. 3-minute video

Truly, He’s Crazy…

“As strangers, we are doomed. Building community is how we will keep democracy alive.”

— Saul Austerlitz

Tucker Responds To The Israel Lobby Defeating Massie & Shattering MAGA

Tucker Carlson (5/20/26)

The Israel lobby takes out Thomas Massie and kills MAGA in the process. The good news is, we’ve now confirmed how the system works.



Rich Baris is the Director of BIG DATA POLL and author of the new book "Burn It Down: What the Polls Show Young Americans Really Want.”

1-hour, 30-minute video

Fox News PRAISES Trump Son For Scoring Gov Contract

Breaking Points (5/5/26)

15-minute video

Trump Airport Branding Deal Opens New Route To Family Profiteering — It was a week in which one prominent name in aviation, Spirit Airlines, disappeared, killed in the company’s own admission by high fuel prices resulting from Donald Trump’s war in Iran. Within days, however, another moniker was already flying high in industry circles: the president’s own. The newly-branded President Donald J Trump international airport, less than five miles from Mar-a-Lago, his gilded waterfront Florida mansion, joins a glut of other entities, including passports, street signs, national parks passes, performing arts centers and golden immigration visas, retitled to satiate the commander-in-chief’s addiction to aggrandizement. … Link to Story

America’s Grifter-In-Chief

The Everything, Everywhere, Every Time All At Once Corruption Scandal

United States President Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to the White House (11/18, 2025) / Anna Rose Layden/POOL, edited by Russell Nystrom

By Isaac Saul

Read tangle (5/1/26)

My oldest brother has an incredible gift: He’s capable of saying the most incendiary, inappropriate things at the perfect moment and somehow getting a laugh regardless of who he’s in front of.

I’m not quite sure how he does it. But I’ve watched him perfect this art since I was a kid. It used to be most apparent with my parents, who’d sometimes have trouble disciplining him because he could essentially shit-talk his way out of any situation and earn a laugh. As we got older, it felt like this talent elevated to a new tier, like he’d beaten the “mom is mad” boss and moved onto “can I get the priest to crack a smile in the middle of the funeral?”

I’ve been thinking about this skill a lot recently. This innate ability some people have to do something in a particular way that disarms everyone around them, and then the way some people try to replicate that behavior in the exact same context, with the exact same approach, and get disastrous results (I think, often, about trying some of the jokes I’ve heard my brother make to my mom, knowing full well they would never quite land, though I can’t say exactly why).

Anyway, in April, The New York Times broke the story that President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are negotiating a luxury hotel with Syrian billionaires who are simultaneously lobbying the president to lift economic sanctions on their country. I’ll write that sentence again just in case it didn’t land the first time: President Donald Trump’s children are negotiating a luxury hotel with Syrian billionaires who are simultaneously lobbying the president to lift economic sanctions on their country.

I can’t explain why that story doesn’t have quite the same punch as, “According to The New York Times, Hunter Biden is negotiating a Biden-branded luxury hotel with Syrian billionaires; those Syrian billionaires are also lobbying President Joe Biden to lift economic sanctions on their country.” Yet I know that, for some reason, the real story we’re living through right now — the one where Trump’s kids are funneling money directly to their family fortune while the U.S. government hands out favors in return — just doesn’t seem to get any traction with the public.

I consider myself a pretty fair-minded guy whose politics are quite moderate. And I still believe the Hunter Biden story deserved as much attention as it got. I spent years following the laptop and gun charges story, and I found the details both alarming and unsavory. If you click the “Hunter Biden” tag on our website, you’ll see more than 20 stories that involve the president’s son from the four years of the Biden administration. We wrote about everything from the suppression of the laptop story to the Twitter files to the business deals Hunter tried to loop his dad into to his prosecution for gun possession, and I spent most of those four years demanding more answers than we were getting.

I don’t regret pursuing or publishing any of those stories. There was plenty of smoke, and Biden wrapped his time in office by abusing the power of the pardon to ensure there would never be real accountability if there was criminality. But I’m disheartened and frustrated now to see that right-wing writers, Trump voters, and Republican politicians who cheered me on when I was investigating potential Biden corruption are now just ignoring the comparably gargantuan scandals of (alleged) corruption we’re witnessing now.

