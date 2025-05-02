DeMOCKracy.Ink

DeMOCKracy.Ink

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
3h

Home is no longer a sanctuary. A surveillance police State Tyranny must not be defended or put up with by the citizenry. The government and corporations, all agencies are armed to the teeth. And they have seemingly established an infrastructure of electronic torture for mind control and behavior modification by remote controlled directed energy weapons. The electric grid and street lightings and all smart technology appliances and wearables are part of it. It's frequency and wave assault technology. And S.M.A R.T. stands for "Secret Military Armament in Residential Technology". Such a technology does not recognize your home, your body as sovereign and seemingly intrudes as unseen enemy waging war the individual 24/7. It can even plant thoughts and feelings in you and you don't know it's not yours. Do your research and resist

JennyStokes
3h

This started because of immigration. Those people who decry immigrants it's not going to stop for ordinary citizens.

