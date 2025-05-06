Poop Donald The ‘Buttattitide’!

Take a joke, Donald! Cartoons by Mark Taylor / DeMOCKracy.org

“Take a joke” — Trump Mocks Catholics Upset Over Image Of Him As Pope

Trump insulted Catholics who were offended by the weird AI photo he shared of himself as the pope.

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

The New Republic (5/5/25)



The White House’s social media post on Friday night depicting Donald Trump as the pope was apparently “just a little fun,” according to the president.

“Actually, my wife thought it was cute,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to a seemingly AI-generated image in which he appears dressed in white papal attire. “Actually, I would not be able to be married, though. That wouldn’t be allowed. To the best of my knowledge, popes aren’t getting married. Not that we know of, no.”

Still, personally acknowledging that he and his wife witnessed and shared the bizarre and offensive image wasn’t enough to deem the image real.

Nobody would know one better

“I think it’s the fake news media, you know,” Trump said. “They’re fakers.”

Trump also insisted that Catholics “loved it” and chalked up critiques of the stunt to the “fake news.” But that also appears to not be based in reality.

“There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” posted the official account for the New York State Catholic Conference on X. “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi also had rough news for Trump, writing in Italian that the image “offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the global right enjoys being a clown.”

Even New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan—a supposed Trump ally, who was named a member of the White House’s Religious Liberty Commission Thursday—said that the picture “wasn’t good.”

Trump Retaliates At Obsequious Right Wing Cardinal Who Just Criticized Him — Donald Trump just retaliated against prominent American Cardinal Timothy Dolan after Dolan criticized him over his offensive pope post. 7-minute video

“Now, as a Catholic, let me just say, in the words of St. Peter: ‘Go fuck yourself!’”

— Stephen Colbert (5/5/25)

Speaking of playing dress-up!

The FBI Goes Full-On Tough Guy Commando!

See the Bureau’s new warrior look, part of its “renewed” war on terrorism, bringing terror and lawlessness to the homeland

Playground Soldier Boy: FBI Director Kash Patel attending a Bureau exercise.

By Ken Kleppenstein (5/5/25)

How do you spot the undercover FBI guy at a peace rally? He’s the one with the spit-shined sandals. That joke dates back to the Vietnam era; but today the times are a-changin’ again.

From an organization of crew cuts, cheap suits and “gumshoes,” the Bureau now wants you to see its agents as commandos, dressed in full tactical gear like they’re SEAL Team 6. Since Trump came into office this year, the FBI has adopted the war imagery, its longtime social media landing page photo of its Pennsylvania Avenue headquarters replaced with warriors kitted out in camo gear and automatic weapons.

While decrying the “politicization” of the FBI in supposedly targeting him and his supporters during the Obama and Biden years, the White House has now unleashed the same organization to fight a war on everything that isn’t pro-Trump. In other words, the administration is doing the same thing it claims its predecessor did.

This time though, it’s a war focused on the American people.

There have been three generations of images of FBI agents in America. The first was that of clean cut Joe Friday types in suits, drab to the point of not wanting you to notice them. The second, adopted in the 1990’s, was blue windbreakers and khaki pants, then connoting ready investigators and a lot more action. That image persisted throughout the Trump I and Biden administrations.

Trump II’s FBI has adopted a post-9/11 war on terror look, a striking rebrand of the FBI’s newfound purpose of defending America from what they perceive to be armies of drug cartels, international gangs, and illegal immigrants. Into that mix, the new FBI sees everyone from Tesla vandals to nihilists as terrorists.

The FBI’s official X account for years featured a drab photo of its headquarters in Washington, DC, spanning both Donald Trump’s first administration as well as Joe Biden’s, archived records show. But following Trump’s inauguration, that photo was replaced with one of FBI troopers boarding a Black Hawk helicopter, readying to swoop in.

No one in the FBI exemplifies this shift more than Kash Patel. Since being confirmed as Director, Patel has posted photos of himself emulating Ukrainian president Vladamir Zelensky (or Israeli politicians); that is, as a leader at war. Patel can wear the Washington navy blue suit, the uniform of FBI Directors like James Comey and Christopher Wray, but this new warrior style conveys a completely new message, that they are warfighters and Americans are insurgents.

FBI Director Kash Patel doing his impression of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In one video posted in March to an official account (like all of the images referenced in this story), Patel is wearing a camo outfit while overseeing some kind of door breach exercise. Flashbangs go off as FBI personnel in tactical gear and night vision goggles on their helmets clear the room. They’re later shown repelling from a Black Hawk into a building, looking like a Call of Duty cutscene. …

Find It On Amazon, FBI!

The Real Reason The Faces Of Arresting FBI, ICE & Border Patrol Officers Are Being Blurred

Really, it’s pretty obvious. You’d want to do the same thing…

By Mark Taylor

DeMOCKracy (4/28/25)

So why are all these swaggering federal ICE, Border Patrol and cucked-out local police and sheriff’s deputies wearing masks and having their faces blobbed out in their tough-guy arrest photos of innocent college students and toddlers?

Security concerns?

Need to maintain anonymity for dangerous undercover operations battling cartels?

Nah, I think it’s a lot simpler: Embarrassment.

Embarrassment of being identified for actively shitting on the US Constitution, the First Amendment right to speak freely, our 4th and 5th amendment rights to due process and for being seen as an obedient little fascist boy apparatchik who will happily throw US toddlers out of the country, even one being treated for cancer.

Compassion? Humanity? Decency? Nah, that shit’s for sissies.

I mean — really — who the hell would want their neighbors, spouse and kids to know this is the kind of Nazi shit you do all day? …

AMERICAN GESTAPO: ICE Arrests Woman Immediately After Giving Birth!

“They are lying every step of the way.”

Secular Talk (5/5/25)

10-minute video