On some level, I can understand the discrepancy: There’s so much news, and so many allegations about Trump that it becomes easy to tune it all out (both for his supporters and critics). News fatigue is real, and when we consume the news we are often fed content from organizations and individuals that share our politics.

But, to state it plainly: After reviewing the evidence of the first 15 months of President Trump’s second term, I believe the president is profiting off the office and making foreign policy decisions based on business interests to a level we’ve never seen or even conceived of before, and apparently nothing is being done to stop it.

I can’t level that claim directly and unambiguously because we haven’t really had the basic facts adjudicated, since Republicans in Congress have opted for complete and utter fealty to Trump in every manner imaginable. There is no oversight, or accountability, or even the slightest inclination to ask about these actions in the majority party. The Trump administration has also dismantled many of the federal watchdogs responsible for prosecuting fraud, grift and corruption, so few of its actions have been probed in any meaningful way.

Instead of indictments, congressional investigations, or public hearings, the best we are left with is great reporting from journalists, the occasional leak from the administration, a right-wing writer here or there willing to say the real thing out loud, and then a whole lot of “Occam’s razor” questions like, “Which is likelier, that the person who made a massive financial bet on oil prices 20 minutes before Trump announced a ceasefire knew about it or just got extraordinarily lucky?”

During President Joe Biden’s term, the Department of Justice could say, at least, that it had investigated the president’s son. Republicans in Congress also conducted a yearslong investigation into the Hunter Biden business ties and how they might link back to the president. Here, though, we have nothing; every story I’m about to point to has not produced even a unified statement of concern from, say, a half dozen Republican senators worried about government corruption.

Remember, Hunter’s story was about drawing a $50,000/month salary while his dad was vice president and then allegedly trying to arrange some business ventures he might cut Joe Biden in on once he was out of office. Republicans’ yearslong investigation never turned up any hard evidence of the latter, though there was enough smoke I still think the story was plausible.

Today, we’re talking about the president’s children launching multi-billion dollar business ventures — several of them — while the president is in office, and then explicitly exchanging all manner of domestic policy victories, foreign policy concessions, and literal pardons in the construction of those deals. Trump himself has all but admitted this is happening. He told The New York Times that “nobody cared” when he tried to separate his family business from his administration during his first term, so he isn’t even trying now.

I have tracked these stories with one of my senior editors for the last year and a half. The list of things that have happened is so long and shocking when you see it all together that I’m not entirely sure how to present it. I’ve gone back and forth; maybe I should build a flow chart? What about a spreadsheet? Should this be a YouTube video, instead of a written piece? Will anyone actually read the entire thing? Can anyone actually process this level of self-dealing, corruption, and shadiness at once?

Ultimately, I decided that the best I can do is try to write all these instances down in an engaging way that might grab your attention and wake us all up from whatever stupor we’re in. So… here goes.

Let’s start with the cryptocurrency

Perhaps the largest vehicle for Trump’s self-dealing has been his foray into cryptocurrency. This is a complicated space that I will try to make as straightforward and simple as possible.

In 2024, the Trump family launched a crypto company called World Liberty Financial. Trump is listed as a “co-founder emeritus.” By December of 2025, they had profited roughly $1 billion from proceeds while holding $3 billion in unsold cryptocurrency tokens, amassing a fortune larger than their entire real estate portfolio. At the same time the president was pushing his family’s new crypto venture, he was cutting crypto regulation, touting the potential of private digital currencies to help the U.S. economy, and promising to unleash the industry he and his family were simultaneously profiting from.

But the president wasn’t only directly making money in an industry he was deregulating…

Link to story

Freeloading Trump Nepo Sons CASHING IN?! — Corruption So OBVIOUS Even MAGA Sees It!

IHIP News (5/9/26)

We are joined in studio by friend of the show ‪@nathancjun‬ to discuss how Trump's sons are continuing to scam during his second term.

41-minute video

Golden calf on the back-9

They Built A $450K Golden Trump Statue

Lego Records (5/15/26)

A 22-foot golden statue of Trump. Funded by crypto bros. Blessed by a pastor who swore it wasn’t a golden calf. Gas was $4.56 a gallon that same week.

5-minute video

“Truth becomes treason in an empire of lies.”

— Ron Paul

“I could run on UFOs, people really believe this shit.”

— Donald Trump, 2016 campaign

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